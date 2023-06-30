What Galaxy Does Star Wars Take Place In?

Star Wars is a pop-culture phenomenon; many people think about this franchise when thinking of space operas or science fiction movies. While many know more about this franchise than anything, there's one question that makes them from. What is the name of Star Wars' setting?

The name of the galaxy Star Wars took place in was never mentioned in any films or series. It is just referred to as “The Galaxy.” But fans have theorized that it is either the Andromeda Galaxy or the Triangulum, based on different clues.

Here's what we know about this galaxy far, far away.

Does Star Wars Take Place in One Galaxy?

The answer to that is either a yes or a no, depending on what Star Wars universe you are watching.

The answer is no in the Old Expanded Universe — changed to Star Wars Legends after the Disney acquisition. There was the Yuuzhan Vong invading an “organic-only” race. They are both from another galaxy.

Post-Disney acquisition, however, the answer is either yes or unknown. The movies always start with “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away,” indicating that the events happened in only one galaxy.

Is Star Wars Set In the Andromeda Galaxy?

Popular theories say that the galaxy far, far away is Andromeda. One thing that supports this is seen at the end of The Empire Strikes Back. In that particular moment, it is shown that the galaxy is a spiral galaxy, like the Milky Way.

But it is different from our own galaxy, so it can't be that. That narrows the options a little bit more. Spiral galaxies are rare, so that limits what could be The Galaxy.

The civilization of E.T., the Extraterrestrial, is apparently a constituent of the Galactic Republic. And the movie poster gave a figure on how far E.T traveled. We can deduce that the Star Wars galaxy is within the Local Group of galaxies based on that figure.

And as many people know, Andromeda Galaxy is the nearest one to us. That led to people thinking that the Star Wars galaxy is indeed Andromeda.

If not Andromeda, then it is the Triangulum Galaxy. It is the next closest spiral galaxy to the Milky Way.

But again, that was just a fan theory.

Is the Star Wars Galaxy the Milky Way?

The Star Wars galaxy is a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way. Because of these similarities, one may think they are the same. However, E.T. does not support that theory.

E.T. recognized a Yoda costume on Halloween, indicating they are from the same galaxy. And as mentioned above, E.T. traveled 2.5 million light-years to get here. So, it can't be the Milky Way.

Furthermore, “a galaxy far, far away” basically says that the setting is not our galaxy. So, it is either the Andromeda Galaxy or the Triangulum Galaxy. Or, the Star Wars galaxy could be none of these.

What's Outside the Star Wars Galaxy?

Extra-galactic is the term given to anything occurring or originating outside The Galaxy's boundaries.

The Yuuzhan Vong, along with other alien species like the Kwa, originates from Yuuzhan Vong's home galaxy. And the Sith Emperor has one line that says, “Beyond the stars exist other galaxies, other worlds, other beings.” So, outside the Star Wars galaxy are other galaxies.

Why Don't They Go to Other Galaxies In Star Wars?

Space travel in Star Wars is amazing. It makes you think that they can go to other galaxies because of it. But that's not the case.

They use mapped hyperplanes for safe and speedy travel, consequently allowing them to avoid black holes and other gravity-related phenomena. These phenomena will make the nav computer exit Hyperspace automatically.

That is the reason why finding an alternate route to Coruscant produced a dramatic strategic reversal in the Clone Wars.

Also, that is why they needed to find a chart to the planet of the first Jedi temple where Luke Skywalker is. That is even when they knew where in the galaxy that was.

Since no maps to other galaxies exist, starships are used only for intra-galactic travels.

Is the Star Wars Galaxy Bigger Than the Milky Way?

Wookieepedia says that there's a canonical reference to this in the novel Moving Target. According to that, the Star Wars galaxy is 100,000 light-years across.

That measurement is similar to the Milky Way's. So, the Star Wars galaxy and Milky Way galaxy are of the same size. Meaning the Star Wars galaxy is not bigger than the Milky Way.

This fact causes more confusion with regard to what galaxy Star Wars is in. Andromeda Galaxy was the best candidate, but that is a lot bigger than the Milky Way.

So, it would really be best to refer to the Star Wars galaxy simply as “The Galaxy.”