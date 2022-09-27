What’s in a Number? Millions of Americans are Searching Angel Numbers

Have you been seeing 444 or 333 and wondered what they mean? You're not alone. Millions of people are searching for angel numbers and their meaning each month.

Some believe they are abundance manifesting numbers. Some search the numbers for entertainment.

Experts at writing app ProWritingAid analyzed Google search volume data for the phrase ‘What does … mean' to reveal the top ten angel numbers Americans most wish to be defined.

What Are Angel Numbers?

Angel numbers are sequences of repeating numbers that have become increasingly popular in American society to connect with the spiritual world. Whether you regard this practice as a form of pseudoscience or a legitimate belief system, hundreds and thousands of Americans search for the meanings of particular angel numbers online every month.

In numerology, angel numbers are short sequences of repeating numbers that appear in daily life that are believed to have significant meaning. For example, you may notice that the date is the 22nd of February or 222; some believe this provides messages of hope from the spiritual universe.

Angel Number 444

444 is the angel number that most Americans wish to know the meaning of, with an estimated monthly search volume of 163,000. That's 81% of worldwide searches. It becomes increasingly clear through this study that Americans make up the vast global majority of those searching for angel numbers.

Angel number 444 spiritually signifies a higher purpose. It stands for honesty, health, determination, success, inner wisdom, intuition, and confidence. Through this number, angels are by your side in everything you do.

Many people link the number 444 to manifesting and a confirmation that they are on the right path to manifest their dream life.

Angel Number 222

222 is a message of hope, representing balance, harmony, life choices, commitment, compromise, and trust. It's a sign that you can build on your current situation to achieve your goals. You might see Angel Number 222 when you have essential decisions, conflicts, or changes in your life.

222 is the second most searched angel number, which is searched an estimated 118,000 times per month in the US, making up 81% of worldwide searches.

Angel Number 333

The angel number 333 takes third place as it is searched for an estimated 112,000 times per month in the US, making up 80% of worldwide searches for angel numbers.

333 is a sign from your angels that they are with and supporting you. This is a time of manifestation in your life, so whatever you've been working towards incarnating, now is the time to let go and let it come into your life.

Angel Number 111

111 number means that your angels are trying to point you in the right direction in life and want you to stay confident once you are on the correct path. 111 could be a sign to follow your intuition on big life choices like new jobs, relationships, and travel destinations that take your breath away.

Angel number 111 is searched an estimated 64,000 searches in the US per month, making up 77% of global searches.

Angel Number 1111

You may hear the angel number 1111 more often than any other angel number. Many people stop to make a wish when they see the clock at 11:11. This angel number is regarded as one of the most powerful messages an angel can send you. 1111 means that you will achieve your aspirations, and a reminder of your great inner power.

With an estimated 55,000 monthly online searches, angel number 1111, makes up 67% of global searches.

Angel Number 777

Angel number 777 comes in with an estimated 37,000 monthly online searches making up 78% of global searches. When you doubt your chosen path, the number 777 will appear as a message from your angels. 777 represents spiritual awakening and acts as a comfort to you that you are on the right path.

Angel Number 888

Making up 84% of global searches, angel number 888 is searched an estimated 21,000 times per month. 888 is a sign of positive abundance and can indicate that good fortune is coming your way.

Angel Number 666

Angel number 666, with an estimated search volume of 20,000 per month, makes up 71% of worldwide searches.

The first thing that likely comes to mind when seeing 666 is evil. However, angels never have this kind of intent. 666 simply means that something in your life is out of balance, and your angels warn you, so you can discover what needs to be set right again.

Angel numbers can be a great guide to manifesting and offer encouragement and the opportunity to stop and think about some of the choices you're making in your life. Angel numbers can also provide peace in knowing that we are not alone and we are constantly being guided.

