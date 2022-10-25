Is Fansly the Best Website for Creators vs OnlyFans?

You've probably heard of the site Fansly more than a few times in recent years, especially if you've been seeking ways to make money online. Since its popularity has exploded you're probably wondering “what is Fansly?” And can you actually make money on the site?

OnlyFans created online havoc when they decided to ban sexually explicit content. The decision sent influencers and creators scrambling to find alternative platforms, and one of the most popular choices was Fansly.

According to Fansly, in the summer of 2021, they received 4,000 applications an hour, causing their support team a significant backlog.

We have all hands on deck working on verifying creators as we’re receiving 4000 applications an hour now. Back log of applications is about a day currently and support tickets is even longer. Expanding our team to handle the volume is our #1 priority now. Please bare with us 😭 — Fansly (@fansly) August 21, 2021



Amid the backlash, the plan to ban explicit content on the OnlyFans platform was quickly retracted. Still, many sex workers and content producers stuck with Fansly to build their fanbase and make money online.

What is Fansly?

Like OnlyFans and Loyalfans, Fansly is a subscription-based platform for creators to sell content (videos, photos, etc.) and make money from their fan following.

While Fansly primarily caters to adult content creators and NSFW (not suitable for work) type of content, creators and influencers in other niches are welcome to use the platform. The fan site is owned by Select Media LLC, with offices registered in Baltimore, Maryland.

How Does Fansly Work?

Fansly operates in a similar way to other popular platforms like LoyalFans or OnlyFans. In addition, Fanlsy offers creators extra features and multiple monetization methods to grow their businesses.

Public Posts

Unlike similar platforms, Fansly does not offer free access. However, it does allow fans to follow a creator's fansly page for free before they open up their wallets and pay for a subscription. That means creators can use the public post feature as a trailer for their premium content.

Fansly also has a feature of using emojis to cover specific parts of a photo and charging fans to peel it off. You can use a balanced mix of entirely free content and content with emojis.

Premium Content

Premium content is any live or uploaded content that must be paid for to access. Creators can make money selling the following types of content:

Subscriptions: Fans pay monthly to access your content, which equates to recurring income. For example, if you price your subscription at $5 and 10 fans sign up, you make $50 each month.

Custom content: Your fans can request you to create custom posts or videos – charge them as you like in the form of tips.

Private Chats – For a price, your fans can send you a DM directly on the platform and talk.

Other Notable Fansly Features

Watermarks

Fansly helps creators keep content thieves at bay by allowing them to add watermarks to any content uploaded to the Fansly platform without having to do it manually.

Tiered Subscriptions

Fansly also allows you to offer your subscriber base the option to choose from separate subscription tiers. For example, you can set a rate of $5 for 5-10 new pieces of static content. However, if they want that along with 5 video content each month, they will need to upgrade to the $15 tier.

Geoblocking

When working in the adult industry, you might want to block certain cities, countries, or regions altogether. Geoblocking can ensure your personal details are kept private, help you avoid spam, or ensure your family/friends cannot find your Fansly page.

Explore Page

People can explore the Fansly website via the explore page and the search function. Instead of bearing the responsibility of driving traffic from other social media platforms, you have the ability to be found organically by new fans on Fansly.

Fansly App

The best thing about Fansly is the mobile app – available for Android and iOS devices – that allows you to use your smartphone to manage your Fansly account. Fansly's app makes it easy for creators to connect with fans on the go and more accessible for users to find and engage with their favorite content creators.

How to Sign Up With Fansly

Creating a Fansly account is relatively simple. First, you must be 18 years old and provide a government-issued identification card like a driver's license, passport, and bank account details.

Once you're ready with this information, sign up on the Fansly site and follow the prompts to set up your profile. You will need to upload a clear photo of yourself holding the ID card you have provided for verification.

After this, you must verify your bank account details. Expect Fansly to take approximately 24-48 hours to approve your account before you can begin using the platform as a creator.

Once your account is approved you can set up your nickname, profile image, and description of what fans can expect from your account.

You will also need to set up pricing for your content. Remember that Fansly allows you to offer different membership tiers. So, you have the option to set one flat price or create different packages and prices for each tier.

Is it Free to Use Fansly?

Yes, signing up and using Fansly to sell your content is free. However, in lieu of charging a monthly fee, Fansly charges a 20% commission on all sales.

How Much Money Can You Make With Fansly?

How much money you can make with Fansly is largely dependent on your fan base and the variety and quality of content you offer.

Fansly claims that top creators earn more than $10k per month. Still, if you're a new creator with no existing fan base it will likely take a few months to grow to earn a consistent income on Fansly. Be sure to promote your profile, post consistently, and share your Fansly page on your social media sites to bring users to your new site.

If you're already an influencer making money on OnlyFans or LoyalFans it will be easier for you to start generating income as you can use your existing social network to drive traffic to your Fansly page.

How Do Payments Work With Fansly?

Creators are paid their earnings less Fansly's 20% commission. And according to their company policy, any chargeback may be deducted from your earnings. Yet, on their website, Fansly states they protect creators from chargebacks in (almost) all cases.

Upon meeting the minimum threshold of $100 – creators can request payouts at any time.

Fansly fans can make payments on the site using most debit and credit cards or can set up a digital wallet in their account.

How Does the Referral Program Work?

Participating in Fansly's referral program is a great way to boost earnings. Each user receives their own Fansly link they can use to refer fans and models/creators to the Fansly platform.

Users earn 1% on their referrals' Fansly spending for the first 90 days. Users also earn a 5% commission for any Fansly creators they refer for a full year. After the first year, commissions are reduced to 1.5% for a lifetime.

What do Users Have to Say?

While the platform continues to grow in popularity, it's good to make an informed decision when choosing where to share any type of personal content.

Like most polarizing companies, Fansly seems to garner mixed reviews online.

A Trustpilot search reveals 21% positive reviews but a whopping 79% negative reviews.

On the other hand, this Reddit feed is filled with users singing Fansly's praises.

How To Increase Your Fansly Income

Whether you're looking to share nude content or non-sexual content on Fansly, these are some of the best ways for new creators to earn money on Fansly:

Brand awareness: Start building social media presence on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc., and use it to drive traffic to your Fansly account.

Use more than one site : Don't just rely on Fansly. While we recommend you start with one platform, eventually, you should expand it to other websites like OnlyFans, LoyalFans, Patreon, or other alternative fan sites

Grow your side hustle : Once you have a decent number of fans, you can also look into blogging. It will help you capture qualified internet users. This way, you not only earn with subscription sites, but you can also make money blogging. A few ways to make money are advertisements, affiliate marketing, and sponsored posts.

What is the Best Platform to Use?

Whether you're a cam girl looking for a new site to call home, you want to sell feet pics, or share beauty tutorials, Fansly offers a solid platform for online creators to make money. Determining the best platform simply comes down to personal preference regarding the specific features of individual sites.

It's never a bad idea to check out other options and take a look at how popular platforms stack up against one another. Loyalfans is another fan subscription site that is also worth a look as it offers even more variety to monetize your content.