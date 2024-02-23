Here’s What Après-Ski Means (And Why It’s Everywhere Right Now)

Social media posts about après-ski inspire envy, even if you don’t know exactly what après-ski is. The concept has been around for decades, if not millennia, but it’s a hot trend everyone is obsessed with right now.

Drinking spirits in the snow, feasting on salami and cheese, dancing through the night, and cozying up by the fire are a few ways to define après-ski.

This timeless activity can be whatever you want, but we have some tips, trends, and traditions we want to share with all the newbie après-ski enthusiasts. Let’s dive into the allure of après-ski.

Post-Skiing Vibes

If you’ve hit the slopes, whether once or religiously, since you were a kid, you know the distinct feeling that comes post-skiing. Après-ski capitalizes on that combination of exhaustion and adrenaline. No matter how tired your legs are, you’re still buzzing from the speed and thrill of skiing, which is the perfect time for après-ski.

Skipping Skiing

Can you go to après-ski if you don’t ski? Absolutely! The idea of après-ski is to relax after hitting the slopes, but no one is going to boo you out of the lodge if you show up without having skied. Skiing is a tiresome, difficult activity, and it’s not for everyone. But après-ski is all-inclusive!

Celebrity Sightings

Skiing is one of the priciest pastimes, so lots of celebrities enjoy this elite activity. You may run into Hollywood stars and other famous people at reputable ski spots like Aspen, Courchevel, Verbier, and Whistler. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that you see Gwyneth Paltrow or Leonardo DiCaprio on the same trail as you.

Stay Trendy and Toasty

We’ll dive into some specific après-ski trends so you can look your best, but it’s important to know that après-ski often has a style element to it. You have to balance a fashionable look with thermal clothes to stay warm on the mountain and stand out in the crowd.

An Après-Ski Appetite

People usually have a big appetite after a day up and down the mountain. Après-ski food is to die for. It can be anything, but popular après-ski foods include fondue, French onion soup, and charcuterie. The best foods are warm but not too heavy.

Cold-Weather Cocktails

Alcohol isn’t a requirement for après-ski, but it may as well be. Fancy cocktails are particularly popular during après-ski activities. Hot drinks like Irish coffee, mulled wine, spiked cider, and hot toddies are marvelous for chilly bones. Espresso martinis, Aperol spritz, whisky sours, and negronis are also tasty.

The Community Atmosphere

Whether you ski solo or with a squad, you’ll experience a strong community vibe during après-ski. Most people are extremely friendly, and it’s easy to feel welcome no matter where you are or who’s around. Après-ski is predominantly about socializing, whether with your group or fellow skiers around you.

A 1950s French Tradition

Après-ski translates to “after skiing” in French, a term that surfaced in the 1950s. While many credit the French with this cozy tradition, skiing has likely existed since at least 3,000 BC. We’re guessing our ancient ancestors also had some way of unwinding after a day on the slopes, but modern skiers didn’t embrace the concept until the ‘50s.

Classic vs. Contemporary Après-Ski

Après-ski has evolved to be many things. For some, it’s all about relaxing. For others, it’s about keeping the good times rolling. A more classic après-ski experience may be sipping wine on a resort balcony with cheese fondue, but contemporary après-ski is whatever you want it to be. That could mean anything, from a massage to vodka shots to a cozy concert.

Leave the Skis Outside

This faux pas is common among newbie après-skiers, but we’re here to stop you from doing it. Whatever and wherever your après-ski location is, don’t bring your skis or snowboard indoors. It’s a recipe for disaster, so prop them up outside or find another safe place for them.

From Canada to New Zealand

France is famous for its love of elevated après-ski activities, but après-ski is loved around the globe. It’s probably impossible to find a ski location that doesn’t have some après-ski culture around it. Places like California, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Chile, Colorado, and Montana have fabulous après-ski offerings.

Dips in Hot Springs

One of our favorite and exclusive après-ski activities is soaking cold bones in a bubbling hot spring. This activity isn’t available just anywhere, as natural hot springs are rare. Many of the best skiing locations with nearby hot springs are in Colorado, Idaho, and Japan. In Japan, they’re called onsen baths and are positively heavenly.

Shield Your Eyes With Sporty Sunglasses

One of the hottest and most logical après-ski trends is sporty sunglasses. It can be blindingly bright high up on the mountain surrounded by glistening white snow, but sleek, athletic shades from brands like Oakley can stop the squinting and make you look chic.

Wear Rugged Boots

Obviously, you need high-quality ski boots to dominate the mountain, but rugged boots are also part of après-ski fashion. Heavy-duty, audacious boots are the perfect après-ski footwear, whether you stay in your ski boots or put on different boots.

Hot Headwear

Many of our favorite après-ski activities are outside, so keep your toasty headwear on. People take headwear to the next level with fur caps, flamboyant headbands, fluffy beanies, and more. Après-ski headwear is more than just a thermal item; they’re an eye-catching accessory.

