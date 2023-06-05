12 of The Weirdest Niche Celebrity Observations From Their Biggest Fans

Most healthy adults would agree that, as a society, we have an unhealthy obsession with celebrities. Just when you're feeling down on yourself for binging every season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, remember that there's someone out there way more obsessed with celebrities than you are. Here are some of the strangest celebrity observations.

1. Selena Is The New Britney

One fan observes that Selena Gomez is burnt out on celebrity life but keeps going for some reason. Who's really in charge behind the scenes?

Leave Selena aloneeee!

2. Taylor Swift Is Shoeless a Lot

One fan noticed they'd seen a lot of T-Swift's puppies over the years, mostly in music videos. Is capturing the foot-fetish industry the secret ingredient to Taylor Swift's success?

3. Denzel Washington Had a Crooked Finger

No, really, look it up. Directors did an excellent job hiding it for decades, but Denzel Washington had a pinky finger bent at a near-90-degree angle. Years of football injuries caused the deformity, and Denzel eventually had it fixed.

You can't erase pictures, though. They show Denzel's finger looking more crooked than his character in Training Day.

4. Katy Perry's Blonde Phase Was a Mistake

Poll 100 people, and what percentage will say they prefer blonde Katy Perry over brunette Katy Perry? Zero percent, and that might be a bit too high.

5. Justin Bieber Is Tipping His Pitches

One Belieber noticed that Biebs touches his nose when he finds a female he's talking to attractive. Is it true, or is it just a figment of a crazed fan's imagination?

You'll have to decide for yourself.

6. Lady Gaga? More Like Fakey Gaga!

One Gaga-head can't hold it in any longer. Trolls be darned, they believe that much of Lady Gaga's over-the-top emotional displays are all an act.

Well, she is an actor, among other things. Would it be a stretch to say she's embellishing a bit for the camera?

7. Some Actors Have Ticks

You must watch a lot of Timothee Chalamet or Ethan Hawke to notice that the actors have facial ticks. That's why these are fan observations.

8. The Weeknd = Michael Jackson

One R&B fan believes that The Weeknd's entire act is a Michael Jackson ripoff.

Now that you mention it, The Weeknd does sound a bit like Mike. But then again, could that be the permanent falsetto both crooners employ?

We will have to hear The Weeknd's cover of “ABC” before issuing a definitive verdict on this.

9. K-Pop “Idols” Have Smooth Armpits

Someone actually said that K-Pop female “Idols” (Google it) have smooth armpits. Do we have some list we can put this person on? Put them on the list!

10. Coldplay's Cold Streak

Isn't it interesting that a band that established itself as markedly different from prevailing musical currents is now churning out radio-centric pander anthems almost exclusively?

I am just observing here.

11. Is Britney Spears' Eyeliner a Tattoo?

That is what one conspiratorial fan alleges. Put it this way, when was the last time you saw a photograph of Brit without smudged eyeliner? It's been a minute; by “minute,” I mean it's been years.

12. Bruno Mars Banks on Un-Originality

How does Bruno Mars rack up gold record after gold record with songs that feel borrowed from another era? Unoriginality is lucrative, as one music fan observes.

(Source: Reddit)