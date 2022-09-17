Looking for new side hustles to give your monthly income a boost?

Thanks to the gig economy, finding a side hustle has never been easier. But adding more gigs to create a “side hustle stack” can sometimes be challenging.

In this post, you will learn what a side hustle stack is, how to build one, strategies for growth, and a tool (appropriately called Side Hustle Stack) to create side gigs to maximize your monthly income.

What Is Side Hustle Stack

A side hustle stack combines a number of ways to make extra money outside a traditional 9-5 job.

The cost of living is increasing as inflation soars which means more people are in need of additional income to make ends meet.

According to a recent survey, a whopping 93% of Americans have a side hustle, with a majority of these side hustlers having two or more side gigs.

Benefits of Side Hustle Stack

Stacking up multiple side jobs is a great way to maximize your monthly income. By diversifying your income streams, you still have other options if one side hustle slows down.

Another great benefit of having more than one side hustle is taking advantage of different schedules and peak times for each gig. This allows people to work a few more hours in the morning, evening, or even on the weekends to make some extra cash.

Many of these side jobs can be done from home, eliminating the time and money spent on commuting. Doing multiple gigs is also more stimulating and beats the boredom of repeating the same task over and over in a single job.

If you keep fine-tuning your side hustle stack, it could become lucrative enough that you could soon quit your day job.

5 Strategies On How To Make Money From Side Hustle Stack?

Having multiple side hustles doesn't mean you have to work around the clock. With an efficient combination, you can maximize your earnings without working 24/7.

Here are some strategies to consider when stacking up multiple side hustles:

Combining Active and Recurring Income

Don't make your stack purely active income gigs (those that are paid per unit of time) or all passive income gigs (those that generate recurring revenue, such as investments, blogging, etc.).

A healthy mix of active and recurring income will help you manage your time and provide earnings stability. For example: If you're a graphic designer, you can offer design services on Fiverr (active income) and also sell digital products on Etsy (recurring income).

1. Leveraging One Skill On Multiple Platforms

If you have a particular skill or talent, offer it on multiple platforms. Repetition or replication will help you reach a wider audience and get paid more.

For example, if you're great at social media marketing, you can offer your services on Fiverr and Upwork and create an online course on Udemy.

This way, you are maximizing one skill on multiple platforms creating diverse income streams.

2. Mixing Time Flexibility

Another essential factor to consider when stacking up side hustles is the time flexibility of different jobs.

For example, if you have a gig that requires punctuality, such as being a tutor, it might be wise to combine it with a side hustle that you can do at any time, like blogging.

3. Utilize Money-Making Apps

Thanks to technology, it's easier to find side hustles at your fingertip. Take advantage of mobile apps and get paid to use your phone.

Some popular gig apps are:

Uber

Qwick

GrubHub

TaskRabbit

Rover

For those who want to earn cash, like taking surveys, being a mystery shopper, getting paid to watch videos, etc., try these apps so that you can instantly make free PayPal money.

Inboxdallars

Swagbucks

Quidco

Rakuten

ibotta

4. Take Advantage of Easy Extra Income Streams

If you have a day job with limited time, you can still earn extra money by taking advantage of some accessible income streams.

Consider renting out your extra space, car, driveway, storage, or items you don't use. These are relatively easy ways to make some extra cash.

Examples of Great Side Hustle Stacks

Keeping the above strategies in mind, here are a few side hustle stacks to maximize earning.

Graphic Designer + Etsy Shop Owner

If you're a graphic designer, offer your services on Fiverr and sell your digital products on Etsy, such as printables and web graphics. This is a match made in heaven between active and recurring income streams.

Virtual Assistant + Running an AirB&B

Working at home as a virtual assistant (VA) provides flexible hours and locations. Depending on your skill set, you can offer many types of virtual assistant services.

To complement your VA job, you can also consider running an AirB&B, earning extra income. This is another great mix of different kinds of income, giving flexibility in hours and location.

Freelance writing + blogging

If you have a knack for writing, consider working as a freelancer by offering a writing service to companies, businesses, or individuals. Meanwhile, you can also start a blog on your passionate topics, through which you can generate additional revenue while also raising your profile among prospective clients.

Dog Walker + Social Media Influencer

My friend Sally, who provides a dog-walking service in her spare time, has her own Instagram on how to train dogs. As her social media account became popular, she started making money online through sponsorship and affiliate marketing. As her side hustle stack grew, the income enabled her to quit her full-time job.

Reseller on Different Products and Platforms

Being a reseller is a legitimate way of making money from selling desirable items. You can find these products from clearance sales, garage sales, and even thrift stores. Once you understand what sells well, you can start to source items in bulk and sell them on different platforms such as eBay or Amazon.