Steamy Hot Tubbing

Sadly, not every ski location has a natural hot spring you can slide into. Hot tubs can be anywhere, so many ski spots have nearby hot tubs where you can warm up and calm down. Skiers know that days on the mountain can come with sore muscles, and hot tubs can do wonders to relieve those aches.

Embrace Fashionable Knitwear

It’s wise to layer your ski outfit with soft knitwear that you can show off during après-ski. Crochet beanies, cable-knit sweaters, macrame scarves, and woven mittens are popular knitwear items for a fashionable après-ski.

Chilling in Ice Bars

Hot springs and hot tubs are great, but you can keep the freezing fun going with an après-ski at an ice bar. Ice bars are cool — literally and figuratively — places to take a few vodka shots and immerse yourself in a chilly but soothing environment.

Feel the Faux Fur

A popular après-ski trend right now is faux fur. Real fur is a no-no because we love animals, but faux fur offers the same luxurious feel and look. People rock faux fur hats, headbands, long coats, short coats, and more. Your après-ski fur look should be a showstopper and keep you warm.

Keep Your Boots On

You can ignore this tip if you go to a hot spring or something similar. In general, it’s taboo to take off your ski boots during après-ski activities and let your stinky ski socks air out. Bring another pair of cold-weather shoes if you can’t stand to keep your heavy ski boots on.

Dance the Night Away

Après-ski can be a hot party scene, so dance parties are a common post-skiing activity. Many resorts and lodges will have DJs play infectious music as the day winds down so people can drink a few cocktails and hit the dance floor. It may seem impossible to dance after skiing all day, but sometimes, the wild après-ski energy just takes over.

Concerts in the Cold

DJs are fun, but live music is even better. Some ski locations will have live music heading into the evening. Ritzy places may hire famous artists, but we love the smaller venues that showcase local talent and smaller artists. These shows are always a good time, whether relaxing, folksy tunes or energizing rock jams.

Shots, Shots, Shots

Whether you want to let loose or not, you’ll likely be offered a shot during après-ski. The wilder après-ski parties are all about everyone taking shots together, and many feature ice luges or shot skis, which make throwing back the alcohol a little more fun and unique.

Sitting by the Fire

One of the calmer après-ski activities people enjoy is sitting by a fire. It could be a massive bonfire big enough for the whole resort to enjoy or a small firepit for you and your peeps to huddle around. It’s the perfect way to unwind and enjoy each other’s company, perhaps while roasting marshmallows or hot dogs!

Spa Experiences

If the aches and soreness following skiing plague you, consider enjoying après-ski in spa style. This one isn’t as social as most après-ski activities, but it’s still an acceptable option. Take a mud bath, get a massage, receive a facial, or indulge in aromatherapy!

Where Luxury Meets Sports

Après-ski is special because it combines things that don’t always go together. High fashion, celebrities, sports, fine dining, and freezing weather go hand in hand with après-ski. In most spheres, sweaty, heart-pounding sports aren’t usually accompanied by designer sunglasses and couture knitwear.

Accessorize With Gold

Gold is the standard for après-ski accessories right now. Materials like silver, diamonds, and pearls get lost in the snowy backgrounds, but gold stands out and shines on the mountain. Trendy skiers accessorize with gold hoops, delicate necklaces, sporty watches, and ritzy rings.

Bold and Bright Outfits

It’s easy to blend into the white snow and dark trees on the mountain, so people often wear vibrant colors and eye-popping outfits that make them stand out. Some rock hot pink from head to toe, while others incorporate neon accessories for a bold pop of color. Nowadays, neutral colors are not the après-ski standard.

Stylish Skinsuits and Snowsuits

Some read about all these fashionable après-ski trends and think, “How can I make my ski outfit stylish enough?” Chic and unique snowsuits and skinsuits are the perfect answer. A patterned snowsuit or distinct skinsuit means you’ll look fabulous on and off the mountain and don’t have to worry about changing for après-ski.

Keep It Classy

Don’t get too drunk. Après-ski activities can get pretty wild, but this is not a frat social or bachelor party. Compared to those events, après-ski is classy and sophisticated, so don’t get too tipsy and make a fool of yourself in front of the distinguished après-ski crowd. This rule can change depending on your location and company.

Go Straight From the Slopes

We know hearing about all the fashion expectations can make you think you need to go home, shower, primp, and polish before après-ski. This is not the case. For many, doing all that before après-ski is counterintuitive, as this post-skiing ritual is about chilling immediately after skiing. So, go straight from the ski lift to your après-ski activity if you can.

Talk Like a Skier

This one might be a little snobby, but we don’t make the rules; we just relay them. Try to use the proper ski lingo when chatting with other après-ski folks. Even if you don’t use the terminology yourself, you don’t want to look foolish because you don’t understand what another skier says.

Be Ready To Chat About the Slopes

Since après-ski is immediately after skiing, it makes sense that the trails, lifts, and overall ski experience are a hot topic of conversation. Maybe you don’t love skiing but like hanging out with your friends. That’s okay but be prepared that people, including those in your group, will likely talk a lot about skiing.

