Weird Holiday Comic Book Tales to Evoke the Spirit

Superhero comics are weird. Christmas stories are weird. When the two come together, they make some of the oddest and most delightful stories of all time. Writers and artists use the occasion to let their imaginations run wild, creating tales about Santa as a supervillain and the Punisher putting on a red cape and coat to sneak up on a bad guy. Whether naughty or nice, these holiday comic book tales embrace the spirit of the season by pushing superhero stories even further into the absurd.

1. “I’ll be Doom for Christmas” What the-? #10 (1987, Marvel Comics)

Whether exacting revenge against Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four or recreating the Marvel Universe in his own image, Doctor Victor Von Doom has one motivation. His arrogance compels him to prove that he does everything better than everyone else. So when this holiday comic book story by Scott Lobdell and John Byrne finds Santa Claus injured on the job while delivering presents to Castle Doom, the bad doctor takes up the challenge and takes up the reins on the sleigh. And, of course, Santa Doom does the job well, delivering presents and even defeating the Avengers along the way.

2. “Santa Claus vs. the Illuminati,” Marvel Holiday Spectacular (2009, Marvel Comics)

Kids from time immemorial have wondered how Santa Claus performs his fantastic feats. The story “Santa Claus vs. the Illuminati” by Brian Reed and Val Semeiks provides a simple answer: Santa has the Infinity Gauntlet, the reality-altering weapon that Thanos used to snap half of all life out of existence. Despite St. Nick’s boundless kindness, he proves no match for the power of the Gauntlet. Mad with power, his soul almost corrupted, Santa Claus clashes against a spin-off of the Avengers called the Illuminati, almost defeating some of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe.

3. “Yes, Tyrone There Is a Santa Claus,” Infinite Holiday Special #1 (2006, DC Comics)

When young Tyrone Jenkins III sends a letter to the Daily Planet asking if Santa Claus is real, Clark Kent knows what to do. He throws on a red and white costume and hoists a sleigh full of presents over his head. But before Super-Santa can take off, Batman arrives on a jetpack to chastise his Kryptonian pal. What follows is a debate about how to best help humanity, all presented with good-hearted holiday cheer and more than one surprising, playful wink. Writer Kelley Puckett and artist Pete Woods recall the holiday comic book tales of the 1950s while making a powerful point about peace on Earth.

4. “The Seal Men’s War on Santa Claus,” Best of DC #22 (1981, DC Comics)

Most kids have to learn gratitude and avoid griping about the stuff they didn’t get. But when the hybrid creatures called the Seal Men got a gift of gloves and fishing rods they couldn’t use, they decided that no one deserves a merry Christmas and captured Santa in response. Many more odd things happen in “The Seal Men’s War on Santa Claus,” written by Michael Fleischer and featuring the little-loved Silver Age version of the superhero the Sandman. However, even if the holiday comic book story doesn’t entertain, the powerful pencils from Jack Kirby make even this off-beat tale a winner.

5. “The Harley and the Ivy,” The Batman Adventures Holiday Special (1995, DC Comics)

Based on the beloved cartoon Batman: The Animated Series, the ongoing comic Batman Adventures told simple, action-packed tales of the Dark Knight. So it’s fitting that one of the best stories in the Batman Adventures Holiday Special would star Harley Quinn, a character who first debuted in The Animated Series. In “The Harley and the Ivy” by Paul Dini and Ronnie Del Carmen, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy cure their holiday blues by mind-controlling Bruce Wayne and making him take them on a shopping spree. It may not be the most high-minded of the holiday comic book stories on this list, but it may be the most fun.

6. “God Rest Ye Merry,” Hellboy Winter Special 2017 (Dark Horse Comics)

The story of Santa Claus belongs in the realm of fantasy, which makes it a subject of interest to Hellboy and the members of the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense. Set in 1961, “God Rest Ye Merry” by Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson, with art by Paul Grist and Bill Crabtree, sees Hellboy dealing with a raging, fire-eyed Santa Claus. While Hellboy tries to duke it out with this Kris Kringle-esque crusher, his father Professor Broome meets a mysterious visitor, building to a spooky and fun holiday tale.

7. Uncanny X-Men #143 (1980, Marvel Comics)

“Guess what came down the chimney?” asks the cover of Uncanny X-Men #143 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Of course, the cover also answers that question, showing a green beastie hovering over the team’s newest member, Kitty Pryde. Titled “Demon,” Uncanny X-Men #143 chronicles Kitty’s initiation into the team, in which she’s left alone in the Xavier mansion while the rest of the X-Men spend Christmas Eve on the town.

No sooner do they leave than a monster arises from the nearby ground and terrorizes the young mutant, giving her a chance to show off her powers and solidify her place as a fan favorite.

