100 Days Into WGA Strike: NBC Universal Reverses Course, WGA Signals Potential Return to Bargaining

Among the updates on the Writers Guild West and SAG AFTRA twin strikes are that Universal Studios has relented and poured new asphalt and removed barriers after the WGA started a petition with 26,000 signatures. WGA and SAG AFTRA held a joint press conference, and the LAPD Labor Relations Division examined the site and recommended that NBC Universal install K-Rails for pedestrian safety.

These actions were in addition to the mirror National Labor Board grievances filed by the two unions alleging that Comcast NBC Universal blocked the sidewalks in front of their main entrance to impede picket lines.

No Shade

There was also the issue of the trees along Lankershim that were suddenly trimmed around July 18. The City Controller Kenneth Meija's office's investigation found that NBC Universal did not get the proper permits to trim the tree and fined them $250.00, the maximum fine allowed by law.

The WGA petition states, “During the week of May 8, 2023, NBC Universal began a construction project on Lankershim Boulevard. Since then, your construction project has eliminated access to entire sidewalks and gates where picketing was occurring. First, one sidewalk was fenced in by scaffolding. Then another.

Within four weeks, NBC Universal had fenced in and demolished every sidewalk surrounding Gates 1, 2, 4, and 5—all of which were gates with active picketing. Gates 1 and 5, which do not have traffic lights or crosswalks, are now inaccessible except by walking in a lane of oncoming traffic which creates an obvious significant safety risk to picketers.”

Dangerous To Pedestrians

The street in front of Universal Studios' main entrance and the only side of the studio which is friendly to picketing is Lankershim, a busy street with a freeway offramp, making safety concerns about being able to access the sidewalk during a picket important. SAG AFTRA has refused to allow their members to picket in front of Universal specifically, judging that the location was unsafe. NBC Universal has received requests from members of the Los Angeles City Council, including Paul Krekorian and the Writers Guild of America, and received approval from the County of Los Angeles to set up K-rail barriers.

WGA negotiating committee cochair @DavidAGoodman said, “Our employers hate picketing. They really hate it. They really want us to go away. NBCU hated it so much they ripped up the…sidewalks.”

The Battle of Radford

At CBS Radford, WGA and SAG AFTRA picketers were not allowed by the studio to picket along the shady area directly in front of the studio after all gates on Radford were marked as neutral gates. For 88 days, they picketed in atrocious heat, where the sidewalk temperature was recorded at 116 degrees by the WGA Lot Captain Andrea Whipple.

The picketers finally won the right to picket in the shade on July 31 after the WGA threatened legal action and a Hollywood Reporter investigative article.

Nearly 100 Days

Speaking of July 31, that marked the 91st day of the WGA strike. On August 9, the WGA will officially be on strike for 100 days, and SAG AFTRA will have been on strike for 26 days.

WGA Letter To Members Signals Possible Return To Bargaining

WGA members on the social media site Twitter, which has been recently renamed X by owner Elon Musk, cautiously shared a letter sent from the WGA Negotiating Committee that stated,

“DEAR MEMBERS,

The AMPTP, through Carol Lombardini, reached out to the WGA today and requested a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations.

We'll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information. As we've said before, be wary of rumors. Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us.

IN SOLIDARITY, WGA NEGOTIATING COMMITTEE.”