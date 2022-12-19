What Is Liquidity? Why It’s Important, Especially in a Recession

Financial experts across the board say that a recession is all but inevitable – the only question is when it will happen. Bloomberg economists say within 12 months. Experts at Forbes are a little more flexible with their dates. While the Fed approved yet another interest rate hike in December, they also admit that it likely won't be enough to fully stem the tide of inflation.

According to a recent CNN poll, 75% of US voters believe we are already in a recession. That may not be the case, especially with the current low unemployment of 3.7%, but that can change as economic uncertainty persists with more companies pruning their workforce.

David Edmisten, CFP, Founder, Lead Advisor at Next Phase Financial Planning, said, “To prepare for the possibility of a recession next year, households should make sure their emergency funds equal 12 months, and liquidity is at optimal levels.”

Should a recession come in 2023, households will need significantly more liquidity to continue to pay their bills and fixed monthly expenses.

What Is Liquidity

Liquidity is the speed and ease of converting an asset into cash with little or no loss in value. High liquidity means a household has funds free from financial risk. Monetary assets are assets closest to cash, more liquid, and readily accessible for bill payments, emergencies, and living expenses.

Being asset-rich and cash-poor can be uncomfortable, even for billionaires like Tesla founder Elon Musk, considered the wealthiest man on earth. According to recent SEC filings, Musk sold nearly $4 billion in Tesla shares in November alone to help pay for the $44 billion Twitter acquisition. Previous sales and pledging Tesla shares for personal borrowing weigh heavily on the shares, down 48% this year, but that's clearly not a strategy available to the average household.

The often-mentioned proverb, “Cash is King,” says it all. Cash money is a more valuable resource than other convertible assets. As we go into 2023, you're going to want more cash on hand.

Why Is Liquidity Important

Don't wait until it is too late. Having cash has always been important, especially during economic downturns when job losses rise the most. The Federal Reserve estimated that just 76% of families have at least $400 in liquid savings. That's not a lot. Look at how the Great Recession depleted savings by 2010 for many, and it took years to replenish them.

The inability to pay your bills on time, face an emergency, or pass on an opportunity that requires funding, results from liquidity risk. Without liquidity, you may be forced to pay for your basic needs with credit cards that carry toxic interest rates.

Having liquidity is valuable for opportunities when markets fall, and you can take advantage of market turbulence.

Net Worth vs Liquid Net Worth

Net worth is a valuable benchmark for measuring your financial health at a particular time. It's the distance between total assets and total liabilities. However, to see an accurate picture, you need to consider the liquid nature of your assets.

Liquid net worth is a more realistic snapshot of your cash position, emphasizing liquid assets like bank savings, checking accounts, and financial securities. You may have a beautiful home or a vintage watch collection, but it will take time to sell those assets, potentially at a significant loss from their appraised value.

Your Financial Plan Should Make Room for Liquidity

Households should review their financial goals with their financial advisors, adjusting their financial plans to provide liquidity. Whether families need 5% or 20% of their net worth in liquid assets depends on their circumstances.

Dwight Dettloff, CFP, Founder of Winding Trail Financial, advises, “If someone is concerned that we're going into recession and that they will be negatively affected, it's a good idea to funnel dollars into a cash emergency fund whether that's a separate checking or savings account. Now is a good time to check your spending, make adjustments to either decrease spending, increase savings, and reevaluate any pending purchases.”

Devin Faddoul, Founder of Adda Financial, said, “Generally speaking, portfolio liquidity should not change based on stock market volatility, an economic downturn, or geopolitical events. Instead, it would be best to build up or maintain liquidity in the good times to ride out the scary times. So that you can sleep at night, your emergency fund should be held in the most liquid asset, cash, and ignore other ‘liquid” accounts like CDs, treasuries, and money market funds, and not anywhere near growth assets like equities and real estate.”

Market Liquidity

Financial markets are where financial assets or securities, such as stocks and bonds, are bought and sold. Market liquidity refers to the ease of selling financial securities at relatively efficient prices in their respective public markets.

Although financial securities are more liquid through electronic exchanges than selling other household assets, they vary according to factors like a bid-ask and daily trading volumes.

Most Liquid Assets

Assets vary in their ability to convert into cash. The most liquid assets are cash, and interest-bearing accounts, including savings, checking accounts, and cash-equivalent or money market securities. High-yield savings, money market accounts (MMA), and money market mutual funds are relatively liquid but may have minimums or fees if not maintained.

Bonds

Bonds vary in liquidity, with those with more frequent trading and at high volumes having more substantial liquidity than bonds that trade less frequently. US Treasury securities have active secondary markets and are among the most liquid securities. Series I Federal savings bonds are liquid, but only after you hold the securities for the first year.

Municipal and high-grade corporate bonds are less liquid than treasuries but benefit from active secondary markets. High-yield corporate bonds have less liquidity and higher credit risk.

Stocks

When investing in stocks, the daily trading volumes vary and can indicate greater liquidity. Large-capitalized stocks trade with higher volume providing greater liquidity than small-cap stocks with lower trading volumes.

The spread between the bid (buying price) and ask (selling price) is the transactional cost between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay and the lowest price the seller will accept. The bid-ask spread measures market liquidity, with smaller or tighter spreads, like for large capitalized stocks reflecting higher liquidity. The bid-ask spreads can also provide clues about liquidity.

The cash value of your life insurance policy is relatively liquid but may have fees and take up to a month to get your money.

Least Liquid Assets

The least liquid assets are investments with longer-term horizons, like real estate or tax-advantaged retirement and college savings accounts for your household's financial future.

Real Estate

Real estate investments, outside of Real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, are less liquid. Selling your home or investment property can be challenging and is often hurt by rising mortgage rates, tempering buyers' enthusiasm.

Investing in a real estate syndication is less liquid, with your money tied up and an average holding time for the project being about five years.

Retirement and College Savings Accounts

Don't count on your retirement or 529 college savings accounts for liquidity. They are long-term assets designed for your financial future. Unless you are 59.5 or older, withdrawing money from your 401k or IRA plans will result in 10% penalties and potential tax liabilities while losing some compounding benefits. Similarly, you can impact 529 College Savings accounts with those costs unless you withdraw money for qualified education costs.

This article was produced by The Cents of Money and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.