8. The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special (1991, DC Comics)

Fans of 90s comics will remember Lobo, the over-the-top foul-mouthed alien bounty hunter who sometimes parodied and sometimes embodied the extreme nature of the decade’s superhero comics. Lobo creators Keith Giffen and Alan Grant, together with penciler Simon Bisely, push the character to his farthest extreme in The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special. Hired by the Easter Bunny to kill Santa and give others a chance at popularity, Lobo comes to the North Pole for a knock-down, drag-out fight. The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special will offend anyone looking for a traditional holiday comic book tale, but it will delight those who appreciate a bleak midwinter story.

9. “Revisionist History,” Marvel Holiday Special 1992 (1992, Marvel Comics)

With his mighty physique and mane of green hair, the gamma-powered Doc Samson doesn’t often have trouble getting attention. But in the story “Revisionist History” by Peter David and John Herbert, Doc has trouble keeping an audience of rowdy kids focused when he recounts the story of the first Hanukkah. To spice it up, Samson begins adding cameos from Marvel Characters, including the Punisher as a Macabee and Ultron as Antiochus IV. The gambit works, resulting in a holiday comic book tale that delights both student and reader alike.

10. Superman's Christmas Adventure (1940, DC Comics)

Over the years, Superman has had many heartwarming holiday comic book run-ins with Santa Claus, often forging a bond with that right old elf over their shared love of humanity. The first Superman Christmas story, however, took place during the Man of Steel’s first years, when his creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster wrote him as a firebrand and rabble-rouser. After hearing a rich kid complain about the gift he got, Superman snatches the kid and shows him those less fortunate — before going on to thwart the evil Dr. Grouch and Mr. Meany, who plans to end Christmas forever.

11. Detective Comics #826 (2006, DC Comics)

One of the more frightening comics on this list involves the scariest villain in the DC Universe, the Joker. After escaping from Arkham Asylum, the Joker goes on a mad dash through Gotham City, with a captive Robin at his side. Writer Paul Dini and penciler Don Kramer focus on Robin’s anger and determination to get free and stop the Clown Prince of Crime while giving readers a Joker made all the more frightening by his mundane presentation. The backdrop of Gotham at Christmas heightens the horror and heroism of the Boy Wonder’s plight.

12. “Sparrow” Locke and Key: Keys to the Kingdom #1 (2010, IDW Publishing)

Half of the story “Sparrow” mirrors the whimsical and mature work of cartoonist Bill Waterson, with artist Gabriel Rodriguez drawing the adventures of Bode Locke in the style of a Calvin & Hobbes strip. Writer Joe Hill makes good use of the conceit, using the style to capture the innocence and excitement Bode feels as he uses his family’s magic house to transform into a sparrow and go on a flight. Of course, since this is Locke & Key, things take a turn for the macabre by the end, making for a complex Christmas story.

13. “The Man Who Hated Christmas,” Action Comics #105 (1947, DC Comics)

Mr. Rasper, the villain of Action Comics #105 follows in a long line of rich grumps. However, where Ebenezer Scrooge could just bully Bob Cratchit, Rasper goes all the way and travels to the North Pole, where he sabotages Santa Claus by making Father Christmas too big to fit down a chimney. Fortunately, Santa gets some help from the best personal trainer who ever lived when Superman arrives to whip him into shape. With a super-massage, a brisk swim in the Arctic, and a sauna session in the middle of a volcano, Santa gets back into working order to deliver presents around the world.

14. Howard the Duck Holiday Special (1997, Marvel Comics)

In its original incarnation by Steve Gerber, Howard the Duck combined wry social commentary with funny animal gags. By the time of the Howard the Duck Holiday Special, Gerber had left Marvel, but new writer Larry Hama kept the spirit of the original. Hama and penciler Pasqual Ferry put Howard on the case when Santa gets tricked into selling his operation to the supervillain organization Hydra. Along with a group of misfit heroes, Howard puts things right all while skewering American commercialism.

15. “Lights,” DC Infinite Holiday Special (2007, DC Comics)

“I don’t believe in miracles,” an elderly Jewish woman tells Kate Kane, better known as Batwoman. That might seem like a strange thing for anyone in a superhero universe to say, given how amazing events occur on a regular basis. However, the woman bases her claim on the evils she witnessed during the holocaust, a charge that stifles Batwoman at first. The holiday comic book story by Greg Rucka and Christian Alamy hews to typical superhero tropes, but as Batwoman recovers a lost menorah, she creates a Hanukah miracle nonetheless.

16. Happy! (2013, Image Comics)

Don’t be fooled by its upbeat title and exclamation point. Happy! by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson tells one of the darkest holiday comic book stories in recent memory, about a killer dressed as Santa Claus who kidnaps children. Even the whimsical inclusion of a magical blue unicorn seen only to the hero Nick Sax seems to underscore the darkness of the plot.

However, Happy! never goes quite as mean as it could, with Robertson toning down the violence of his work on The Boys and Morrison playing the metatextual games that make him a favorite among comics readers.

17. “Merry Christmas, Justice League — Now Die!” JLA #60 (2002, DC Comics)

The Justice League has a vast membership and has counted among its number all of the greatest heroes of all time. So why shouldn’t Santa Claus join them as well?

