This Is What Could Happen if The Government Shuts Down

The likelihood of the US government shutting down increases with each passing day as lawmakers still haven't reached a deal to extend funding beyond the end of the month.

Congressional leaders hope to pass a short-term funding extension to avert a shutdown. Still, it's unclear whether the plan will succeed amid deep divisions between the two parties over spending issues such as sending financial aid to Ukraine.

Below is our guide to how a shutdown is triggered and what you can expect to happen to public services if it happens.

How a Government Shutdown Is Triggered

Government funding expires at midnight on Saturday, September 30—the end of the federal government's current fiscal year.

If Congress fails to pass a bill to renew funding by then, the federal government will shut down at 12:01 am on October 1. However, since this would happen over the weekend, the full effects would not be seen until Monday.

What Might Happen During a Shutdown?

If the government shuts down, many operations would halt, but services deemed essential would continue functioning.

These are essentially any service or government activity needed to maintain public safety or national security, such as border protection, law enforcement, and air traffic control. In comparison, non-essential public services such as libraries and public parks will cease functioning, and their employees will be put on furlough until a deal is reached.

Both federal employees on furlough and those still working for services deemed essential are not paid during the shutdown, at which point they will receive back pay.

All federal agencies have contingency plans for what vital services will still be available and which will stop should a shutdown occur.

Although agencies still have time to review and update plans, it's impossible to predict precisely how government operations would be impacted if a shutdown occurred at the start of next month.

“If you're a government worker, it's highly disruptive – whether you're not going to work or whether you are,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, “If you're somebody who wants to use one of the services that you can't get access to it's highly disruptive. But for many people, all the things that they are expecting and used to seeing of government are still happening, and the inconveniences and the kind of wasted time, and wasted resources aren't things that they see and feel directly.”

How Will Federal Services Be Affected by a Shutdown?

Transportation

Although TSA officers and air traffic control workers would still be expected to work, absenteeism could become a problem. Many airports were forced to suspend operations during the 2019 shutdown as thousands of air traffic controllers called in sick.

Air traffic controller training would stop.

Environmental reviews and permitting would be disrupted, which could also lead to some significant transport infrastructure projects being delayed.

Health

Outbreaks of disease will still be monitored, and health care for veterans and Native Americans will continue. However, other public health services could suffer as more than half of government health workers would be furloughed.

Clinical trials would be delayed, inspections of hazardous waste and drinking water sites would cease, as would cleanup of polluted superfund sites.

Inspections by the Food and Drug Administration could also be delayed.

Social Security and Medicare

Retirement, disability, and veterans benefits and payments would continue to be paid.

Education

Pell grants and student loans would continue to be paid but could be disrupted or delayed as most Education Department employees would be furloughed.

However, a protracted shutdown could severely curtail aid to schools, universities, and other educational institutions and delay funds awarded later in the year.

Childcare

10,000 children from low-income families will lose access to the Head Start preschool program if the shutdown goes ahead

Small Business Support

The Small Business Administration would not issue new loans, though loans for businesses disrupted by natural disasters would continue.

Labor

The National Labor Relations Board's ability to mediate labor disputes would be curtailed as almost all its 1,200 employees would be furloughed.

Workplace safety inspections would be limited, and investigations into unfair pay practices would be suspended.

Agriculture

Crop subsidies would continue to be paid, and meat, egg, fruit, and vegetable inspections would continue.

National Parks and Resources

Though National Parks remained open during the 2019 shutdown with all visitor services, including information and restrooms, shut, they were closed during the 2013 shutdown, so it could go either way.

Efforts to fight wildfires would continue, but timber sales on national forest land would cease, and recreational permits would not be issued.

Disaster response

The Federal Emergency Management Agency would remain on the job but could be in danger of running out of funds for disaster relief and long-term recovery projects.

Mail

The U.S. Postal Service will not be affected as it does not depend on Congress for funding.

Military

U.S. military personnel would remain at their posts, nuclear weapons would still be monitored and maintained, but approximately half of the Pentagon's 800,000 civilian employees would be furloughed.

Contracts rewarded before the shutdown will continue, and any necessary supplies to protect national security would still be ordered.

However, payments to defense contractors could be delayed as all other new contracts, including renewals and extensions, would not be awarded.

Law Enforcement

Federal law and border enforcement agencies will continue as normal. Prisons and criminal courts will continue to function, though civil litigation would be postponed, and any grants to local police forces could be delayed.

Border Patrol, immigration enforcement agents, customs, and the coastguard would continue to work.

However, most of the Federal Trade Commission's consumer-protection workers and half of its antitrust employees would be furloughed.

Foreign Affairs

Embassies and consulates would stay open, and Passport and visa processing would continue for as long as there are sufficient fees to cover operations.

Non-essential official government travel, speeches, and other events would be stopped.

Foreign aid programs, including those to Ukraine, could run out of money.

Science

The National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration would furlough most workers, greatly disrupting scientific research.

Although NASA would continue to support the International Space Station and track satellites, 17,000 of its 18,300 employees would be furloughed.

Drug and medical device tests would continue, as would weather forecasts, fisheries regulation, and patent and trademark reviews.

Financial Regulation

Ninety percent of the 4,600 people employed by The Securities and Exchange would be furloughed, leaving only a skeleton staff to respond to emergencies, with most regular activities suspended.

Likewise, the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission would furlough almost all its employees. Which would see oversight, enforcement, and regulation cease.

However, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would continue as normal since industry fees rather than congressional appropriations fund them.

White House

During the 2019 shutdown, 1,100 of the 1,800 staff in the White House were furloughed. Though the National Security Council continued at full strength, other offices like Management and Budget were reduced to a skeleton staff.

Why The US Government Could Be Shut Down

There are deep divisions between the House and Senate over what should be included in legislation to solidify the government's budget and spending plans for the next fiscal year.

The main cause of the sand in the gears of government is House conservative hardliners pushing for deep spending cuts and controversial policy add-ons that Democrats and moderate Republicans have rejected as far too extreme.

However, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle hope to avoid a shutdown by passing a short-term funding extension that will act as a stopgap until a consensus can be reached on a broader spending plan.

There are also doubts that even a short-term bill will be passed before the deadline at the end of the month, as House conservatives have claimed that they would vote against one while demanding concessions that would never be passed in the Senate.

A fight between the House and the Senate over continuing to send financial aid to Ukraine may also take center stage and further complicate efforts to pass a short-term bill. as Senate Democrats and Republicans strongly support additional aid to Ukraine, which would likely be included as part of a proposed stopgap bill. However, many House Republicans are reluctant to continue sending aid to the beleaguered nation and do not want to see such a measure attached to a short-term funding bill.

What The White House Has Said About The Shutdown?

This week, the White House warned that a government shutdown could threaten crucial federal programs, including 10,00 children losing access to Head Start programs across the country, cause travel delays as air traffic controllers and TSA officers would be asked to work without pay, safety, food, and environmental inspections would also be delayed or canceled as the FDA would be forced to furlough staff.

“These consequences are real and avoidable – but only if House Republicans stop playing political games with people's lives and catering to the ideological demands of their most extreme, far-right members,” the White House said.