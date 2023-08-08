Find Your Own Inner Peace at Westin Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

The Westin hotel chain has rolled out holistic wellness initiatives over the last decade. Their six pillars of wellness outline their philosophy: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. As luck would have it, I was invited to explore all of them at the Westin Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. Spoiler alert: the Westin brand and the sunny Mexican coast made being well a pretty easy task.

Sleep Well

I have an unnatural love of hotel beds, probably because they represent vacation with someone else responsible for the upkeep. The Heavenly Bed, however, takes this up a level. The bed was truly comfortable, but I especially appreciated the mix of pillows on the bed to accommodate preferences!

If you can't live without your emotional support canine, dogs 40 lbs and under are welcome — and they get their own heavenly dog bed! There are many reasons why sleep is difficult on vacation, including jet lag. To help, Westin's Sleep Well Menu offers a selection of “superfoods” believed to enhance sleep, rich in amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. The special menu was created by consulting doctors and nutritionists.

Next to my own Heavenly Bed at the Westin Puerto Vallarta, I found a small vial of Sleep Well Lavender Balm. This mixture is made from lavender and chamomile oils and smells divine.

Eat Well

The on-site food can make or break a vacation if you have picky eaters or dietary requirements. With Westin's Eat Well Menu, there are many options, including choosing portion size. I believe in eating local cuisine on vacation, which means a lot of fresh seafood in Puerto Vallarta.

I had a seafood risotto that was to die for, delectable fish tacos out by the pool, and a shrimp burger for dinner another night. The “Crafted at Westin” cocktails that included fresh fruits and seasonings were a fantastic addition. The kids are not left out! Westin worked with Superchefs ™, a group of doctors, dentists, and nutritionists, to craft a kid's menu with healthy but traditional items. Kids enjoy familiar dishes such as spaghetti, burgers, and chicken nuggets, with everything organic as much as possible. The menu also includes symbols alerting to common allergens.

The atmosphere makes a difference, and the Westin Puerto Vallarta had that down pat. In addition to alfresco beachfront dining at Arrecifes Seafood & Steakhouse, you can arrange for sunset picnics facing the beach. Our picnic moved inside due to rain, but on our last night, we ate at a table on the lawn to view a glorious sunset. Two other restaurants and a quick-serve coffee shop are on-site to meet anyone's needs.

Move Well

Moving well is the area in which I excelled. A stay here offers a lot of active relaxation, and for someone as antsy as me, that's not an oxymoron. Guests have access to paddleboards, kayaks, snorkeling gear, and bikes. Three lighted tennis courts exist if you want to play after the sun goes down.

Runners can follow three or five-mile routes mapped out for them or join a group led by a RunConcierge – an excellent option for solo travelers. I was surprised at the large size of the WestinWorkout Fitness Studio. In addition to traditional strength and cardio equipment, it holds an open TRX studio allowing classes or any exercises requiring more space.

After the workout, ask for either the Sculpt and Flow Kit (Bala yoga and resistance gear) or the Recover and Recharge kit (Hyperice massage and compression gear). As a former half marathoner, the latter option is perfect after destination races.

Feel Well

After a beachfront group meditation session, it was Heavenly Spa time! A massage is a far-too-infrequent indulgence. My brain races and few things shut it down like a firm massage. After my delicious 50 minutes, I spent some time in the steam room, dipped in the spa pool, and reluctantly headed back to the real world.

Fortunately, the Westin Puerto Vallarta “real world” included the hotel's signature White Tea Aloe bath amenities and gorgeous showers and tubs. I was elated to see thick, oversized bath sheets, my gold hotel standard. A thick robe was also in the room, but the fit is only sometimes practical for short girls like me. Regardless, feeling well was accomplished.

Play Well

I was gloriously kid-free, but if you are on a family vacation, check out the Westin Family program. There's a kid's center with structured and free play opportunities. Another fun touch is the cozy tent placed in your room for the kids! A former palm tree plantation, the palm trees are incorporated into the design of the pools in Puerto Vallarta! For the adults, one of the pools includes a convenient swim-up bar.

Exploring a new area is easy with the Westin concierge service. The bilingual staff in Puerto Vallarta can help you plan dining, shopping, and excursions. My group set off on a luxe boat with Vallarta Adventures to do some snorkeling and explore Playa Majahuitas!

Hanging out at the Puerto Vallarta property is more manageable for those with accessibility challenges, as the hotel includes multiple elevator banks, ramp access around the pools, and other features.

The Westin Wellness Programs Work

The meditation, massage, and pool time made me feel relaxed. But my proof of the wellness amenities was on the scale when I returned home. With all the opportunities for exercise and healthy food, I didn't gain a single pound. That has NEVER happened to me on vacation.

Upon my return, my son wanted to order pizza. That sounded…gross. After my stay at the Westin Puerto Vallarta, I was spoiled by the delicious yet healthy food. I'm convinced that the Westin brand backs up its wellness philosophies, and I'm looking forward to my next stay! I'm still thinking about those fish tacos.