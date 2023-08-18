WGA Report Calls for Government Regulation of Streaming Services

The Writers Guild of America West has released a report today that calls for more government regulation of what it claims are “anticompetitive practices” from Amazon, Disney, and Netflix.

Titled: The New Gatekeepers: How Disney, Amazon, and Netflix Will Take Over Media, the report accuses the streaming giants of “abusing their dominance to further disadvantage competitors, raise prices for consumers, and push down wages for the creative workforce.”

It also asserts that “Without intervention, these conglomerates will seize control of the media landscape, and the streaming era's advances for creativity and choice will be lost. These new gatekeepers have amassed market power through mergers and other anticompetitive practices, offering an alarming window into the future of media.”

WGA Calls on Lawmakers to Block Further Consolidation

The guild's report calls for more regulation of streaming services, stating:: “It is crucial that antitrust agencies and lawmakers take the following actions to protect the future of media by blocking further consolidation, proactively investigate anticompetitive issues and outcomes, and Increase regulation and oversight for streaming services.”

Adding: “Streaming video is now the dominant distribution platform for content, but it is largely unregulated, taking the problems of vertical integration and media consolidation to the extreme.

“Streaming's dominant employers have used their leverage to erode the sustainability of writing work; further consolidation could result in fewer writers able to earn a living and diminished variety in the marketplace of ideas.”

The WGA, which has been on strike for over 100 days, has negotiated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for the past week to create a new contract that could end the strike.

WGA West Research & Public Policy Director Laura Blum-Smith told Deadline no one should be surprised that the strike happened, given the current climate. “We're transitioning from a period of rapid investment and competition that brought about new and diverse content,” she said, “to a monopolistic model that will concentrate control over entertainment programming in the hands of just a few large and powerful corporations.”

Blum-Smith added: “For writers, that means fewer buyers for their work, employers who exert more leverage in individual deal negotiations, and depressed pay and working conditions.”

Streaming Giants Accused of Underpaying Writers

According to the report, Disney has grown through a series of multibillion-dollar acquisitions and has used its power to reduce film output, shut down competition studios, purge independent content from its distribution networks, expand its control of the labor market, and force creators to give up financial participation in future licensing revenue.

Meanwhile, the report asserts that Amazon has gained a sizeable footprint in the media industry in a short time by utilizing its well-documented playbook critical to its success as a tech company. Through anti-competitive behavior and vertical integration with its other products and services, Amazon has harmed competitors, given advantages to its related business, and abused its position to underpay writers.

Although the report concedes that Netflix was once an innovative competitor, the WGA now believes Netflix abuses its position as the largest streaming service in the world and uses this leverage to decrease spending on creative content while continually raising prices for consumers.

The report also claims that Netflix has cut out independent producers and severely underpaid writers in multiple areas. Recent acquisitions by the streaming giant further signal its intent to increase its dominance and market power while reducing innovation and content costs.

Source: Deadline