11 Well-Written Strong Women Characters in Movies and on TV

Are you searching for some women who seriously kick butt? You've got company. Someone recently asked, “Who is a well-written, strong female character in a movie or TV show?” And these are the top-voted responses.

11. Avasarala from The Expanse

One person said, “I think she's my favorite character of all time (so far). She has to learn that the take-no-prisoners approach that got her to the second-highest position on Earth had real consequences, including the suicide of the partner of one of her oldest friends.”

“But, she also wields power realistically: she's not a paragon of everything.” “Honestly, it's pretty much every female character on The Expanse,” replied another.

10. Kim Possible From Kim Possible

“Kim Possible, because she has so many different layers! Yes, she saves the world with her best friend regularly, but she doesn't use that as an excuse to complain about girly things or say they're stupid like most strong female characters you see.”

“She's really into cheerleading and incorporates it into what she does. She dates Ron despite every other girl telling her that she's stupid for liking him and doesn't care what they think for the most part. She also has believable flaws and has to admit that she's wrong several times,” one Redditor stated.

9. Colonel Samantha Carter From Stargate SG-1

“Carter was always a competent scientist and warrior, and she didn't take any heat when someone wanted to make an issue out of her gender. She was put into different situations and solved problems in realistic ways while still being very personable and having different facets of her character to explore as the seasons went on,” one user noted.

8. Elle Woods from Legally Blonde

Another user shared, “Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. Being a strong woman does not mean giving up femininity.” “Yes, her priorities were misled at the start, but realizing she needed to prioritize herself over any relationship is the main reason she's a strong woman.”

“Strong women aren't faultless, and a character that grows is way more inspirational to women and girls, in my opinion,” a second person replied.

7. Leslie Knope From Parks and Recreation

“Leslie Knope,” one said, “Seriously. Despite Parks and Rec being a comedy, Leslie is always the most competent and intelligent, always helping friends and doing what she thinks is right no matter how it will affect her.”

6. Leela From Futurama

“I find many of Matt Groening's female characters awesome- the full Disenchantment cast – Bean, Oona, Older stripper granny, and Mora,” one person expressed. A second added, “Don't forget Lisa Simpson!” Finally, a third agreed, “Yes! Yes! And such a good character arc.”

5. Sarah Connor From Terminator

“Sarah Connor in the films Terminator and Terminator 2, as well as in the television series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” replied one. Another added, “I love how Linda Hamilton got ripped for the role. I hate when women in action movies can take down 6'4 men while weighing 90lbs and having almost no combat training.

4. Clarice Starling From the Silence of the Lambs

One person replied, “What makes her such a good character is that despite being highly intelligent and competent, she's desperately scared, vulnerable, and mostly alone. Great character and an excellent performance from Jodie Foster.”

“I second this. She isn't a female version of a male character, she is distinctly feminine and has to deal with the real-world problems of being a woman in a male-dominated field, and all of it is handled in a realistic, grounded way,” another agreed.

3. Dana Scully in the X Files

“Scully was THE strong female character of the 90s. Intelligent, educated, confident, and well-spoken. She held her own in male-dominated fields of law enforcement and medicine. Able to get herself and Mulder out of scrapes time and again. And all while wearing heels and sharp suits,” one Redditor stated.

Another added, “Gillian Anderson sure can play strong female characters. Plus one for her portrayal of Stella Gibson in The Fall. There's a scene where she gets surrounded by some goons but manages to intimidate them. Mad respect.”

2. Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul

“I like Kim on Better Call Saul because she has depth. So many writers don't understand that you can write a strong character who has flaws, makes mistakes, and shows vulnerability from time to time,” admitted one. Another agreed, “Undeniably an absolute bad*ss. Also a horrible, awful, self-serving person. One of the best-written and acted characters in all of television.”

1. Ellen Ripley in Alien

“Ellen Ripley in Alien! She's the main character who happens to be a woman, not a woman who happens to be the main character. The distinction seems small, but it makes all the difference,” one user expressed.

Another added, “She also saved Jones the cat,” before a third said, “Never have I related so hard to a movie character before. I would 100% get my kitty. If I die, I die. I couldn't live with myself knowing I left my cat to die anyways.”

