24 Weirdest Songs Ever Made! What Were The Artists Thinking?

Music is a universal language that speaks to the depths of our souls, but sometimes artists take a detour into the realm of the bizarre. It just leaves you wondering if the artists ever thought about the songs before jumping right into the studio. Here, we've compiled a list of the weirdest songs inspired by suggestions online. These songs will leave you wondering, “What were they thinking?”

1. “Fish Heads” by Barnes & Barnes

Let's kick off our peculiar playlist with the unforgettable “Fish Heads.” This tune serenades us with the haunting chorus of “Fish heads, fish heads, roly-poly fish heads.” You can't help but question the sanity of Barnes & Barnes while simultaneously tapping your foot to this absurdly catchy melody.

2. “The Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley

I thought “Fish Heads” was the weirdest music video I’d seen until I saw “The Purple People Eater.” Sheb Wooley takes us on a journey through the depths of weirdness with his hit song.

This tune about a one-eyed, one-horned, flying creature is so delightfully strange that you can't help but sing along, even if you're not entirely sure why.

3. “Vicinity of Obscenity” by System of a Down

From the opening chords, “Vicinity of Obscenity” grabs your attention with its energetic and frenetic instrumentation.

The song combines elements of rock, metal, and a dash of Middle Eastern influences, creating a unique and intense sonic experience. Its lyrics are not only nonsensical but satirical as well, with the repetition of such words as “banana” and “terracotta pie.”

4. “They're Coming to Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!” by Napoleon XIV

Napoleon XIV's “They're Coming to Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!” takes a jaunty approach to insanity. Whoever aims at creating something about madness should refer to this painfully delightful weird song. With its infectious beat and clever wordplay, this song lures you into a world where mental institutions seem strangely appealing.

5. “The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)” by Ylvis

Ylvis asks the question on everyone's mind in “The Fox:” What does the fox say? This whimsical tune tells us no subject is too peculiar for a catchy pop song. You'll find yourself entertained and enlightened by the array of fox sounds this song presents.

6. “I Am the Walrus” by The Beatles

Even the legendary Beatles weren't immune to the allure of the strange. “I Am the Walrus” features nonsensical lyrics and a cacophony of sounds that transport listeners to a psychedelic wonderland.

Until today, I’m still trying to understand what the line “I am he as you are he as you are me” actually means. Perhaps the answer to the question lies in the depths of their creative genius. Perhaps.

7. “Hamster Dance” by Hampton the Hamster

What do you get when you combine hamsters and a catchy electronic beat? This tune, as infectious as it is, took the Internet by storm and forever changed our perception of furry critters.

8. “Yellow Submarine” by The Beatles

The Beatles yet again as they make another appearance on our list with “Yellow Submarine.” This whimsical song takes us on an underwater adventure filled with colorful characters and surreal imagery. I can't help but wonder if the Fab Four were under the influence of something magical when they penned this peculiar masterpiece.

9. “Pico and Sepulveda” by Felix Figueroa

“Pico and Sepulveda” is a song with no real purpose than to entertain and confuse. We can say with great conviction that its repetitive melody and senseless lyrics have earned it a place in the pantheon of weirdness. Felix Figueroa, we salute your audacity because what was that exactly?!

10. “Barbie Girl” by Aqua

Aqua brings us a new form of weirdness with “Barbie Girl.” With its sugary-sweet melodies and lyrics, “Barbie Girl” may seem harmless at first. But delve a little deeper, and you'll realize it's an odd anthem that blurs the line between satire and homage. This portrayal would likely puzzle Barbie herself.

11. “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” by The Beatles

Respectfully, they should have awarded The Beatles for the band with the weirdest songs. Here, they make yet another appearance with “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” a song that effortlessly combines infectious reggae rhythms with silly lyrics.

I must confess that I find The Beatles’ attempt at storytelling with this song quite interesting, regardless of how weird it may be.

12. “Horse Outside” by The Rubberbandits

Irish comedy duo The Rubberbandits introduced the world to “Horse Outside,” a song showcasing their unique brand of absurdity.

