Wendy Williams Opens Up About Cheating, Mistress and Divorce From Ex-Husband

Being in the public eye means that every move you make is a potential story for tabloid and corporate media. Most of the time, it's no big deal. People read, comment, and forget.

For those living in that moment, however, the reality can be much more dramatic. Talk show host and TV personality Wendy Williams is opening up this week on the details of her divorce from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

22 Years Together

Wendy Williams told Andy Cohen in a recent interview that she “knew exactly what her husband was up to during their marriage.”

She elaborated that she allowed his flagrant affair to continue with one condition. Her only requirement was that he not get his mistress pregnant.

She informed her husband that if he did, in fact, get his partner pregnant, she'd file for divorce.

Further, into the interview, Wendy admitted that she stayed in her marriage for the sake of her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.'s sake. “It wasn't fair to him,” she told the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the late-night talk-show host.

“So now he’s away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he’s not living with me. He goes to school in Miami.”

Reactions, Reactions

As with most social media, the minute a well-known person goes through a life-changing moment, Twitter is there for it. Wendy Williams divorce is no different. Here are some of the opinions of those who've followed the former TV show host.

User @MySapphicFriday posted that Wendy's sister acted as her lawyer and alimony payments, which Wendy agreed to, only had to be paid if she was working – specifically in television.

He even bought the mistress a house, a short walking distance from Wendy’s home.

Back to the divorce settlement, Wendy’s sister was her lawyer and Kevin was so quick to sign the papers he probably missed the part where Wendy didn’t have to pay alimony unless she was working. — Friday🧟‍♀️ (@MySapphicFriday) January 18, 2023

Apparently, this isn't setting well with Kevin Hunter, who is, ‘crying all over social media' about how he's broke AF.

He even bought the mistress a house, a short walking distance from Wendy’s home.

Back to the divorce settlement, Wendy’s sister was her lawyer and Kevin was so quick to sign the papers he probably missed the part where Wendy didn’t have to pay alimony unless she was working. — Friday🧟‍♀️ (@MySapphicFriday) January 18, 2023

One user @elly_loile decided he was happy to see women understand the ‘unfairness of alimony now that the shoe's on the other foot.'

Glad to see women starting to realise that alimony is unfair now that the shoe is on the other foot. This is the story of so many men, the society has just normalised taking advantage of men. — Elly kibet (@elly_loile) January 18, 2023

User @HadimahKha said what we're all thinking.

The user got used 😂 — The Insurer (@HamidahKha) January 18, 2023

@YurFavoriteBear wants to congratulate Kevin.

I guess we should say congratulations Kevin! You played yourself!😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/gqxIEQVlja — That freaking bear wont die!🐼Aka Tpanda (@YurFavoriteBear) January 19, 2023

Happy Endings Aren't Always Pretty

While Wendy is certainly single and adjusting to a life without Kevin and his open cheating, fans of her show aren't sure where she is mentally. Most fans hope that she was just scheming to end her ex's cash flow from her alimony payments.

Others noted how ‘out of it' she was during her last interview. In a world where mental health can't be taken seriously enough, Wendy should definitely take some time for herself and prioritize her mental state.

This article is produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.