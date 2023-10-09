WGA Members Officially Ratify New Contract, Effective Through May 1, 2026

Writers Guild of America (WGA) members voted overwhelmingly in favor of the new contract negotiated by the guild with the studios, officially ending one of the longest strikes in Hollywood history. Ninety-nine percent of voting members said “yes” to the contract, which is valid through May 1, 2026.

“Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership,” said WGAW President Meredith Stiehm (pictured, above). “Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago. We would not have been able to achieve this industry-changing contract without WGA Chief Negotiator Ellen Stutzman, Negotiating Committee cochairs Chris Keyser and David A. Goodman, the entire WGA Negotiating Committee, strike captains, lot coordinators, and the staff that supported every part of the negotiation and strike.”

The WGA strike unofficially ended on September 27 after the WGA West and East boards voted to send the tentative agreement to its members for voting. Out of 8,525 votes cast, 8,435 voted “yes” and only 90 voted “no.”

WGAE President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen Says That Even Though WGA Strike Is Over, Members Will Picket Alongside SAG-AFTRA Members

Even though the WGA strike is officially over, production on many movies and TV shows still cannot resume until the SAG-AFTRA strike is also settled. WGAE President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen encourages her guild's members to continue to support striking actors. “Now it’s time for the AMPTP to put the rest of the town back to work by negotiating a fair contract with our SAG-AFTRA siblings, who have supported writers throughout our negotiations,” says Cullen. “Until the studios make a deal that addresses the needs of performers, WGA members will be on the picket lines, walking side-by-side with SAG-AFTRA in solidarity.”

As reported by Variety, “the new WGA contract provides that for the first time ever, writers will get a bonus for top-performing shows on streaming platforms. Also for the first time, the contract establishes staffing minimums for writers rooms.” The agreement also establishes a new minimum-wage tier for writer-producers, which is 9.5% higher than that for story editors.

One topic that the WGA and studios couldn't fully agree on is AI. Variety reports, “the agreement establishes a framework for the use of artificial intelligence, which will allow writers to make use of AI without undermining their credit or compensation. The writers did not get one of their key demands on AI, a provision forbidding the studios from training AI systems on screenwriters’ work. The two sides agreed to disagree on that issue, which may have to be resolved by arbitration or court decisions.”