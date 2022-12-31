Wells Fargo Risks Shutdown Over $3.7 Billion Fraud Scandal

Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, federal regulators are eyeing Wells Fargo for a massive national shutdown. After investigators discovered ‘widespread mismanagement,' the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, headed by director, Rohit Chopra, levied the largest fine against the banking institution in history.

This $3.7 billion fine includes $ 1.7 billion in civil penalty and $ 2 billion for the 16 million accounts that were grieved by the latest Wells Fargo scandal. This newest levy eclipses the last largest payout for a financial institution of $ 1 billion, which was also handed down to Wells Fargo.

Chopra had this to say about the latest set of violations from the banking giant. “Wells Fargo's rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American Families.”

Obviously people are fired up and concerned about this latest financial blunder and wondering about their personal accounts, but on a broader spectrum, about the financial industry overall.

Twitter user @RonAlbright2 makes a valid point about switching banks.

@505Cali2 wants to raise the alert for other Wells Fargo customers

User @embolina95 wants someone to face criminal charges.

@H2H32004 isn't sure Wells Fargo will really care about a $3.7 billion penalty, given the number of assets they hold.

@AirmanKolberg wants a ‘1-and-done' policy for fraudulent actions taken by banking institutions.

User @Karolyn55174683 reminded Twitter about that time when Wells Fargo was caught taking out loans without customer consent.

@PatMcArthurRos1 wants to shut down Wells Fargo and the government.

@ScottWPB1 wants to know how many times Wells Fargo will ‘slide by' before someone actually does something.

Federal regulators may be hesitant to shut down Wells Fargo, especially when banks were declared ‘too big to fail' by the Obama Administration, but consumers don't see a problem axing the financial institution. Time will tell if Wells Fargo's days as an operative bank are numbered or if they'll also come through this scandal unscathed.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


