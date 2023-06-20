15 Fearless Female Characters Who Challenged the Status Quo

From complex anti-heroes to inspiring leaders, television and movies have showcased well-written, strong women characters who challenge stereotypes and captivate audiences with their depth and resilience, serving as examples of empowerment and representation.

These characters have broken barriers and shattered glass ceilings, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of storytelling and inspiring generations of viewers around the world. Thankfully, women like this are more prominent on television than they used to be. But here, we've pulled together the iconic women of decades past.

1. Ellen Ripley (Alien)

“Ellen Ripley in Alien! She's the main character who happens to be a woman, not a woman who happens to be the main character. The distinction seems small, but it makes all the difference,” one user expressed.

Another added, “She also saved Jones the cat,” before a third said, “Never have I related so hard to a movie character before. I would 100% get my kitty. If I die, I die. I couldn't live with myself knowing I left my cat to die anyways.”

2. Kim Wexler (Better Call Saul)

“I like Kim on Better Call Saul because she has depth. So many writers don't understand that you can write a strong character who has flaws, makes mistakes, and shows vulnerability from time to time,” admitted one.

Another agreed, “Undeniably an absolute bad*ss. Also a horrible, awful, self-serving person. One of the best-written and acted characters in all of television.”

3. Dana Scully (The X Files)

“Scully was THE strong female character of the 90s. Intelligent, educated, confident, and well-spoken. She held her own in male-dominated fields of law enforcement and medicine. Able to get herself and Mulder out of scrapes time and again. And all while wearing heels and sharp suits,” one Redditor stated.

Another added, “Gillian Anderson sure can play strong female characters. Plus one for her portrayal of Stella Gibson in The Fall. There's a scene where she gets surrounded by some goons but manages to intimidate them. Mad respect.”

4. Clarice Starling (Silence of the Lambs)

One person replied, “What makes her such a good character is that despite being highly intelligent and competent, she's desperately scared, vulnerable, and mostly alone. Great character and an excellent performance from Jodie Foster.”

“I second this. She isn't a female version of a male character, she is distinctly feminine and has to deal with the real-world problems of being a woman in a male-dominated field, and all of it is handled in a realistic, grounded way,” another agreed.

5. Sarah Connor (Terminator)

“Sarah Connor in the films Terminator and Terminator 2, as well as in the television series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” replied one.

Another added, “I love how Linda Hamilton got ripped for the role. I hate when women in action movies can take down 6'4 men while weighing 90 lbs and having almost no combat training.”

6. Leela (Futurama)

“I find many of Matt Groening's female characters awesome- the full Disenchantment cast – Bean, Oona, Older stripper granny, and Mora,” one person expressed.

A second added, “Don't forget Lisa Simpson!” Finally, a third agreed, “Yes! Yes! And such a good character arc.”

7. Leslie Knope (Parks and Recreation)

“Leslie Knope,” one said, “Seriously. Despite Parks and Rec being a comedy, Leslie is always the most competent and intelligent, always helping friends and doing what she thinks is right no matter how it will affect her.”

8. Elle Woods (Legally Blonde)

Another user shared, “Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. Being a strong woman does not mean giving up femininity.”

“Yes, her priorities were misled at the start, but realizing she needed to prioritize herself over any relationship is the main reason she's a strong woman.”

“Strong women aren't faultless, and a character that grows is way more inspirational to women and girls, in my opinion,” a second person replied.

9. Colonel Samantha Carter (Stargate SG-1)

“Carter was always a competent scientist and warrior, and she didn't take any heat when someone wanted to make an issue out of her gender. She was put into different situations and solved problems in realistic ways while still being very personable and having different facets of her character to explore as the seasons went on,” one user noted.

10. Kim Possible (Kim Possible)

“Kim Possible, because she has so many different layers! Yes, she saves the world with her best friend regularly, but she doesn't use that as an excuse to complain about girly things or say they're stupid like most strong female characters you see.”

“She's really into cheerleading and incorporates it into what she does. She dates Ron despite every other girl telling her that she's stupid for liking him and doesn't care what they think for the most part. She also has believable flaws and has to admit that she's wrong several times,” one Redditor stated.

11. Avasarala (The Expanse)

One person said, “I think she's my favorite character of all time (so far). She has to learn that the take-no-prisoners approach that got her to the second-highest position on Earth had real consequences, including the suicide of the partner of one of her oldest friends.”

“But, she also wields power realistically: she's not a paragon of everything.”

“Honestly, it's pretty much every female character on The Expanse,” replied another.

12. Mona Lisa Vita (My Cousin Vinny)

According to one movie fan, Marisa Tome's portrayal of Mona Lisa Vita in My Cousin Vinny was life-changing. They explained that,”her scene in the court where her credentials are questioned probably played a part in my choice of becoming an engineer.”

Another added that Tome's acting, “Stole the show so hard she won two awards for it.”

13. Nani (Lilo & Stitch)

In Disney's Lilo & Stitch, 19-year-old Nani is doing what she can to keep her family together. That includes giving in to Lilo's strange interests, doing what she can to raise her little sister right.

As one fan puts it, Nani is, “A (semi) realistic portrayal of an orphaned 19 year older sister, trying make ends meet and provide the best life she can for her younger sister and herself. Trying to balance her social/romantic, work and personal life and being forced to grow up and take responsibility fighting CPS to keep her only family left, together…all the while facing alien shenanigans that occurs.”

14. Ms. Frizzle (The Magic School Bus)

The leading lady of The Magic School Bus is a woman many wish they could be. “Especially,” as one fan puts it, “you take a look at what she gets away with.”

Ms. Frizzle taking her students on field trips without getting signed permission slips first is just the tip of the iceberg of issues the eccentric science teacher gets away with. She took her students into space at least three times, has fed her students to another student, and we've lost count of all of the times she's shrunken her students. Let's not get started on all of the dangerous situations she puts her students in, either.

“She's like Gandalf,” says another, “who I admire and love and adore but I wouldn't want my little Frodo leaving the shire for almost certain death.”

15. Joyce Byers (Stranger Things)

Netflix's smash hit Stranger Things is full of well-written strong women, but for one viewer, Joyce sticks out.

“I have always felt like Joyce was top of the list in terms of being a strong female character,” they wrote. “She doesn’t have any magical powers like El, and she doesn’t have the emotional resilience of Max, but she will literally go to hell and back to save the people she cares about.”

Another adds that they love Joyce for different reasons. “I grew up poor, so their little house and her working an obviously low paying job hit close to home for me. She shows how stressed and emotional she is but she still pulls through every single time.”

They added: “Even taking away the paranormal aspects of the series, she is a great example of what single mothers struggle with just to make ends meet.”

Source: Reddit