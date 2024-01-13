24 of the World’s Weirdest Political Parties

Politics is a serious business. At least, that’s what we perceive when digesting our daily intake of news and social media feeds.

Since the election process began, some parties have formed, knowing they won’t even cover the costs of electing a candidate in the first place. Are they in it for the publicity, or are they trying to make a point despite their bizarre appearance?

1. New Millennium Bean Party

The United Kingdom has the highest density of weird political parties. It’s easy to stand in one of the many constituencies around the country just by paying a deposit. Captain Beany resides in Wales, where he runs a museum dedicated to baked beans. His New Millennium Bean Party also stood in the 2021 Welsh Elections. The Captain didn’t produce a traditional manifesto but issued a photo of a toilet roll.

2. Youth International Party

The electoral system in the United States makes it more challenging for nonsensical parties to get involved, but there have been some exceptions. In the 1960s, an anarchist movement formed the Youth International Party mainly as a protest against the government. Youth International employed many stunts, and the party put forward a pig called Pigasus The Immortal to stand in the 1968 Presidential race.

3. Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party

Hungary’s most notable joke political party is also anti-government, but they prefer a more peaceful style of protest. The Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party parodies the country’s rulers through graffiti and street art, much of which featured the two-tailed canine that carries the organization’s name. If they get elected, the party promises eternal life, two sunsets a day, and, most importantly, free beer.

4. Air, Road, Public Safety

Bill Boaks was one of Britain’s great eccentrics, and he is the man who sparked my interest in weird political parties. I remember watching election coverage in 1974 and seeing a report of a man on a bicycle campaigning, knowing he wouldn’t be elected. It was such a strange concept that has stuck with me ever since. Boaks campaigned under many names, but his obsession with road safety met with a tragic and ironic end. In 1984, he was run over while getting off a bus and subsequently died from his injuries.

5. Anarchist Pogo Party

The Germans are not renowned for their sense of humor, which makes it difficult for weird parties to stand for government. In 1981, The Anarchist Pogo Party beat the system and later stood in the 2005 German Federal Election. Party policies included a youth pension and the abolition of compulsory education.

6. Monster Raving Loony Party

They are not the first comical political party to have stood for election, but they are the most well-known. The Official Monster Raving Loony Party was founded in 1982 by the musician Screaming Lord Sutch. The current leader of the Loonies is Alan ‘Howling Laud’ Hope, while recent candidates have included Lady Lily Pink and The Incredible Flying Brick. The Monster Raving Loony Party is on the fringes of British politics, but several of their policies, including pet passports, have since become law in the UK.

7. The Eccentric Party of Great Britain

Many political parties fractured into splinter groups, and one former member of the Monster Raving Loonies broke away. Lord Toby Jug was expelled from his former party for controversial remarks, so he rebranded as the Eccentric Party of Great Britain. His previous suggestions, such as the Real Loony Party, were refused by the Electoral Commission as they were too similar to existing organizations.

8. Good Humor Party

Poland’s Good Humor Party is another fringe political organization, but many will identify with its policies. Their goal is to make people happy, and the membership fee is “Three Wide Smiles a Day.” Many wish that groups such as the Good Humor Party could rule the world during these dark political times.

9. Gremloids Party

After Bill Boaks, a character known as Lord Buckethead slots in as my next political hero. Buckethead, a giant figure in black with a bucket covering his face, led the Gremloids Party and stood against many Prime Ministers through the 1980s and 1990s. Policies included free bicycles for all and a plan to nationalize the singer, Adele.

10. Count Binface

Controversy in the Gremloids Party and legal battles have forced the original Lord Buckethead to reinvent himself. Count Binface stepped in, and this character stood against Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the 2019 UK elections. Binface claims to be Earth’s favorite space politician, and he’ll gear up for another electoral battle in 2024.

11. Teddy Bear Alliance

The Teddy Bear Alliance was the brainchild of British comedian Dom Joly, who stood in the 1997 UK General Election. Joly was up against controversial Conservative MP Alan Clark, and a theatrical element to the contest came when mock protests involved hundreds of party members dressed in teddy bear costumes. The Teddy Bear Alliance came fifth out of nine candidates.

12. Church of the Militant Elvis Party

David Bishop provided one of the best names for a fringe political party. Like Dom Joly, he first appeared in the 1997 UK general election, this time as Lord Byro Against the Scallywag Tories. As the leader of the Church of the Militant Elvis, Bishop launched several policies, including turning Public Schools into Pound Shops, placing photos of celebrities at airports to discourage tourists, and a campaign to make Bono the next Pope.

