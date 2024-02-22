24 Weirdest Car Laws Around the World

The laws and rules that govern the automotive world can often seem arbitrary or downright strange. But even the weirdest laws have some base in the safety, environmental, or cultural considerations of the country that enacted them.

We have collected 24 of the weirdest car laws from around the world (The US seems to have more than its fair share) for you to marvel at – and remember if you ever happen to be driving there.

Russia

Driving a dirty car in Russia can lead to the equivalent of a $20 fine. Judging by the thousands of Russian in-car camera footage on the web, the fine needs to be a little higher. Similar laws exist in Romania and Belarus, too.

United Kingdom

Russia isn’t the only country trying to keep their cars clean. The United Kingdom has a similar law, but there they are more interested in how dirty your license plates are. If they are too grimy to be read clearly, you get a hefty fine.

South Africa

Going on safari to sunny South Africa? Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for animals well before you reach the game reserve, because you must give herders the right of way when they are crossing the road.

Cyprus

Have a hearty meal before setting off on a drive in Cyprus, because eating or drinking while driving is illegal. And so is smoking in the car if a passenger is 16-years old or under.

Denmark

If you live in the US, the only time you’ll check under your car for children is during a particularly intense game of hide-and-seek. In Denmark, you need to do this before every drive.

Switzerland, Spain and France

If you wear prescription glasses, then you must carry a spare pair with you on Switzerland, Spain and France. This one isn’t always strictly enforced, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be fined if you don’t have that spare set with you.

Philippines

In Manila, Philippines you can’t drive on Mondays if your number plate ends in a 1 or 2. That may sound arbitrary, but the rule is there to manage traffic and is evenly distributed across other numbers for the rest of the week.

Germany

Planning on a trip to Germany to see what it's like to drive flat out on the Autobahn? Well, make sure you don’t run out of gas, because you will face a stiff fine. Makes sense, because a stationary vehicle can pose quite a hazard as cars whizz past you at 150mph+.

Switzerland

Looking forward to give your car a wash on Sunday? Well don’t do it in Switzerland because you’ll get a fine. Strangely, though, you can still use an automated car wash. The Swiss sure do take the day of rest seriously.

Serbia

Serbia has some pretty sensible safety laws: every car needs to have a first aid kit, emergency stop sign and a fire extinguisher. If you ever require all three at the same time, you’re probably having a bad day.

Thailand

Thailand is a great holiday destination, but make sure to rent a car with AC, because if you take your shirt off while driving, you will be breaking the law.

Japan

You know how irritating it is to get splashed by passing cars as they swerve to make a particularly large puddle right next to you? Well, if you are in Japan, the police can shoot the perpetrators on sight. Just kidding, not exactly, but they can give the driver a stiff fine.

Costa Rica

Drinking an alcoholic beverage while driving in Costa Rica isn’t illegal, as long as you aren’t drunk at the time. Better get to your destination before your status changes.

France

France requires that you carry a breathalyzer with you in the car, just in case the police officer wants to confirm his suspicion that you’ve had a few too many glasses of wine at lunch.

China

If you ever find yourself cruising the streets in Beijing, China, you may be tempted to cross intersections without yielding to pedestrians. Contrary to popular ‘internet’ opinion, this is illegal and punishable by a fine.

United States – San Francisco

Drying or buffing your pride and joy (your car in this case) with used underwear in San Francisco is illegal. If you aren’t from SF, you just wouldn’t understand.

United States – Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio has a similar law that extends to all of its roads. Nothing like compounding a bad day like getting a fine for running out of gas as you trudge along the road to the nearest gas station.

Unites States – Montana

Travelling through Montana with your favorite sheep riding shotgun? Make sure you have a chaperone on board, so it won’t distract you. Otherwise, things could get really baaaaad.

United States – Illinois

Evanston, Illinois has made it illegal to change clothes in your car, unless of course you draw the curtains. Or if the car is on fire. Sensible, really.

United States – Ohio

Looking for a fun night out in Oxford, Ohio? Well don’t drive around the town square more than 100 times, or you’ll be fined. 99 times is ok, but after that, you really have to decide where you want to go. Probably home.

United States – Georgia

Keen to find out whether your compact hatchback can fit on the roundabout at the local playground? Make sure you don’t try it in Georgia, and for goodness’s sake don’t drive while barefoot (or only wearing socks), because both are illegal in this fine state.

United States – Nevada

Make sure you don’t drive your camel on the highway in Nevada because that’s a no-no that's punishable by a fine. Instead, stick to city streets where it’s completely legal.

United States – Oklahoma

Just bought the latest Superman comic and plan to read it while driving home? This is illegal in Oklahoma, and sounds like it should be everywhere else too.

United States – Alaska

When did you last see a dog leashed to the top of a car in Alaska? Probably never. That’s because it’s illegal, and also seriously dangerous.