What Do the Force Ghosts Say to Rey in The Rise of Skywalker?

It’s the climax of The Rise of Skywalker, and the revived Emperor Palpatine has seemingly won. He drains Rey and Ben Solo of their Force dyad abilities and casts the wounded heroes aside. Turning his ire towards the sky, the Sith Lord unleashes a vicious Force lightning attack on the Resistance fleet. Rey watches in defeat, and when it seems like all hope is lost, she hears someone.

Not just one person, but several people call out to her through the Force. The Jedi of the past reach out and inspire her to get up and fight. Who are the Jedi calling Rey, and what do they say to her?

Anakin Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker was born a slave on Tatooine, and it wasn’t until the age of ten that the Jedi Order discovered him. One Jedi in particular, Qui-Gon Jinn, believed Anakin was the Chosen One from prophecies which would bring balance to the Force. Despite his troubles adjusting to this new way of life, Anakin would rise to become one of the most talented Force wielders in the Jedi Order.

As the Clone Wars erupted across the galaxy, he would take on a student named Ahsoka, teaching her unorthodox lessons that would save her life. Anakin always struggled with attachments, especially after secretly marrying Senator Padmé Amidala. Thanks to his fear of losing those he loves, the manipulation of Chancellor Palpatine, and Anakin’s faith in the Jedi and Republic dissolving, Anakin fell to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader.

When Anakin calls out to Rey, he is voiced by Hayden Christiansen, who played the character in the Prequel Trilogy of movies.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi was a Jedi Master during the final days of the Republic. He first appeared in A New Hope posing as a hermit named Ben Kenobi, hiding from the rule of the Empire who sought to kill Jedi like him. He was a legendary and well-respected leader during the Clone Wars. His padawan was Anakin Skywalker, though Obi-Wan often offered lessons to Anakin’s student, Ahsoka Tano.

As Obi-Wan speaks, the creators used a mix of audio footage from Sir Alec Guinness, who played the character in the Original Trilogy, and Ewan McGregor, who took up the mantle of the character in the Prequel Trilogy.

Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon Jinn was an unorthodox Jedi who was the master of Obi-Wan Kenobi. As the student of Count Dooku when the villain was still a good guy in the Jedi Order, Qui-Gon Jinn learned to think for himself under his master’s teaching, often leaving him questioning the Jedi Council. Qui-Gon saw the Jedi Code more like guidelines, trusting in the Force itself over the bureaucracy of the Order. Despite being struck down by Darth Maul, Qui-Gon had begun the spiritual process of how to become a Force ghost allowing him in death to guide both Yoda and Obi-Wan.

Liam Neeson once again voiced Qui-Gon Jinn.

Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano was the padawan of Anakin Skywalker, who began studying under her master at the beginning of the Clone Wars. This teenager was thrown on the front lines of battle, learning quickly how to survive. Anakin taught her outside-the-box lessons that saved her life during Order 66. When she was framed for a murder she didn’t commit, the Jedi Council cast her out of the Order.

Only Anakin believed her and set out to clear Ahsoka’s name. Despite the true culprit being found, the betrayal of the Jedi set in, and Ahsoka left the Order. After the Republic and the Jedi fell, she became a leader of the Rebellion under the codename “Fulcrum.”

In The Rise of Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein reprises her role from The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

Kanan Jarrus

Kanan Jarrus was a teenager when Order 66 happened, and the padawan fled while his master Depa Billaba gave her life to protect him. He struggled in hiding for many years until he met a Twi’lek woman named Hera Syndulla. Falling in love with her, he joined her cause to fight for the Rebellion.

Together, they build a crew, including a Force-sensitive teenager named Ezra Bridger, who becomes Kanan’s padawan. Under Kanan and Hera’s leadership, the group became known as the Specters and was one of the most effective fighters against the Empire.

Freddie Prinze Jr. reprised his role as Kanan from Star Wars Rebels.

