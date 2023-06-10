12 Things That Are Popular Now but in 5 Years Would Be Freaking Embarrassing!

Trends are never the same, constantly changing as the days go by. One moment everyone is trying to fit into what's popular, and the next, another comes up. Sometimes, we look at the photos of our past, in what was trending then, and can't help but scrunch up our faces in disgust.

Here are 12 things that are pretty popular now, but in five years, they will be freaking embarrassing.

1. Enormous Lip Injections

These are in fad now; people prefer fuller lips to their regular old lips, and why? We have no idea, but beauty is taking on a new look lately. Some feel it's a confidence booster that makes them feel a thousand times pretty.

Even celebrities have done a few lip jobs here and there. It may be cool now, but what will people think when they look at their “duck lips” five years from now? Food for thought.

2. TikTok Dances In Public

These days, TikTok dancers are everywhere. They do a trendy dance step or a new challenge at each turn. While it's fun to the TikTokers, others find it highly annoying. We can't help but wonder if, a few years from now, they won't find those public dance videos as annoying and cringey as others do.

3. The Broccoli Haircut

One person thinks this has to be the ugliest haircut that's ever been famous — and there have been some pretty ugly haircuts. The “broccoli haircut” is a perm haircut with good volume at the top and faded sides.

Typically, it looks like broccoli, where the name comes from. Fast forward to five years from now, you'll find a picture of future you in this haircut smiling in your yearbook. What will future you think?

4. Fake Baby Hair

Brushing one's edges to create cute curly patterns has been popular. Then people began abusing it and going beyond their “baby hairs.” They made them look rough and weird looking, but no one complained. Then came “fake baby hair,” sold on Amazon and other major stores.

It's like a hair tattoo on a tape; you place it over your head to create the illusion of baby hairs. Now, it's pretty common; still, it makes me go, “What the what?!”

5. Faking Mental Illness and Eating Disorders

People are already going through so much with these mental illnesses; why fake it for attention? It's insulting to folks who have to deal with it in real-time. But people would do anything for attention. Maybe they would be more considerate in five years and realize their actions were wrong.

6. Viral Pranks

Some pranks these days take it too far. When a joke causes damage to properties and emotional and physical pain to others, isn't that plain harassment? Those viral pranks would certainly be embarrassing to watch in time to come when you are scrolling through old videos on your timeline.

7.”No Cap”

Remember when everyone knew words like “swag”? It was in almost every sentence, and people felt cool while saying it. Now you rarely hear the word, and it's almost like it has gone extinct.

Sooner than later, the “no cap” phrase has followed the same path, and you'll probably find their usage strange — and that's no cap.

8. Dimfluencers

One contributor coined “dimfluencers” from two words, “dimwitted” and “influencers,” to describe dumb influencers who do random mindless things.

They have the worst content out there and seem unbothered by that. Would anyone care about influencers without actual content in a few years?

9. Big Fake Eyelashes

Now, everyone fancies wearing extra long fake eyelashes — again, anything to look beautiful. However, these faux lashes often make one's face seem overly “busy.” When they extend far from your eyelids, they could pass for a rake. Hopefully, this trend will be less popular with time.

10. Victim Culture

People play the victim to garner pity from others; this allows self-pity, shifting of blame, and even making excuses for their shortcomings. It's easy to play the victim card now, but for how long?

11. Elon Musk Fandom

Some people almost worship Elon Musk. They are intensely loyal to him, and it's nearly an obsession. Some people think there's so many fishy things about the business tycoon, and his followers need to grow wiser.

They hope the Elon Musk Fandom will be a source of comic relief to people sooner than later. By the looks of it, it might!

12. Climate Crisis Denial

It's easy to pretend that Earth isn't in a dilemma, from the rise in ocean levels to the shift in temperature. A lot has been going on because of the ever-changing climate. This change has led to the climate crisis, which some people act doesn't exist. It would be laughable to deny its existence in time to come.

Source: Reddit.