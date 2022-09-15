Rapper, Soulja Boy’s Net Worth Will Amaze You

Soulja Boy currently has a net worth of $30 million, having earned his money during his career as a rapper, actor, record producer, and business owner.

The 32-year-old got his first big break when his debut single, “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” reached number one on the charts in September 2007.

The hit single stayed in the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States for seven non-consecutive weeks.

Despite some record failures, Soulja Boy has been successful in his music business since then.

Soulja Boy's Net Worth

Early Life

Named DeAndre Cortez Way when he was born on July 28, 1990, he later became known as Soulja Boy Tell' Em before shortening the name to just Soulja Boy.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, his family moved to Atlanta, Georgia, when he was six. It was then that his father noticed his fascination with rap music.

He eventually built Way a recording studio, and at the age of fifteen, Way posted his first songs on the website SoundClick.

He also began using social media as an avenue to get his music out and is known as the first rapper to harness the exposure of internet sites to launch his music career.

Way became a MySpace and YouTube sensation, and his Superman dance moves were a hit online and off.

Music Career

Way released his first album Unsigned and Still Major: Da Album Before da Album in March 2007, which launched his profitable business career.

“Crank That” included dance moves that became an overnight internet hit, and the song accrued more digital downloads than any other song at that time.

The American rapper gets credit for paving the way for other artists in the hip hop and rap community by creating his path to fame on social media.

“Crank That” was nominated at the Grammys for Best Rap Song. This was no small feat for an artist who wasn't yet critically acclaimed or signed by a major record label.

He did end up with Interscope Records, the same record label that signed Eminem, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.

His following two albums fell flat, but he found significant success by releasing mixtapes between 2011 and 2014. He also released eight studio albums from 2007 to 2021.

Some of his mixtapes and EPs are listed here:

All Black (EP) (2013)

Super Dope (2014)

King Soulja 3 (2014)

Loyalty (2015)

King Soulja 4 (2015)

Stacks On Deck (2016)

Better Late Than Never (2016)

Rich Soulja 4 Life (2016)

King Soulja 7 (2016)

King Soulja 8 (2018)

Best to Ever Do It (2018)

Young Drako (2018)

King (2018)

Fuego (2019)

King Soulja 9 (2020)

Swag 3 (2020)

Soulja World (2021)

I Was The First Rapper (2021)

Big Draco 2 (2021)

Album sales, YouTube channel views, and music downloads contribute to his $30 million net worth.

Record Label

In 2004, Way founded Stacks on Deck Entertainment (SODMG), his own record label. He signed various artists, but on May 30, 2016, it was announced he had dropped all of them.

Three years later, Way re-signed Lil 100, among other artists.

Way is known to take a personal interest in advising the young and aspiring artists signed by his record label.

His plan includes coaching them on their music and promotion techniques and showing them how to grow their fan base using social media.

Music Salary Highlights

Soulja Boy made $6 million in 2010 and was named one of Hip-Hops Top 20 Earners by Forbes. He had his most lucrative year in 2012 when he made over $7 million. Forbes gave him the title of one of the “Hip Hop Cash Kings” of the year.

Other Business Ventures

Soulja Boy expanded his career beyond the music world to include revenue from his business ventures and acting jobs. He has two clothing lines, S.O.D. Clothing and BLVD.

He also appeared in six movies and thirteen television shows, including Late Night With Jimmy Falon, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and more.

The Game (2009) as Ray Ray

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (2009) as a musical guest

School Gyrls (2009) as himself

Officer Down (2013) as Rudy

David's Vlog (2016)

Brand Endorsements

Soulja Boy earns part of his income through brand endorsements. In 2016, he signed a five-year contract with World Poker Fund Holdings, worth $400 million.

He is expected to tap into his network and fanbase to promote the company and was chosen because of his influence on social media.

The rapper has over 7.1 million followers on his Instagram account. Brands such as Nova Men have hired him to promote their products to his followers, and income from brand deals contribute to his overall net worth.

Legal Issues

Way got into trouble with the law for running from police. While in Atlanta, Georgia, Way was filming a video in an abandoned house.

He was ordered to stop, but failed to do so. Way was arrested on October 7, 2009, and released on a $550 bond.

Personal Life

The rapper has endured challenges in his personal life. Way's younger brother, Deion Jenkins, was killed in a car crash on March 22, 2011.

Way had a near-death experience on December 30, 2008, when he was beaten and robbed in his home. Soulja Boy told MTV News that he came home late one night when the assailants busted open the door and aimed an AK-47 at his friend's head.

Although first reports said six men were wielding AK-47s, the day after the attack, a video was released online by two men taking sole credit for the crime.

Soulja Boy had his face tattooed for the first time when he was 16 years old.

However, he did not want to be typecast as a gangster or drug dealer in movie roles he hopes to land and had all of his face tattoos removed in 2020.

Real Estate

Soulja Boy also invests in real estate. He owns a home in Agoura Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles that was reportedly worth $4.8 million at the time of purchase.

He formerly owned a home in McDonough, Georgia, outside of Atlanta. He sold that property in 2010.

