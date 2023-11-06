Is This the End of Wework?

What kind of storm causes such an off-the-charts financial loss? A perfect storm. A storm WeWork — once hailed as the future of the office — is lost at sea in.

The office-sharing firm, once valued at about $47 billion in 2019, has lost almost 98% of its stock market valuation in the last year. WeWork is expected to file for bankruptcy this week, per the Wall Street Journal.

Storm Long in the Making

The first rumbles of the thunder of the coming storm were heard back in 2019. This was when, after a disastrous attempt at going public in 2017, WeWork started selling stock. But efforts backfired when doubts about the company's finances and management began to grow.

Cofounder Adam Neumann’s free-spending and partying lifestyle forced his resignation, adding another nail to WeWork's coffin.

WeWork did themselves no favors during the pandemic, either. The company was criticized for not letting tenants out of their leases during lockdowns. This, combined with what current CEO David Tolley calls struggles with “softer demand,” “excess supply,” and “increasing competition” drove the company's value down.

Yet as of September, Tolley promised investors the company is still strong. “We will remain a global flex space leader and trusted real estate partner to our members,” he said. “As companies of all sizes seek flexibility in where and how their employees come to work.”

On October 2, WeWork failed to make a payment to their bond holders. A 30-day grace period was negotiated to let the company “take steps to rationalize its real estate footprint,” before receiving yet another extension that lasts through today, Axios reported. On November 6, trading was halted pending news.

Still in Business, but …

As of the end of June, WeWork had 777 locations in 39 countries around the world, according to the company.

The company reported that average revenue per physical member was $502 in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% from the second quarter 2022.

“I think the problem with WeWork was it over-expanded, borrowed too much money, took on too many sites too quickly, didn't really put in place all the checks and balances and controls that a company needs to have,” Jane Sydenham investment director at Rathbones, told the BBC this week.