With lyrics about taking a horse instead of a car to impress a girl, this unconventional anthem will have you questioning the boundaries of good taste and musical sanity. It’s a modern world, but The Rubberbandits don’t think we should entirely forget the old methods.

13. “Convoy” by CW McCall

That voice, gosh! Probably the most bizarre voice you’d heard. C. W. McCall’s “Convoy” takes us on a bizarre journey through the world of truckers and their CB radios.

This novelty hit combines catchy melodies with trucker lingo and a dash of social commentary, leaving listeners wondering if they should join the convoy or simply shake their heads in bewilderment.

14. “Shaddap You Face” by Joe Dolce

I don’t understand this song at all, but I like it. This musical oddity gained international fame with its mix of broken English and infectious Italian melodies. Its repetitive chorus and humorous lyrics make it both bizarre and strangely endearing.

15. “Several Species of Small Furry Animals Gathered Together in a Cave and Grooving With a Pict” by Pink Floyd

Do you think you’ve heard the weirdest of songs? Just wait until you hear this one by Pink Floyd. The song begins with what can only be described as a cacophony of distorted animal noises, imitating the various critters referenced in the title. You'll keep waiting to hear the actual song until the track ends. Surprise, surprise.

16. “Everything You Know is Wrong” by Weird AI

From the opening chords, it transports us into a world where nothing is as it seems. The lyrics weave a surreal tapestry of absurd scenarios, questioning the very fabric of reality.

From being abducted by aliens from space to learning that black is white, short is long, and up is down, this song leaves you questioning all that you had always known. Every verse is an absurd delight that simultaneously entertains and bewilders.

17. “The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats

Men Without Hats’ “The Safety Dance” is a synth-pop gem that encourages us to defy societal norms and dance in our unique way. The infectious rhythm and peculiar lyrics make it a dance anthem with a strange twist.

You might find it motivational, depending on what motivates you, but for me, this song reigns supreme in the universe of oddities with its lyrics.

18. “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas brings us a fusion of disco and martial arts. With its catchy “Everybody was kung fu fighting” chorus, this song took the world by storm, leaving us all wondering how a martial arts-themed tune became such a funky sensation.

19. “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver” by Primus

Released in 1995 as part of Primus’ album Tales from the Punchbowl, this track is a playful and humorous exploration of unconventional storytelling. Lyrically, the song tells the bizarre tale of Wynona and her oversized beaver.

20. “Gangnam Style” by PSY

Who could forget the global phenomenon that was “Gangnam Style?” PSY's eccentric music video and Korean pop beats took the world by storm, leaving us all wondering what exactly was happening in the Gangnam District of Seoul. Some described it as an “inspired piece of silliness,” and I agree that sometimes that silliness is all we need.

21. “It's Raining Men” by The Weather Girls

What first comes to mind is the fall of silver slants from heaven, splattering on the windowsills and wetting the earth. Except that this time, it’s not H20, but small, small men, like the size of finger toys! Chills, huh?

“It's Raining Men” is a disco classic that personifies joyful absurdity. Its exuberant celebration of men falling from the sky is a reminder that sometimes the weirdest ideas can bring the most memorable songs.

22. “Rock Lobster” by The B-52s

The B-52s gifted us with “Rock Lobster,” a song that combines surf rock, a new wave, and a dash of insanity. With its silly lyrics and catchy guitar riffs, this tune solidified The B-52s as pioneers of quirky and offbeat music. This is indeed one ridiculous song that is yet an utterly enjoyable affair.

23. “Revolution 9” by The Beatles

This song feels like a horror movie. While horror in the real sense may not always feel weird, this song provides an entirely new definition of strange in music, blending different haunting elements.

From the eerie spoken-word samples to the haunting background noises, “Revolution 9” takes listeners on a disorienting and surreal journey. The only clear word would be “number 9,” which comes on repeat on various occasions.

24. “Frontier Psychiatrist” by The Avalanches

From the moment you press play, you're greeted with a flurry of samples, ranging from old movie dialogues to snippets of classical music and everything in between.

The Avalanches skillfully weaves these samples together, creating a rich tapestry of sound that forms the foundation of “Frontier Psychiatrist.” “That boy needs therapy” is surely my favorite part of the song.

Source: Reddit.