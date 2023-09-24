For some of the best scenery in the U.S., visiting a National Park is hard to beat. In addition to their iconic landscapes, National parks are a fantastic value. How do you get in? Most NPS sites charge by vehicle, not person, like typical attractions. For example, you and your closest friends and family can enter a National Park for seven days for less than $50. Iconic destinations like Yellowstone National Park or Grand Canyon National Park are both $35 for a 7-day pass.

Other incredible destinations like Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Olympic National Park are free to enter and don’t charge an admission fee. Others, like Wind Cave National Park, only charge for tours, so enjoying its grounds is free. The National Park Service also offers National Parks Passes. What is the National Parks Pass? We explain the types, costs, and how to get one before your next trip.

What Is The National Parks Pass?

The NPS offers a selection of National Parks Passes, available in Annual and Lifetime Passes for visitors. For more information, check out the NPS website.

America the Beautiful Annual Pass: All visitors, $80

All visitors, $80 Military Pass: Includes veterans and Gold Star Families, current U.S. military members and their dependents (Proper ID required), Free

Includes veterans and Gold Star Families, current U.S. military members and their dependents (Proper ID required), Free 4th Grade Pass: U.S. 4th Graders, Free

U.S. 4th Graders, Free Senior Lifetime Pass: U.S. citizens and permanent residents 62 years and older, $80 Lifetime Pass, $20 Annual Pass

U.S. citizens and permanent residents 62 years and older, $80 Lifetime Pass, $20 Annual Pass Access Pass: U.S. citizens and permanent residents with a permanent disability, Free

U.S. citizens and permanent residents with a permanent disability, Free Volunteer Pass: Visitors volunteering 250 hours a year, Free

Annual Pass

If you plan on visiting several national parks during a calendar year, an annual pass might be for you. At $80 for a year, travelers road-tripping and visiting several parks will want this pass. Some of the busiest national parks offer pass holders special lines at the entrance as a time-saving bonus. The NPS Annual Passes can be purchased online too.

Remember, the NPS Annual Pass is mailed to you, so factor in delivery time. The Annual Pass is available for purchase at most NPS sites with an entrance fee. The NPS Annual Pass is open for any traveler. It’s not just Americans that love visiting national parks so do international travelers.

Military Pass

If you or someone in your family served in the U.S. military, there is a pass just for you. Available as an annual or lifetime pass, current US military members and their dependents in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force, Reserves, and National Guard are eligible.

The Military Annual Pass can be purchased online though there is a $10 processing fee. Proper identification is required, and more information is available on the USGS website. The U.S. Military Pass is free at National Park sites that charge admission. Remember to pack a valid DoD CAC card or a valid DD Form 1173 for dependents to show the park ranger as proof of eligibility.

U.S. Military Gold Star Families are eligible for a free Lifetime Military Pass. U.S. Military Gold Star Families must present their Gold Star Family Voucher at an NPS site that charges admission to receive their free U.S. Military Lifetime Pass. U.S. Military Veterans who have a valid veteran ID are also eligible for a Lifetime Military Pass.

4th Grade Pass

This is a pass just for 10-year-olds, just for being kids and exploring the U.S. National Parks. Fourth graders and their families can enter National Parks for free. To get the 4th Grade National Park Pass, students (and their parent or guardian) must visit EveryKidOutdoors.gov and follow the directions for a voucher. Students then exchange the voucher for a Free 4th-grade National Park Pass.

Note: The voucher will have to be printed. This pass is good from September to August only.

Senior Pass

Those 62 or older can obtain a Senior Pass in an annual or lifetime version. For the annual Senior Pass, adults must present proof of age to a National Park site that charges admission. The charge is $20. The lifetime pass is $80, and adults must provide their age. In addition, both Senior Passes are only available for U.S. citizens or U.S. permanent citizens. Both passes are available for purchase online at the USGS website.

Note: A $10 document processing fee applies on top of the standard fee. The senior pass will need to be repurchased if lost.

Access Pass

For those with a permanent disability, there is a free Lifetime National Park Pass. The Access Pass is open to U.S. citizens and U.S. permanent residents only. Proof of permanent disability is required. For a list of acceptable documentation, head to the USGS Access Pass website. The Access Pass is available free of charge at NPS sites that charge admission. This pass is also available online at USGS, though it requires a $10 processing charge.

Volunteer Pass

Volunteering makes people feel good. However, the National Park Service rewards its valuable volunteers with a special pass. A volunteer who logs 250 service hours is eligible for the NPS Volunteer Pass. Volunteers can serve with the U.S. National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

National Parks Free Days

For several days a year, it is free for everyone to enter the national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) hasn’t released the 2024 Fee-Free dates for 2024. Based on the 2023 dates, here are the same dates for 2024.