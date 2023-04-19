The 12 Weirdest Things That Went Down During the Pandemic

As the world navigated through the pandemic, things got downright bizarre. From toilet paper hoarding to virtual concerts, the past couple of years has been filled with odd occurrences that left many of us shaking our heads.

We've seen the rise of Zoom parties, TikTok dances, and sourdough bread-making. Still, there were even weirder things that went down during this pandemic. Here are 12 of the most striking.

1. Lysol On Everything

Ah, yes, the great grocery wipe-down of 2020. Who could forget the sight of people furiously scrubbing their cereal boxes and tomato cans with bleach-soaked wipes? It was as if we all suddenly turned into germophobes overnight.

Some people even soaked their fruits and veggies in soapy water to be safe. Lysol made an absolute killing.

2. Cooking the Green

Microwaving money to sterilize it was a strange phenomenon that gained popularity during the pandemic. Some people believed that microwaving their cash would kill any potential viruses or germs that might lurk on the surface.

However, experts quickly pointed out that microwaving money could be dangerous, as it could cause the bills to catch fire or become damaged beyond use. But did people listen?

3. Drive-Bys

It was like a parade but with cars instead of floats. People would throw parties from their vehicles, everything from birthday parties to graduations.

Don't get us wrong, it's kinda cool that people still celebrated while staying safe and socially distant — but let's be honest, it was also pretty ridiculous.

4. Restaurants' Desperate Measures

When the pandemic hit, high-end restaurants were hit hard. With dining-in restricted, many establishments had to close their doors or transition to takeout and delivery services. But some transformed themselves into gourmet grocery stores.

That's right. Suddenly, you could pick up artisanal bread, fresh produce, and even high-quality meats from your favorite Michelin-starred restaurant. It's weird to see them revert now, though.

5. Sheet Happens

The toilet paper frenzy that took place during the pandemic was, in part, because of fear and uncertainty. With the pandemic causing so much disruption and chaos, people worried about the availability of necessities like toilet paper.

Seeing empty shelves at the store only fueled those fears and created a sense of panic. It was mainly caused due to supply chain issues, but panic is panic.

6. Mask Off

During the early days of the pandemic, face masks quickly became a hot commodity. Many people made their masks at home, with medical-grade masks in short supply.

It was like a DIY revolution, with people getting creative and resourceful in a crisis. Some masks people came up with were downright weird — from using bras as makeshift masks to crafting them out of fruit peels. They also didn't work — big surprise.

7. Politicizing The Pandemic

It's crazy how politics got mixed up in the pandemic response. Everyone was looking for guidance and leadership, and some people in charge dropped the ball.

Folks believe Trump had a real opportunity to step up and show he could handle a crisis. Instead, he made things worse by ignoring the experts and spreading misinformation. It was like he was more worried about his image than the country's well-being. And in the end, he lost both.

8. Scented Candles

One of the weirdest things about the pandemic was how it affected people's sense of smell. And that led to some pretty funny situations, like the online candle review frenzy.

Every time there was a spike in Covid cases, suddenly, a bunch of candles would get slammed with 1-star reviews because they didn't smell like anything. It didn't hurt anyone, but it was a hilarious trend.

9. History Has Its Eyes On You

This one is really weird, but in response to the pandemic, health officials in Canada and the United States recommended using “glory holes” — small holes in walls or partitions — to limit close contact and reduce the risk of transmission during adult time.

While the suggestion may seem bizarre, health experts argued it was a safer option for people who engaged in those activities during the pandemic.

10. Socially Distanced Baptism

One viral photo during the pandemic shows a priest creatively attempting to baptize a baby from a distance.

In response to social distancing guidelines, the priest used a water pistol to spray water onto the baby's forehead, symbolizing the sacrament of baptism. It is hysterical and straight-up weird.

11. The Big Empty

One of the eeriest things about the pandemic was seeing typically bustling, crowded tourist hotspots empty. Iconic landmarks such as Times Square in New York City, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the Colosseum in Rome were deserted and abandoned.

It was like something out of a zombie apocalypse movie. Walking through these usually bustling areas and seeing them empty and silent was a surreal experience that drove home the gravity of the situation.

12. Everyone's An Expert

One of the more frustrating aspects of the pandemic was the sudden influx of armchair experts who claimed to know everything about infectious diseases after watching a few Facebook videos and reading some articles.

Everyone had an opinion on the virus and how to stop it, regardless of their background or expertise.

This thread inspired this post.