How to Create a Side Hustle Stack

Are you interested in earning money by having multiple side jobs but don't know where to start? Here are five simple steps to create a side hustle stack:

1. Figure Out What You Want To Do

There are so many options available, from online businesses to freelancing to traditional part-time jobs, so it can be challenging to decide what is the best for you.

But you can do a few things to make the decision easier. First, consider what you're good at and enjoy doing. Then consider your skills and experience and see if there are any opportunities in those areas. Finally, look at your current lifestyle and see what type of side hustle would fit best into it.

2. Start with One

Having a side hustle stack will ultimately bring you more extra income. However, if you are starting, it's always a good idea to start with one. You don't want to spread yourself too thin by jumping into multiple side gigs simultaneously. Focus all your energy on making that particular hustle successful while keeping your options open for future endeavors.

Your side hustle should be making you money. So when deciding which hustle to start, choose the one with the most earning potential.

3. Create a Plan and Stick To It

Once you've decided which side hustle to start with, it's time to create a plan to make it successful. Set some goals and determine what steps you need to take to reach those goals.

It's also important to be realistic. If you're unsure how much time you can realistically commit to your side hustle each week, start with a lower number and increase it as you go.

The most important thing is to stick to your plan, meaning being disciplined and focused and ensuring you're taking action every day towards your goal.

4. Take A Course (Optional)

Taking a course may help you close any skill gap and fast-track your side hustle success.

There are three types of courses to consider:

Skill-Based Courses – These teach you the practical skills you need to be successful in your side hustle. For example, if you're starting an online business, you might take a course on web design or social media marketing.

Business Courses – These cover marketing, sales, finance, and business strategy. If you're looking to start or grow a side hustle into a small business, these courses can be helpful.

Mindset Courses – These help you develop the right mindset for success, including courses on goal setting, time management, and self-motivation

5. Find a Mentor or Join a Community

Doing side gigs can be a lonely undertaking. To grow your side hustle stack into something bigger, you must have a mentor or be part of a community on your journey.

If you decide to take a course, they often have a community component, be sure to get involved and introduce yourself. In addition to meeting like-minded people, the communities can often save you time and money if you face a problem or challenge. Post a question to the community – don't struggle for hours. They probably faced the same issues starting their hustles and can quickly guide you through.

Finding a mentor is another option. While you can meet someone you admire, you can also pay for a mentor. Consider this an investment in your side hustle future, saving you years of frustration, lost revenue, or costly mistakes.

6. Scale From One to More

Once your first hustle is delivering on the goals you set or heading towards them, it's time to scale. Now you build your side hustle stack.

If you're looking to add more hustles, there is even a free directory site called Side Hustle Stack to help you with some ideas.

What Is Side Hustle Stack ?

This centralized database directory helps people find platform-based work ranging from gig work, side hustles, or even starting their own business.

How Does Side Hustle Stack Work?

You can search for the type of work or skill you want through work categories. The site will then show a list of available platforms/sites where you can find similar types of work.

For example, if you are interested in driving gigs, clicking through “Driver,” you will see three platforms: Uber, Lyft, and GOShare.

If you click on each one, it will give you an overview of the site and any sign-up costs.

The “Sign Up” link takes you directly to the gig site.

What Are the Side Hustle Stack Work Categories?

The site organizes different side gig platforms by work categories, which makes it easy for users to find the right platform that fits their skills.

It hosts various online and physical jobs involving multiple skills and capabilities. Some popular work categories include:

Audio Content Creator

Restaurant Worker

Coach

E-commerce

Driver

Reseller

Podcaster <<Link>>

Write

Video Course Creator

Teacher

Pet Caretaker

Tasks & Services

Pros

Side Hustle Stack makes it easy for gig seekers to search for platforms that fit their skills.

For example, there are 15 platforms under the “Teacher” work category. While you may recognize a few popular ones, you can also discover other platforms you may not know otherwise.

Leveraging your skill with different platforms is one of the effective strategies to stack side hustles (more on this later).

For each platform, Side Hustle Stack also provides a good overview with helpful information like what it is, what equipment you will need, average pay, platform pricing, and a sign-up link.

When I clicked a few sign-up links, I noticed some were affiliate links, meaning if you signed up through the link, the platform would get a kickback at no additional cost to you. Sometimes you may even benefit from a bonus as well.

Cons

As Side Hustle Stack is still relatively new, I found specific categories have limited platforms, and some popular ones are missing.

I also noticed the reviews for each platform are very sparse; some have none, which comes across as lacking credibility.

Overall, Side Hustle Stack is a good tool for someone looking for multiple side gigs and not necessarily familiar with different gig platform sites. However, I advise you to do further research on the platform of interest before deciding it's the right one for you.

Final Thoughts

With so many options available, it's key to find a combination of gigs that will work for you. Be sure to check out free tools like Side Hustle Stack for a great directory of different platform-based work to give you more ideas on making more money! The side hustle stack method is a great way to earn money and diversify your monthly income.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.