13. Deadly Serious Party

Australia joined the fun with a political party that used an ironic title. The Deadly Serious Party was a bunch of jokers who proposed placing killer penguins on Australia’s coastline to protect the country from invasion. The leaders also proposed a national age freeze. The Deadly Serious Party was founded in 1984 but dissolved four years later as it didn’t have the 500 members necessary under electoral law.

14. The Sun-Ripened Warm Tomato Party

The blame for changes to party legislation partly lies with this Australian political organization. Their name was ridiculous, but the Sun-Ripened Warm Tomato Party felt they had a serious message as they campaigned against gas-colored fake tomatoes in the Australian Capital Territory. The Territory changed its rules to ensure political parties had a constitution and at least 100 members, and those changes spelled the end of the tomato-based revolution.

15. Rhinoceros Party

Canada has provided some memorable bizarre political organizations, but my favorite is the Rhinoceros Party. After its formation in 1963, the Rhinos ran for thirty years, and each candidate was free to devise their policies. Weird promises followed, including a nuclear power plant for each household and a pledge to put a roof on Montreal’s Olympic Stadium using a handkerchief.

16. True Whig Party

I’m a student of this subject and often asked if a joke party has ever been elected to office. The answer is yes, and Alan Fitzgerald’s True Whig Party successfully contested a seat on the Australian Capital Territory Advisory Council. Aussie satirist Fitzgerald’s slogan was to “Do Nothing,” but he took his duties seriously following his surprise success.

17. Union of Conscientiously Work-Shy Elements

Jacob Haugaard, the leader of Denmark’s Union of Conscientiously Work-Shy Elements, enjoyed even greater success when he formed his political party. It was a joke organization whose weird policies included better Christmas presents and the introduction of Renaissance Furniture to Ikea. The Union of Conscientiously Work-Shy Elements must have resonated with the Danish public as Jacob Haugaard progressed to the Folketing, Denmark’s national parliament, in 1994.

18. Undecided Cow Party

Farmer Dave, a regular Vermont Radio Station WDEV contributor, is behind the Undecided Cow Party. Since 2002, he’s run for State Governor without result, but the campaign has successfully raised publicity for Farmer Dave’s show called Music to Go to the Dump By.

19. Bill and Ben Party

New Zealand’s Bill and Ben Party were never elected, but they once polled enough votes to secure a refund of their registration fee. Jamie Linehan and Ben Boyce, who hosted a satirical sports show in the country, founded the organization. The Bill and Ben Party took an indifferent view to politics, standing on a “No policies, no promises, no disappointment” ticket.

20. McGillicuddy Serious Party

Like the Deadly Serious Party in neighboring Australia, the name of this New Zealand-based party was a joke. The McGillicuddy Serious Party took a sideways look at politics, and the party emblem, depicting a court jester, told voters what to expect. Among their many policies was a promise to give New Zealand's people free dung and raise the school-leaving age to 65.

21. Canadian Extreme Wrestling Party

Their name was silly, and the election of a party leader followed a ridiculous format, but some of the policies attached to the Canadian Extreme Wrestling Party were deadly serious. A Battle Royale wrestling match determined the party's leader, and Quentin Barboni won the event. The Canadian Extreme Wrestling Party’s views were left-wing, and they took a stand on overfishing and guaranteed income, among other genuine issues.

22. The Blah! Party

English musician Captain Sensible was the driving force behind the Blah! Party. A former one-hit wonder with his 1982 version of “Happy Talk,” the Captain and his followers mixed genuine concerns with joke policies. Along with serious issues such as I.D. Cards, the Blah! Party aimed to stop the celebrity worship of individuals such as David Beckham and Paris Hilton.

23. The Birthday Party

Captain Sensible is not the only artist to stand for election. In the 2020 U.S. presidential race, Kanye West was an unlikely candidate, running on his Birthday Party ticket. He announced his intention to run via Twitter on Independence Day 2020, but his campaign ran out of steam. Rumors of a return to politics in 2024 are emerging, but few expect Kanye West to take a turn in the Oval Office.

24. Corrective Party

Another of my great political heroes finishes off this roundup. Lindi St Clair, an author and personality who went by the name of Miss Whiplash, formed the Corrective Party and competed in eleven by-elections. There was speculation concerning her potential contacts list, but threats to expose MPs were never carried out. The Corrective Party campaigned on serious issues, including social justice and animal rights. Still, St Clair is categorized as a joke candidate as there was no chance of her ever winning a poll.