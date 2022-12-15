Avoid Misinformation With These 10 Well-Researched Podcasts in 2023

Are you tired of the misinformation and obligation to Google everything to ensure it's the truth? You've got company. Recently someone asked, “What are some of the most well-researched podcasts that you don't have to worry about the validity of the information presented?”

“I am always skeptical about any information being presented to me. In your experience, what are some podcasts that are well-researched and rigorous with their fact-checking?” Here are the top responses.

1. Citations Needed

One user nominated, “Citations Needed, is an entire podcast about checking media for disinformation and astroturfed stories.” “Adam and Nima are incredible. Similarly, “The Best of The Left will expose anyone to similarly well-done segments, including, often, Citations Needed,” another commenter added.

2. Knowledge Fight

“Dan from Knowledge Fight does an incredible amount of research into Alex Jones' claims on Infowars,” one person shared. Another agreed, “Came here to post this. Knowledge Fights‘ hosts are the most trustworthy, ethical, reliable, and intelligent hosts. 700+ shows and still no ads. Love them!”

3. Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald's

One person said, “If you want reliable, well-researched investigative journalism from an award-worthy journalist, I'd highly recommend Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald's.” Others agreed that this podcast was the best answer.

4. Against the Odds

“Against the Odds (Wondery) is well researched, including first-person commentary from people involved in the event/topic they're covering. The stories they cover are always fascinating and deserving of a listen,” a commenter noted.

5. The Constant: A History of Getting Things Wrong

Several people agreed that The Constant: A History of Getting Things Wrong is a well-researched and fact-checked podcast. A user added, “And even when he makes mistakes, he is right there correcting them as soon as he knows.”

A second commenter shared, “It's a well-done, long-form podcast. After a couple of episodes, it becomes evident that the host puts great weight on being accurate and will state it frankly when he isn't sure of the integrity of his presentation. I highly recommend it!”

6. Radiolab

“Radiolab, primarily science, but also other random topics. A personal favorite. Every episode mentioned who worked on fact-checking and their production quality, and how the episodes are structured is just awesome,” one user admitted.

7. Great Moments in Science

“Great Moments in Science: mini cast with Dr. Karl, a scientist himself. Always quotes articles and the scientific journals they come from and will usually analyze the data, like looking at the methodology or how small the study was. He covers a diverse range of topics and looks into the research behind pop science,” another commented.

8. Cocaine and Rhinestones

One Redditor suggested, “Cocaine and Rhinestones if you want to learn some incredible country music history – you do NOT need to like country music to enjoy this podcast! The storytelling is fantastic. It's more like learning the history of the music biz with tons of crazy characters. The last 10-15 mins of each episode are references and notes (as entertaining as the rest of the content). Highly recommend!”

9. This Must Be Talking Heads

Another person stated, “Not sure if you mean serious/news podcasts specifically, but for research, I have to mention This Must Be Talking Heads by Rodney Gordon. I checked it out as a fan of the band, but I thought it was the most thoroughly researched podcast I've ever heard. It has excellent production quality, with creative and entertaining ways of presenting the information. It's one of the best.”

10. Cautionary Tales on Pushkin

“Cautionary Tales on Pushkin is very well-researched. There's been an excellent range of topics covered. Tim Harford is the ‘undercover economist,' writes for the Financial Times and broadcasts for the BBC, and he cites all sources for each episode on his website. I found the episode on the race to the arctic fascinating,” another person commented.