Mace Windu

As one of the most respected members of the Jedi Order, Mace Windu served during the final years of the Republic. He was elected to the High Council and then to be the Master of the Order, making him at one time the head of the Jedi alongside Yoda. Mace was known for his no-nonsense attitude, following the traditional older ways of the Order. Mace was also the master of Depa Billaba, putting Kanan and Ezra in his Jedi lineage.

Samuel L. Jackson took up his role again as Mace Windu.

Yoda

Yoda was a Grand Master, having served as a Jedi for centuries as one of the leaders of the Jedi Order. Despite the ups and downs of the Republic throughout his life, he was a stalwart figure and highly respected among his peers. Despite having many students over his life, a few of the padawan learners he personally trained were Kantam Sy in the High Republic era and Count Dooku. Luke Skywalker was his final student as Yoda passed on his knowledge to the young Jedi before his death.

Frank Oz, who was the puppeteer for Yoda in the Original Trilogy, returned to voice his character.

Aayla Secura

Sympathetic and wise, Aayla Secura was a kind Jedi in the final years of the Republic. Her kindness did not mean weakness, as she was a renowned general during the Clone Wars. Her clone troopers respected her deeply, and in the Legends canon, they struggled with Order 66 by shooting her in the back so as not to face her. Other clones who knew her hoped her death was fast and painless as she had earned that among the clones.

Jennifer Hale voiced Aayla in The Clone Wars and The Rise of Skywalker. Hale is a longtime voice actor with Lucasfilm, her first role in 1997’s Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter.

Luminara Unduli

The very model of patience and strength, Luminara Unduli was a Jedi Master in the final days of the Republic. She was well respected among both her peers in the Order and by government officials.

The voice of Luminara in The Rise of Skywalker was Olivia d'Abo, who voiced the character in The Clone Wars.

Adi Gallia

Despite being stoic at times and a strict woman, Adi Gallia could be flexible on a battlefield when needed. She was a talented Jedi who didn’t have time for nonsense, but that didn’t stop her from having a dry sense of humor. Though, her callous nature got her reprimanded by Yoda on a few occasions. Adi had one of the best abilities of intuition in the Force, which made her a favorite Jedi among senators to work with.

Angelique Perrin reprised her work from The Clone Wars.

Luke Skywalker

As the son of Anakin Skywalker, Luke and his twin sister Leia were hidden away as newborns from the Empire to keep them safe. At 19, he discovered he was Force-sensitive and began his Jedi training under Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda. After the destruction of the Empire, Luke opened a Force school of his own, and some of his students were Grogu and his nephew Ben Solo. His final student would be Rey, which is why he reaches out through the Force to his student in her time of need.

Mark Hamill once again reprises his role as Luke Skywalker.

What Do the Force Ghosts Say?

These are all the Jedi who calls out to Rey as she is on the edge of defeat. It’s a variety of Jedi from different dedications to the Force who support her. What they say to her is as follows:

Obi-Wan Kenobi: These are your final steps, Rey. Rise and take them.

Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, Kanan Jarrus: Rey.

Anakin Skywalker: Bring back the balance, Rey, as I did.

Luminara Unduli: In the night, find the light, Rey.

Mace Windu: You're not alone, Rey.

Yoda: Alone, never have you been.

Qui-Gon Jinn: Every Jedi who ever lived lives in you.

Anakin Skywalker: The force surrounds you, Rey.

Aayla Secura: Let it guide you.

Ahsoka Tano: As it guided us.

Mace Windu: Feel the force feeling through you, Rey.

Anakin Skywalker: Let it lift you.

Adi Gallia: Rise, Rey.

Qui-Gon Jinn: We stand behind you, Rey.

Obi Wan Kenobi: Rey.

Yoda: Rise in the Force.

Kanan Jarrus: In the heart of a Jedi lies her strength.

Obi Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn: Rise.

Luke Skywalker: Rey, the Force will be with you, always.