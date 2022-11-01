Feeling the Bite of Inflation? Here’s Why

Although gas prices dipped for a few days last month, top economists are predicting that inflation will continue to rise into 2023. And while no one's ready to call it a full-blown recession, it may be months before things correct at all.

There are higher prices for gas, milk, beef, chicken, hotels, airline tickets, used cars, new cars, etc. Inflation is affecting stock market returns as companies report lower profitability. Inflation is an inescapable fact of life in 2022, and the bite it's taking out of your wallet makes it harder to balance budgets.

The last time inflation was this bad was in the early 1980s, and there are five reasons why prices keep increasing.

Supply Chain Disruptions

The worst months of the pandemic are behind us. However, it disrupted almost all business operations in multiple ways, and the effect is still being felt. Companies experienced a significant reduction in demand because consumers were not buying goods and services.

Millions lost their job; the unemployment rate soaring to almost 15%, the highest on record. As normal demand patterns changed, companies cut orders to their suppliers, disrupting the supply chain, especially when combined with employees calling in sick.

But with more people at home, demand for items like paper products, flour, dairy, frozen food, electronics, etc., rose unexpectedly quickly. As a result, producers could not meet consumer needs, and prices started to rise. Alternatively, the retail price stayed the same, but sizes and quantities became smaller, i.e., shrinkflation.

As the unemployment rate dropped and demand started to rebound, everything reversed and many companies did not have enough supply to meet demand. Big-ticket items like cars, electronics, RVs, etc., must be planned in advance by manufacturers to order input materials and change tooling and processes. This also drove up prices.

China remains an uncertainty in the global supply chain. The country manufactures a large percentage of electronics, consumer goods, fasteners, etc. But the government has locked down entire cities because of COVID-19 restrictions. Companies utilizing China as their manufacturing hub are severely impacted. Apple is now attempting to move manufacturing to India and Vietnam.

China's lockdowns and resulting supply chain disruptions likely limit supply and also contribute to high inflation.

Labor Shortages

In the US, labor shortages are hindering production for small businesses, manufacturers, farms, etc. Unemployment is sub-4%, and jobs are plentiful and easy to find. The United States had 21 months of job growth. Companies have reported people retiring early or leaving for new jobs.

When companies and small businesses have difficulty filling positions, production and output suffer. Also, they must pay higher wages for labor that are passed on to customers. Hence, rising wages are contributing to high inflation.

Drought

One wild card in rising inflation is drought. Globally, drought has been a significant problem, and 2022 worsened it. In the United States, many large agricultural states are experiencing prolonged droughts.

Parts of China, Europe, and Africa are experiencing their worst drought in decades.

Drought has reduced agricultural production by farmers. Ranchers have reduced the output of livestock. The result is rising prices for grain, cereals, dairy, and meat, as experienced by many people in grocery stores. In some regions, drought will not end soon, and prices will probably stay elevated.

War in Ukraine

The second wild card was the war in Ukraine. Ukraine is a significant exporter of grain and oilseeds, and lower exports have caused skyrocketing food prices around the world.

Russia is also a major wheat exporter. Sanctions are limiting its exports and helping prices rise. Lastly, the war has caused global oil, natural gas, and auto fuel prices to spike. Rising energy costs are a leading contributor to inflation.

Federal and Monetary Stimulus

The federal government has provided significant stimulus to state and local governments, businesses, and Americans in general. Bills like the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act in 2020; the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021; and supplemental bills pumped trillions of dollars into the US economy.

This money arguably limited deeper unemployment and state and local problems, but it drove up demand as it put money in the hand of consumers. Manufacturers and retailers could not meet the need quickly, causing prices and inflation to rise.

Simultaneously, the US Federal Reserve lowered the Federal Funds Rate from 0% to 0.25% and the discount rate to 0.25%. But they did not stop there. Instead, the Fed implemented an array of programs with one goal: to increase liquidity and stimulus.

The combination of fiscal and monetary stimulus caused demand to rise and drove inflation. Borrowers with access to cheap money started buying cars, electronics, real estate, furniture, etc., increasing demand and prices. Fiscal stimulus has ended, and the Fed is attempting to remove monetary stimulus, but like a large ship with momentum, it takes time to change course.

What the Future Holds

High inflation has made life difficult for consumers. Businesses are struggling too with higher costs, and investors are challenged with poor stock market returns and greater volatility. Rising inflation is a consequence of several factors coming together at one time. Take any single one out, and inflation may be less. That said, the conditions allowing inflation to grow at the low 2% annual level are not present now.

Rising prices may be with us for some more time.

This post was produced by Dividend Power and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.