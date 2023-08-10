Fans Tell Us What It Was Like Watching Star Wars in Theaters in 1977

Star Wars was a seminal film that not only started one of the most successful movie franchises of all time but also influenced the industry for decades to come. Yet, most fans of the series never actually got the chance to see the film when it first arrived on cinema screens back in 1977.

Eager to understand how moviegoers felt seeing Star Wars when it was released, one forum member asked older users to explain everything about the process. Here are some of the most inciteful responses.

1 – Many People Had To Watch It More Than Once

Star Wars was such an unusual and enthralling experience that many posters confirmed they had to see it multiple times in movie theaters after their first visit. For a lot of those commenting, this was the first film they had ever seen more than once.

2 – Viewers Had to Queue for a Long Time

Anyone wanting to catch Star Wars in the cinema was in for a long wait. According to one online poster, they had to wait more than two hours to purchase their ticket. To make matters worse, they then had to stand and queue for a further two hours to get into the movie theater.

3 – Some People Had To Wait Weeks To See It

While some people were more than willing to face the long queues to see Star Wars, others found that movie theaters were simply too busy. One user explained how he had to wait several weeks before getting his chance to see the film but that it was more than worth the wait when he finally got his chance to see it.

4 – The Audience Was Really Invested in the Story

It wasn't just the flashy special effects or the distinctive ships that grabbed viewers' attention. Entire movie theaters became heavily invested in the story of Luke, Leia, and Han in their battle against the evil Empire. One forum member even revealed that everyone in his screening began cheering and clapping when Luke managed to destroy the Death Star.

5 – Seeing It Left Lasting Memories for a Lot of Fans

It isn't uncommon for people to remember very little about their childhood, yet Star Wars seems to have been an exception. Numerous posters spoke about having very clear memories of seeing the film; some even mentioned that this was the only movie from their childhood that they could recall in vivid detail.

6 – The Grittiness Made the Action Seem More Real

Many sci-fi movies feature a clean art style where everything looks brand new. On the other hand, Star Wars has very distinctive visuals, with much of the world, ships, and droids having a sense of grittiness and realism.

A poster remarked on this positively: “Never had I seen science fiction where everything wasn't as clean as a whistle. This made the whole thing seem so real to me.”

7 – The Special Effects Were Something Never Seen Before

The groundbreaking special effects in Star Wars were a far cry from anything that movie fans had seen before. A person who saw the movie explained how it made every other sci-fi film seem dated and low-budget.

One viewer explained it was like “you had stepped into a new world,” and that Star Wars completely blew every other movie away in terms of its special effects.

8 – The Whole Cinema Vibrated After the Opening Crawl

Another person revealed how the entire cinema seemed to vibrate from the noise of the Empire's Star Destroyer moving across the screen in pursuit of the Rebel Alliance ship. The immediate impact of this sensation after the iconic opening crawl seemingly had a big impact on many viewers.

9 – Darth Vader Was Utterly Terrifying

As the main villain of Star Wars, Darth Vader was intended to be as menacing as possible. However, the Sith Lord terrorized many moviegoers and left a lasting impression of horror on some who saw the film on the big screen. Many responses focused on just how scary Darth Vader actually was.

10 – The Music Gave Some People Chills

Star Wars has many great parts, although few are as impactful as the famous music accompanying the action. Several posters pointed out the music's importance to the entire experience and how it quickly became ingrained into their brain. The opening orchestral score is even said to give a few individuals goosebumps decades later.

11 – Fans Were So Mesmerized They Acted Out Scenes for Weeks on End

Speaking about the effect that Star Wars had on him and his friends, one person revealed how it was a “mind-blowing experience” due to the special effects and thrilling action sequences. The group went on to spend the rest of the summer acting out every scene from the film.

12 – Some People Got Lucky on Opening Night

Before the news of Star Wars spread, and it became immensely popular, some lucky fans were able to see it with little fanfare and no long waits. A poster explained how magical it was to see it without knowing anything about the movie and its plot, as it meant everything was a surprise.

13 – It Proved To Be a Watershed Moment

Seeing Star Wars for the first time changed people's perspective of what movies could be — at least according to several forum members. The sheer quality of every aspect of the film made it stand out, and many viewers reported that they knew that the industry would change as a result.

14 – Not Everyone Had a Great Time

Although most responses were positive, some people definitely didn't enjoy watching Star Wars in the movie theater. One site member even found the film dull and only went because their friends and family wanted to go.

Source: Reddit