Okay, Santa joins the team not for real, but in a holiday comic book story that Plastic Man tells a young boy to restore the spirit of Christmas, but Plas puts together a rollicking tale, in which Santa fights the demonic Neron to prove the essential goodness of kids worldwide. Comics great Mark Waid fills the story with lots of fun gags, all brought to life by penciler Cliff Rathburn.

18. Klaus (2015 – 2016, Boom Studios)

As with Happy!, writer Grant Morrison has a grim and gritty take on Santa Claus with his origin story Klaus. However, he keeps things on the heroic here, reimagining Kris Kringle as a Nordic warrior who gives gifts to the good and brings pain to the naughty. Artist Dan Mora gives the tale a rich and mythical spin, heightening the sense of adventure while retaining surprising winks to the original story.

19. Santa the Barbarian (1996, Maximum Press)

Santa the Barbarian has just one joke, and it's right there on the cover. Created by Rob Liefeld, the man behind some of the most absurd and juvenile heroes of the 1990s, gives readers a battle-axe-wielding Santa with bulging muscles, who terrorizes his elves as much as he does the victims on the naughty list.

The holiday comic book script by Robert Loren Fleming wraps some funny rhymes around the carnage, but the real appeal comes in the form of the art from Dan Fraga and Pop Mhan, who imbue the story with kinetic energy.

20. “I Saw Spidey Kissing Galactus, the Giver of Gifts,” Gwenpool Holiday Special: Merry Mix-Up (2016, Marvel Comics)

Everyone knows that Santa brings presents to good children on Christmas Eve. At least, Santa had that job, until a cosmic mixup gave the role to Galactus, the massive world-devourer of the Marvel Universe. As part of the wacky Gwenpool Holiday Special, writer Ryan North invites readers into a world turned upside down, and not just because of the mighty Galactus’s new mission. When the ancient dragon Fin Fang Foom materializes in the middle of Times Square, new Spider-Man Miles Morales must leap into action, doing his best to save the world until Galactus can deliver some gifts.

21. “Present Tense,” DCU Holiday Bash II (1997)

Every comic book reader knows about Darkseid, the ruler of the war planet Apokalypse and searcher of the Anti-Life Equation. And yet, even the ultimate evil of the DC Universe has his fears, as revealed in the story “Present Tense” by writer and artist Ty Templeton. The two-page holiday comic book gag strip shows how Santa makes his way through Apokalypse to deliver a present: a lump of coal for the mighty Darkseid. Of course, Darkseid doesn’t let a frown or a tear crease his craggy face, but he’s hurting inside for sure.

22. “No Bart, There is No Santa Claus,” DCU DC Universe Holiday Bash III (1998)

Raised in a simulation device in the far future, Bart Allen, the teen speedster known as Impulse, didn’t know about Christmas until he came to the present, where he became the biggest keeper of the Christmas spirit. But when his mentor Max Mercury tries to show Bart the truth about Christmas by taking him to an empty North Pole, the kid comes to the only logical conclusion — Santa has been kidnapped! This holiday comic book tale by Mark Waid and Devin Grayson, penciled by Craig Rousseau, follows the classic tropes of a boy excited about Christmas but gives them a super speed spin.

23. Hellblazer #247 (2008)

Anyone who has read a John Constantine comic knows not to expect the usual peace on Earth and goodwill toward men when the series does a holiday issue. Even with that expectation in place, writer Andy Diggle and penciler Leonardo Manco go to some surprising extremes in Hellblazer #247. The story begins with Constantine exhuming the remains of Agios Nikolaus, the historical St. Nicholas, for a teleportation spell and goes on from there. It may not lift the spirits exactly, but the story does put a spin on Christmas that no one has ever seen before.

24. “Eggnog, Toilet Paper, and Peace on Earth,” GLX-Mas Special (2006)

The Great Lakes Avengers may not have the most impressive line-up in the Marvel Universe, but they do what they can to help save the day. That’s true of standout member Squirrel Girl, an upbeat woman with the ability to talk to squirrels (and somehow beat up Galactus, Thanos, and Doctor Doom). Written by Dan Slott and penciled by Matt Haley, “Eggnog, Toilet Paper, and Peace on Earth” sends Squirrel Girl running out for Eggnog, one that gets interrupted by SHIELD and M.O.D.O.K., the Mechanical Organism Designed Only for Killing. Squirrel Girl doesn’t let this interruption get her down, leading to one of the most delightful holiday super stories ever.

25. “Hopes and Fears,” Marvel Holiday Special (1993, Marvel Comics)

No hero has worse luck the Peter Parker, the Amazing Spider-Man. How bad is his luck? Well, in “Hopes and Fears,” written by Steven Grant and penciled by Pat Broderick, Peter and Mary Jane can’t even do a little holiday shopping without getting interrupted by Mephisto, the lord of evil. Leave it to Peter, then, to overcome the demonic entity through the spirit of Christmas, showing the ruler of Limbo just how good humanity can be and rescuing a fallen angel at the same time. And really, that’s what Christmas is all about.