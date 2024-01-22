What Is Dudeism, the Religion Inspired by The Big Lebowski?

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to refer to The Big Lebowski as the definitive cult movie. After all, for as many beloved movies as there are among staunch cinephiles, few films have inspired such a deep-seated collective love as The Big Lebowski. More than a simple movie, it has blurred the lines between fiction and reality in the same way as Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, or Harry Potter, serving as the basis for its own annual film festival and even spawning its own religious sect.

Officially known as Dudeism, this religion preaches many of the foremost life lessons espoused by the movie’s protagonist, Jeffrey “the Dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges). But what exactly is Dudeism?

Is it actually a religion or a set of principles that takes inspiration from other religions and philosophies that came before it? Most importantly, how exactly might you be able to adopt the carefree ways of the Dude in your own personal life, learning to live each moment with a maximum amount of happiness and pleasure without worry or anxiety?

How Dudeism Came Into Being

To understand how Dudeism came into being, it’s crucial to understand how The Big Lebowski itself became the pop culture phenomenon it was shortly after its 1998 release.

Written and directed by the highly influential Coen brothers, The Big Lebowski tells the story of Jeffrey Lebowski, an unemployed slacker in Los Angeles who affectionately refers to himself as “the Dude.” Returning home from the grocery store one fateful day, the Dude is assaulted by debt collectors looking for Bunny Lebowski (Tara Reid), the trophy wife of wealthy businessman Jeffrey Lebowski (David Huddlestone). From there, the Dude and his two best friends (a hot-tempered John Goodman and a meek Steve Buscemi) find themselves tangled in a web of interweaving conspiracies, involving eccentric artists, mysterious cowboys, nihilistic German electronic bands, and hapless private detectives.

The Film Developed a Cult Following

In many ways, The Big Lebowski can be described as a postmodern riff on the Hollywood detective stories of the ‘40s and ‘50s (most especially The Big Sleep). While moderately well-received initially among critics, the movie eventually went on to acquire a large cult following, with recurring praise aimed at its unique characters, complex storyline, and inherently light humor.

In the years since its release, die-hard fans of the film – referring to themselves as “achievers” in a humorous nod to the youth charity group run by Huddlestone’s character – have continued to express admiration for the film’s content, the movie quickly earning a well-respected place in the annals of pop culture. Proof of this fact can be most clearly seen in some of the film’s most cherished lines, like “That rug really tied the room together,” “This aggression will not stand man,” or “Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion, man.”

The Fandom Expanded Into a Religion

Other elements of the film have also helped it break away as a well-loved classic among the entertainment community, like the Dude’s preference for bowling, White Russian cocktails, and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Even the Dude’s distinct style of dress (unkempt hair, decorative cardigan, pajama bottoms, jelly shoes, and aviator sunglasses) became an easily-replicated costume among cosplayers and those looking for a makeshift Halloween costume.

As a testament to the movie’s burgeoning popularity, the movie inspired its own festival, a two-day event featuring live music, trivia, bowling parties, cosplay contests, and an annual screening of The Big Lebowski. Known as Lebowski Fest, the festival has been held every year since 2002 and has been sporadically attended by several cast members from the original film, including Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, John Goodman, and Steve Buscemi.

The ultimate illustration of The Big Lebowski’s unparalleled popularity among modern audiences, however, came in 2005, when journalist Oliver Benjamin formally founded The Church of the Latter-Day Dude – more commonly known as Dudeism.

But What Exactly Is Dudeism, Man?

The principles and divine rules that make up Dudeism are simple. Taking a page out of the Dude’s handbook, it simply advocates for living in the present moment, enjoying life for its simple pleasures instead of constantly worrying about the future.

As Dudeism.com explains it, “Life is short and complicated, and nobody knows what to do about it. So don’t do anything about it. Just take it easy, man. Stop worrying so much whether you’ll make it into the finals. Kick back with some friends and some oat soda and whether you roll strikes or gutters, do your best to be true to yourself and others – that is to say, abide.”

Focus on the Positive

Obviously, this approach to life is best exemplified by the Dude, who – far from worrying about the constant problems he finds himself in the middle of – chooses to ignore his woes and focus on the more positive aspects of his life. Huddlestone’s Lebowski chews the Dude out for asking him to right a wrong involving a mistaken carpet urination.

