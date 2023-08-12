12 Amazing Films That Will Level Up Your Movie Expertise

If you love to study movies with incredible writing, film fans have the perfect suggestions. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “In your opinion, what are the most well-written movies? I want to study them and improve my screenwriting.” Here are the top 12 responses.

1 – In Bruges (2008)

One movie fan recommended In Bruges. Another explained why it was so well written. “Martin McDonagh is a playwright first. So were many great writers,” they noted.

Another added, “The film is perfectly paced and the writing is extraordinary. There's meaning almost everywhere if you look.”

2 – Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

This earned a lot of praise from film fans, with one pointing out how the movie is a great example of thematic structure.

“For me, it means when a movie is built around a central quirk — dimensional travel/dreams — and everything feeds into that in overt and subtextual level to express its theme(s) to a profound degree. It's usually not as clean as plot structure. With EEAAO the entire point of the quirk of dimensional travel used expresses the themes of nihilism vs. caring and family,” they explained.

3 – Back to the Future (1985)

One movie fan noted, “Back to the Future was taught in film school as a perfect script at one point.” Many others agreed that the writing was excellent. However, some said they disagreed with the mom kissing Marty as part of the plot.

4 – The Others (2001)

A film fan noted, “The Others is excellent. In my opinion, Nicole Kidman's performance is one of the best leading roles in the past 20 years.” Several others agreed, with one noting, “The Others for phenomenal writing and acting by Nicole Kidman.”

5 – My Cousin Vinny (1992)

This comedy was well-regarded for writing as well. “My Cousin Vinny is a tight script, with some of the most quotable lines ever,” one movie lover said.

Another agreed, saying, “My Cousin Vinny is a perfect comedy. Every scene is either relevant for a character arc or a storyline thread. Nothing is wasted, except me, at the end because I'm laughing so hard.”

6 – The Field (1990)

Someone shared, “An old Irish movie called The Field starring John Hurt and the great Richard Harris.”

Another person added, “I can't believe The Field isn't on more lists.” A third noted, “Not to gush too much about The Field, but it was one of those movies I never heard of and watched on a whim but have never forgotten. Excellent film!”

7 – Chinatown (1974)

Chinatown by Roman Polanski was also mentioned. Many called Chinatown a phenomenally well-written script. “I think Chinatown has one of the best screenplays ever written,” one movie buff explained.

8 – The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

“The Shawshank Redemption was phenomenal,” someone said. Another added, “Part of the reason Shawshank is so good is that the writing follows the book almost exactly.”

Another confessed, “It's been about 10 years since I read the book, but I remember this being an interesting case where the movie is better. The plot and the dialogue are similar, but I recall many characters have different fates.”

9 – The Fugitive (1993)

One person shared, “I've watched The Fugitive looking for holes — and I haven't found any.” Another added, “Part of its strength is several of the plot elements come from the scripts from the 60s TV show that, in my opinion, is one of the best-written TV series. Especially seasons 1-3.”

10 – Goodfellas (1990)

After many movie lovers recommended Goodfellas, one person stated, “In all seriousness, Goodfellas is one of those films that you can watch repeatedly, and it remains entertaining.” Another admitted to watching it for the fourth time last weekend, “It's that good!”

11 – Casablanca (1942)

Casablanca received high praise. “Casablanca is one I fell in love with recently after watching. I was hooked immediately and cannot recommend it enough,” one person noted. Another agreed, “Just saw it for the first time last weekend.”

12 – The Godfather (1972)

Of course, The Godfather script is always a favorite, as well as The Godfather: Part II.

One movie fanatic noted, “There is a great story I heard of Mario Puzo who, after working on the Godfather 2 screenplay felt he needed to improve his screenwriting skills and enrolled in a course — only to find the subject material was The Godfather.”

Source: Reddit.