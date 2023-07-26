Welcome to Your New Xbox Home Dashboard

Microsoft has always been really good at taking community feedback about its products. Earlier today, they announced that they are finally releasing a big dashboard update to everyone. This new update has many features that have been requested over the years, including the ability to actually see your background image instead of having it covered up with a bunch of tiles and ads.

Xbox Home Dashboard Gets a Redesign

This redesign makes the dashboard a lot cleaner and a whole lot more attractive. The top features five icons that used to be five tiles that would take up enough screen real estate where you couldn't see your background image all that well. That is no longer the case as you can see. The buttons on the top of the screen are for “My Games & Apps,” “Store,” “Game Pass,” “Search,” and “Settings.”

Having those be in an easily accessible spot while not really covering up much of the screen is a great design decision. Below it are small tiles of the last nine games you played and then on the bottom row is where you can visit your games library. Then there are a few advertisements for relevant games and products.

Game Pass and Pinned Games

If you scroll down, the first category you will see is Game Pass games recently added to the service. After that there are two spots that you can customize. I added my Pins section so I have easy access to some games I enjoy playing. My other choice was my Assassin's Creed folder which has every mainline Assassin's Creed game in it, thanks to Microsoft's backward compatibility program. Underneath all that is a section for community updates, along with games coming to Game Pass shortly.

As I write this, some spotlighted games include Sea of Stars, Starfield, Lies of P, Payday 3, and The Lamplighters League. You also get to look at the top entertainment apps and games that are the most popular on the Game Pass service.

Publisher Showcase

Next is an area that showcases a publisher. At the moment, it is Bethesda and has Redfall, Quake, The Evil Within 2, and Fallout 3 on there. It changes semi-frequently, so the next time I boot up my console, it will probably be a different company.

Keep going, and you will have game suggestions based on what you have played, games that are leaving Game Pass soon, and some specialized categories, such as games with outstanding audio design. You can look at a few more things here, but you get the point.

There is a lot to play on Xbox, and Microsoft has done an excellent job laying a bunch of it out for you in a clean manner, with you finally being able to see your background image.

Background Customization

Speaking of background images on your Xbox, many people don't know that you can have a custom image. As you can see from my background image, I have an iconic moment from Final Fantasy VII Remake on there. That game isn't available on Xbox platforms, but Microsoft will allow you to put whatever image you want on there.

If you are someone that likes to have their background change to keep things fresh, you can also now use the default background for Home. What this does is it will display artwork from the games you have recently played. This is a good idea and an excellent way for companies to keep their games in front of players. If I play a lot of Grand Theft Auto V, I enjoy the game, so seeing a background to reflect that is nice.

How to Customize The Pins Category on Your New Xbox Dashboard

Earlier I mentioned how you can customize a couple of the areas in this layout to put what you want there. I have decided to use my Pins category as one of those items. If you want to add it to the Home screen so the games you have bookmarked will appear in a neat little group, do the following:

From the main Home screen, go to “Browse Your Games.” Move down two spaces to the “Groups” category. Once there, highlight one of the group names, for example, “Quick Resume.” Scroll all the way down until you see “Pins.” Once you are in that group move up to the words “Pins” and push the button with the three horizontal lines, a.k.a. the “Start” button. Click “Add to Home,” and then you are good to go!

It sounds like a lot of steps, but the whole process should only take you around ten seconds or so to do. Then you will have this set to your home screen and you will have your favorites available to you with only a few button presses.

Xbox Homepage Roll Out Will Come in Waves

While developing this new dashboard, Microsoft would continually take feedback from the community. Once they had something to show, they released it to those in the Xbox Insiders program to see how it would work in the real world. Today's release is the result of all of that work.

You can now see your background; more things are highlighted to easily select the game you want to play, and it runs better overall. Keep in mind what I said early on, though.

Even though the official release for this new dashboard is today, Microsoft is rolling it out in waves. That means it may still be a few weeks before some people get it, but you won't have to wait much longer to see this new update in action.