Be Humble

Despite what some brazen skiers may think, you can talk about your ski day without bragging or being obnoxious. It’s unsavory to boast about your skiing skills or achievements during après-ski, especially when talking to less experienced folks.

No Fanboying and Fangirling

Since you may run into a celebrity or two at high-end ski resorts, we want to remind you to keep your cool. If you see a Kardashian or Hadid on the mountain, just let them enjoy their time on the slopes. Don’t freak out, ask for pictures, get their autograph, or bother them in any way.

Après-Ski Has No Time Frame

It may seem like après-ski has a lot of rules, but it’s a free-form activity. Most people embrace après-ski in the early to late evening, but night skiers might enjoy it at 9 AM, and low-endurance skiers may start après-ski at noon. Après-ski could end after a few hours or go all night! The point is: there is no wrong time for après-ski.

Respect Dress Codes

We can sit here and tell you about all the après-ski faux pas and taboos we know, but ultimately, you need to respect the rules of wherever you après-ski. Some resorts or restaurants have specific dress codes, so make sure you plan ahead for wherever you decide to go.

More Winter Sports

Believe it or not, a full day of skiing isn’t enough for some people. Après-ski can sometimes involve other winter sports, like skating, tubing, sledding, snowmobiling, snow biking, ice fishing, and even hockey. For the most energetic and active skiers, the winter fun never has to end.

Relaxing Games

A superb après-ski activity for small groups is relaxing games. End your day of skiing with Monopoly, charades, darts, air hockey, poker, pool, or any other game that suits you. Invite strangers to join you or just play with loved ones. Games are a great way to keep having fun while letting your body relax.

A Place for New Friendships

Don’t be afraid to say hi to strangers at après-ski! If you love to ski but none of your loved ones are as passionate about it as you are, après-ski is a brilliant place to find new ski buddies. Many après-ski spots are convivial, so there’s no need to be shy. Buy the table next to you a round of shots, start a chat about the trails, or just ask people how their days were.

From Crackers to Caviar

It’s no secret that skiing is an expensive sport. If you spent all your money on your lift ticket, there is no shame in enjoying a modest après-ski with some cheese, crackers, and light beer. But you can also ball out with caviar and champagne. You don’t need to break the bank to enjoy après-ski, but you certainly can if you want to.

Hang in Your Undergarments

No, you cannot walk around the après-ski bar in your tighty whities or bra, but ski undergarments are usually more robust, like skinsuits, thermal shirts, and long johns. It’s okay at many places to take off your big coat and hang out in these garments, as long as they’re appropriate. This is often the norm at casual ski bars and lodges.

Family Fun and Adult-Only Options

Alcohol is often a big aspect of après-ski, but that’s not the case everywhere. Certain après-ski activities and locations are crazy party scenes with lots of drinking and maybe some saucy behavior. On the other hand, some resorts discourage that behavior and offer a more family-friendly vibe. So, après-ski is not exclusively for adults.

Runway Looks on the Mountain

Don’t be surprised if you see fashion-forward runway looks on the mountain. People take après-ski fashion seriously, and while one place may embrace casual, sporty après-ski outfits, other places expect high-fashion ski wear. It’s not a requirement to look stylish during après-ski, but it’s also not a bad idea.

Breathtaking Views

After an exhausting day of skiing, many are eager to snack on food and throw back a few drinks. Once you fill your tummy, you can experience one of the best parts of après-ski: the splendid mountain views. You can admire a warm sunset melt over the mountains, see whimsical snowfalls, or watch other skiers zoom down the mountain. Après-ski is a lovely chance to soak up all the beauty around you.

From Resorts to Restaurants

Après-ski can take place at various location types. Lodges, dive bars, wine bars, distilleries, breweries, resorts, hotels, motels, and restaurants are just a few of the best venues for a delightful après-ski time. Since après-ski is whatever you make it, it can happen anywhere on the mountain you want!

Après-Ski Snow or Shine

Skiing might be dictated by weather, but après-ski is not. If your ski day was cut short by a storm, you can still cozy up with a hot cocktail and eat some scrumptious food with other skiers. Whether the sun is scorching or the sky is cloudy and gray, après-ski is still on.

Hanging on the Mountain

You typically don’t leave the ski area for après-ski. While some folks might head down the mountain and explore neighboring areas, part of the beauty of après-ski is that it usually happens immediately after skiing before you stop at home or even take off your ski clothes!

Social Media Moments

Nowadays, social media is everything. Many see après-ski as the perfect opportunity for a beautiful photo. Don’t be surprised if you see people taking lots of pictures, posting about their location, and recording fun videos. Consider following their lead and take a few pictures to remember the day.

Passing Up Après-Ski

Is it rude to skip après-ski? The answer depends on who you’re with, but we don’t think anyone should feel bad for skipping après-ski activities. Skiing is demanding and draining, so if you don’t have the energy to socialize and whatnot, it’s okay to politely pass on the invite. This is especially true if you plan to ski again tomorrow!