WGA Strike Update: Paramount CEO Wants to Return to ‘Content Production’ But No End In Sight

Monday, the CEO of Paramount Global, Bob Bakish, said on an earnings call for the studio that he and other leadership are optimistic about finding a deal that satisfies writers and actors soon so that they can get back to creating.

What Bakish Said and Why

Bakish said that the studio is “hopeful for a timely resolution, and…committed to finding a path forward.” But he noted that his concern is not only developing a fair deal with the creative community and that the studio has a “responsibility to minimize disruptions to our audiences and other constituents.”

“Minimize” is the key word, as avoiding disruptions has already become impossible. The studio’s streaming service, Paramount+, and its network TV station CBS have delayed several shows.

Paramount+ has delayed new seasons of fan favorites Evil and Criminal Minds: Evolution and the second season of the much-lauded Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

Meanwhile, CBS has pushed back season premieres for several of its franchise procedurals, including NCIS and FBI and their spinoffs and hit Big Bang Theory spinoff, Young Sheldon.

So it makes sense that Bakish is hoping for a speedy resolution to the strikes so that Paramount can get back to, as he called it, “the content production business.”

“Content”?

Many online took issue with the term “content” that Bakish used to refer to television shows and movies. It’s a term that creatives and fans feel devalues the work that writers, actors, and everyone involved with making what should be properly appreciated as art.

I can't stand the pivot to calling film & TV shows "content." I can't speak for others, but imo the term "content" diminishes what's actually being created. Film/movies & television is a craft & art form and should be respected as such. Calling them "content" doesn't do that. — Jaydn Stepick (@JaydnStepick) August 9, 2023

Some mocked the term, joking that if you’re going to speak about creative works in purely financial terms, you should at least go all the way.

That’s the “high-impact, five-quadrant, cross-media, brand-ready content business” to you, CEO Bob Number 7, thank you very much. https://t.co/Ic44QHaVjo — the Invisible a (@the_invisible_a) August 9, 2023

Others were less willing to laugh about the terminology and argued for some (somewhat graphic) punishments for the kind of language that minimizes and devalues artists’ work.

The guilds should impose penalties on execs who call movies and TV “content”. Every time an exec says “content,” they have to contribute 50% of their next paycheck to the guild pension funds and then let hamsters chew on their face for an hour. https://t.co/R3OBxvGPYd — Josh @saltedjosh.bsky.social (@SaltedJosh) August 9, 2023

How Could This End?

In response to the news of the earnings call, the Writers Guild of America West X account reiterated that they are “ready for a fair deal.”

We’re ready for a fair deal when you are, @paramountco #WGAstrong #WGAstrike — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) August 9, 2023

While many stated that if studios want to see an end to the strike and a return to creating shows and movies, there’s a fairly obvious solution.

At this point, we'll have to wait and see how long the strike will last after last week’s attempts to restart negotiations failed.