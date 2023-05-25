Wga Strike Continues as Writers Take Aim At AI and “Content”

As the Writer’s Guild of America strike continues this week, several writers and their allies have taken to Twitter to point out some of the problems they, and we as audiences, face. Many argue that Artificial Intelligence (AI) cannot compete with humans as a writer, whether on the complex level of storytelling or something as simple as creating pithy picket signs.

Others point out that the way that we have begun to discuss art and entertainment as “content” has paved the way for our current situation, where studio executives incorrectly believe AI can generate successful scripts for film and television.

Artificial Intelligence Can’t Compete With Human Minds

Writer Lynn Sternberger joins the fray of human film and television writers arguing that while morally, humans shouldn’t have to compete with AI, there’s also no competition between humans and machines when it comes to writing. She says she requested several picket signs from ChatGPT and received a list of not-quite-right quotes.

Many respondents agree and highlight that the AI seems to think that “stories” and “glorious” rhyme, a sign of misunderstanding spoken language.

Another writer responds with their experiment with ChatGPT, where they requested reference-based signs, and there is a marked improvement. Likely because the AI pulls from the internet, where fandoms are more than happy to flood online conversation spaces with their opinions. But, Sternberger argues, it still lacks something human.

A Language Problem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse c0-director Peter Ramsey argues that it’s an issue of how we talk about art. He thinks “content” as a way of referring to any and all media marked the beginning of studios believing they could excise human beings from the process of producing it.

Ramsey and others highlight that by calling any piece of media, no matter the creators’ goals, using “content” flattens all media into the same thing that exists only to increase profits for studios.

Exactly. It’s the attempt to say there’s really no difference between one thing or another, between an episode of Real Housewives, a Kurosawa film or a toilet paper commercial — the only value they see is how much profit you can squeeze out of it. — Peter (or is it?) Ramsey (@pramsey342) May 20, 2023