The Dude uses his wiles to gain a free rug. The Dude is threatened with a severed toe, alluding to a potentially botched ransom hand-off he’s responsible for. He escapes his worries with a peaceful bath while enjoying a certain calm-inducing herb. One of his closest friends dies from an ill-timed heart attack during a showdown with a gang of phony nihilists. The Dude throws back a few beers and heads to the bowling lanes with his pal Walter by his side. As the Dude himself says when Sam Elliott’s Stranger tells him to take it easy, “The Dude abides.”

The Dude Abides

The simple phrase “The Dude Abides” is the entire basis of Dudeism and perhaps is the pivotal philosophical takeaway from the film. Whenever he’s confronted by an issue, rather than wallow in self-pity or endlessly fret about it, the Dude instantly rebounds with something he loves – be it bowling, White Russians, C.C.R., or recreational substances. Even when life is temporarily derailed by a tragedy of some kind, the Dude allows himself to emotionally respond to it – as an example, grieving Teddy’s loss with Walter – before getting back to the activities he enjoys.

In the Dudeist’s heart, life is unevenly paced, filled perhaps with more negative events than there are positive ones. That being said, it’s up to the Dudeist to enjoy each of these positive moments to the fullest, maximizing the good (bowling, hanging out with friends) and minimizing the bad (death, theft, unemployment, what have you).

The Simple Moments In Life Count Most

In essence, Dudeism is an original religion in its conception, but it takes plenty of inspiration from Chinese Taoism, which similarly advocates for enjoying the simple moments in life, living for the good times in lieu of the bad. As with other religions, Dudeism also has important figures they cite as upholding the core beliefs of their church, even if those people aren’t strictly affiliated with Dudeism. For example, the Church has awarded the coveted title of “Great Dudes in History” to past writers like Walt Whitman and Kurt Vonnegut, fictional characters like Snoopy and Jeff Spicoli, and contemporary celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Jerry Garcia.

Additionally, Dudeism has its own set of rules, certificates of ordination (which actually allow members to officiate wedding ceremonies), and succinct holidays on a year-round schedule.

How Can I Abide Like The Dude?

All of this being said, you might wonder whether it’s possible to implement Dudeism in your own life. And the answer is, of course, you can! In point of fact, it’s incredibly easy to introduce the core principles of Dudeism to your daily life, putting you one step closer to living a life free from worry, fear, and anxiety.

Officially, Dudeism has only one rule: “The only thing we require is that you treat other people with as much kindness and respect as possible.” Along with this incredibly easy-to-follow edict, you can also work on looking inwards at yourself, examining all the fundamental questions you have about what makes you happy. At the end of the day, what exactly do you believe makes your life worth living?

It may prove a bit uncomfortable forcing such an introspective examination of your interior life, but in Dudeism, there are no wrong answers. It can be hanging out with friends, reading a good book, binge-watching a reality TV series, or acquiring a valuable collectible of some kind. It can be solitary – like playing a single-player video game – or require a larger group of people, like a game of baseball or football. It can be romantic in nature, like having an idyllic date night with your partner or something strictly platonic. It can be splurging and getting a massage or a pedicure or having a more affordable evening at home with your best friend playing your favorite board game.

The Path To a Fuller Existence

Unfortunately, many of us have our own specific responsibilities in life that we aren’t necessarily free to ignore. Similarly, occasional problems can and do present themselves in our personal or professional lives. The principles of Dudeism tell us not to ignore these responsibilities or problems or to escape from our emotional responses by busying ourselves with distractions. The idea is to be present in each moment, prioritizing the simple moments that give you individual joy (so long as they don’t come at the expense of another person’s happiness).

If you love your job, that’s great! Take pride in your work and your career. But when you log off for the day, prioritize yourself. Do what you love with the people you love. And when a problem does manifest somewhere down the line (as it always will), remember that life is filled with joyful moments as well – moments that make life worth living rather than something to constantly dread or lament at.

It may not always be easy, but once you introduce this viewpoint to your life, you’ll be on the right path to a richer, fuller existence. And like the Dude himself, eventually, you’ll be able to abide by everything life throws your way.