WGA, Studios Reach Tentative Agreement After Strike

It seems the Hollywood writer's strike may be coming to an end after nearly five months ( 146 days to be exact), as the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have tentatively agreed to a new contract.

A message was sent to WGA members from the union to announce the tentative deal.

“What we have won in this contract — most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2 — is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days, it is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal.”

However, the WGA asked members to remain patient while its negotiators “codified” the “final contract language.” Adding, “Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i' is dotted.”

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” WGA's message said.

WGA Picketing Suspended but Writers Still on Strike

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the latest round of negotiations ran from Thursday until Sunday, with several CEOs involved, including Disney's Bob Iger, Netflix's Ted Sarandos, Universal Studios' Donna Langley, Warner Bros CEO David Zaslavand taking part.

“To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then, but as of today, we are suspending WGA picketing,” union negotiators said Sunday.

The strike, which began on May 2, was the first the industry has seen since 2007, after negotiations broke down over concerns from the WGA about studios' increased use of artificial intelligence and fears that writing as a profession was being transformed into a gig economy.

At the time, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers claimed it had extended a “generous” offer to writers. However, the WGA said the studios' proposal was “wholly insufficient.”

Should the deal be approved, WGA Board and Council members will vote on Tuesday to determine whether they will lift the current restraining order and call a formal end to the strike.

Californian Lawmakers Grateful Studios and Writers Could Reach an Agreement

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was “grateful that the two sides have come together to reach an agreement that benefits all parties involved and can put a major piece of California's economy back to work.”

He added: “California's entertainment industry would not be what it is today without our world-class writers. For over 100 days, 11,000 writers went on strike over existential threats to their careers and livelihoods — expressing real concerns over the stress and anxiety workers are feeling.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also said she “was grateful” that the WGA and AMPTP had reached a “fair agreement” and was “hopeful the same can happen soon with the Screen Actors Guild.”

She added: This historic strike impacted so many across Los Angeles and the nation. Now, we must focus on getting the entertainment industry, and all the small businesses that depend on it, back on their feet and stronger than ever before.”