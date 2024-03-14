Wendy’s Gives Menu Mini Makeover for Spring

On March 13, Wendy’s announced the debut of a new spring treat: the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. What’s better than an ice-cold Frosty on a warm spring day? The newest addition to the menu is a trip down memory lane for many — the Frosty flavor is inspired by the beloved and iconic orange creamsicle.

The Newest Frosty Will Temporarily Replace a Menu Classic

The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty will launch on Tuesday, March 19, and will temporarily replace the chain’s Vanilla Frosty.

In the news release, Wendy’s revealed, “The eye-catching orange color of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season, and it tastes just as good as it looks.” The new frozen menu item will combine Wendy's traditional Vanilla Frosty with creamy orange flavor for a delicious, citrusy taste.

Wendy's Is Known for Releasing Fun Seasonal Flavors

Wendy’s is known for releasing fun, unique seasonal flavors. In September, the chain released a Pumpkin Spice Frosty that mimicked Starbucks’ infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte. In November, they introduced the Peppermint Frosty to ring in the colder weather with a holiday-inspired treat.

In February, Wendy’s upgraded its breakfast menu by introducing the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts to celebrate its four-year breakfast anniversary. The tasty dessert is made with buttery dough bites with the iconic Cinnabon cinnamon and is topped with their signature cream cheese frosting.

The Chain's Menu Has Seen Several New Items Recently

While the chain is known for making delicious sweet treats for breakfast and dessert, it also added a savory option to the menu. Wendy’s launched its new English Muffin Sandwiches in August, made with a fresh egg, Applewood Smoked bacon or grilled sausage, and melted cheese. According to the chain, their team spent over a year working on making the breakfast item an affordable, mouth-watering breakfast option for customers.

Wendy's Introduces New Deals To Rectify Price Surge Scandal

To help ease the heat of its latest price surge scandal, Wendy’s is offering major deals in March for its loyal customers. The chain introduced its latest deal for March Madness — dollar cheeseburgers. From March until April 10, customers who download the chain’s app can score a $1 Dave’s Single burger or a $2 Dave’s Double burger.

Wendy’s launched the deal shortly after announcing its plan to introduce dynamic pricing on menu items, which made headlines and left many customers feeling frustrated by the already inflated prices.

Customers Were Not Happy With the Dynamic Pricing Announcement

In an initial statement, Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner revealed, “Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and daypart offerings, along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling.”

The chain quickly clarified its statements and refuted claims that it would surge prices during busy hours. A statement Wendy’s emailed to USA Today noted, “We said these menu boards would give us more flexibility to change the display of featured items. This was misconstrued in some media reports as an intent to raise prices when demand is highest at our restaurants. We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most.”

Although Wendy’s quickly issued a statement, customers were unhappy with the announcement, and Burger King was quick to fire back at the chain. In a post on social media platform X, the fast-food chain said, “The only thing surging at BK is the [fire emoji]. We don’t believe in charging people more when they’re hungry.”

Time will tell if Wendy's latest burger deals and newest Frosty flavor announcement will be enough to amend the price surge debacle.