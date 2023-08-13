Economy in Peril: Wga Strike’s $3 Billion Blow to California’s Finances

The Hollywood writers' strike has cost the California economy $3 billion, a Cal State Northridge professor claims.

Entertainment Industry Management Professor Todd Holmes warned CNBC that if the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Strike, which has now passed its 100th day, continues until October, the economic cost to the state could reach more than $5 billion.

Holmes' estimates are based on an analysis by The Milken Institute Think Tank of the 2007 writers strike that concluded the last strike cost 37,700 jobs and sucked $2.1 billion from the Californian economy.

Speaking to CNBC, Holmes said, “A lot of different people are impacted surrounding the industry, and it's causing them a lot of hardship.”

Lee Ohanian, an economics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, states that people with jobs within the entertainment industry and role adjacent to it account for nearly 20% of the LA-area income. Ohanian says, “The economic impact is even bigger because average compensation in the industry is considerably higher.”

Film Fans React to Economic Impact of The Writers Strike

Members of a popular film forum, many of whom work in the industry, aren't surprised by the news, and although the situation is indeed dire, they still mostly side with the writers.

Films Don't Exist in a Vacuum

One member, who claims to work on a set, says, “A film or TV show doesn't exist in a vacuum. They rely on millions of dollars of purchases at local companies and retailers to create the world in the project.”

They go on, “Millions are spent on building materials to build the sets; hundreds of thousands to buy all the stuff that fills the sets; tens of thousands on wardrobe for the cast; hundreds of thousands on equipment rentals, vehicle rentals, plane tickets, hotels, catering, and craft services.

Now times that by the hundreds of productions shot in California annually. Then there are filming permits, location rentals, restaurant food for second meals, and the like.

All of these purchases involve federal and state taxes — which are not being realized. Then extend this halt on purchasing and buying to the crews. None of us are working, so none of us are spending except for necessities. So [there is] a complete reduction in local spending by crew members. I can easily believe three billion lost when you add up all the money that hasn't been spent over the past three months.”

Say There Are Hundreds of Shows

Another commentator who works on a pretty big Netflix show adds, “We wanted to film in North Carolina, but there was some terrible legislation getting passed, so the production moved to So-Cal. We spend $50 million a season in the local economy. So far, North Carolina has lost out on $200 million with just this one show. Now say there are a hundred shows.”

All for Greed

One person firmly on the side of the creatives says, “There are so many jobs that rely on the industry [such as]: catering, custom manufacturing, administration, rental houses for props and gear, utilities, service and maintenance, cleaners, couriers, suppliers, and accommodations for locations. Not paying the actors and writers their fair share affects many more people's jobs — all for greed.”

Most People Who Make a Show Are Invisible

Another film worker says, “The writers and actors are just the tip of the film-making iceberg. Three-quarters of the businesses and people it takes to make a show are invisible. If you don't work in the business, you don't know that most of the budget for a show goes to purchasing [such as] buying and renting from local businesses to create the world in which the film or show takes place.”

Hollywood Has Turned Into YouTube

One forum member thinks drastic measures are needed to reform Hollywood, saying, “I think the studios and streaming services are greedy, but I also think there is just way too much content nowadays. Tons of stuff gets made that nobody watches. Hollywood has essentially turned into YouTube. I think it needs to be rebuilt.”

However, another commentator disagrees saying, “It's not just greed. What you pointed out is also why people are being paid poorly. Sure, a CEO's salary is a lot compared to other people's salaries, but it's nothing compared to the cost of the average movie or a season of a TV show. Where does the money come from if you increase the number of TV shows and movies? The salary of the cast and crew.

You decrease the amount you make, and you will have more money for salaries. Plus, they would be more profitable since more time would be spent on them, thus making them of higher quality. Sure, the budgets would be slightly up, but you would make many more dollars on your dollar. The “printing” of movies and TV series is a bad business decision.”

