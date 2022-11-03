What Song Would You Play To Prove You Have Great Music Taste?

Do you think that you have impeccable taste in music? What song would you play for someone to prove your case? I love music so much that I'd struggle to pick the perfect tune. Would you?

Redditor u/AkurePhenix asked, “You get one song to prove you have good taste in music; what are you playing?” After weeding through the troll responses, these are the top-voted answers. Wait until you see what song received over 12,000 votes!

Top Songs Countdown 50-30

Number Song Artist Votes 50. Know Your Enemy Rage Against the Machine 229 49. Echoes Pink Floyd 225 48. Interstate Love Song The Stone Temple Pilots 230 47. Eleanor Rigby The Beatles 232 46. Perfect Day Lou Reed 240 45. Fake Plastic Trees Radiohead 246 44. Can't Take My Eyes Off You Franki Valli 248 43. Enjoy the Silence Depeche Mode 256 42. Us and Them Pink Floyd 256 41. Dead Man's Party Oingo Boingo 264 40. When the Levee Breaks Led Zeppelin 275 39. Sultans of Swing Dire Straits 275 38. Yeah Yeah Yeahs Maps 308 37. Holy Diver Dio 311 36. So What Miles Davis 313 35. The Ballad of Bilbo Baggins Leonard Nimoy 361 34. Voodoo Chile (15 Minute Version) Jimi Hendrix 363 33. Good Vibrations The Beach Boys 380 32. Friday Rebecca Black 385 31. Caramelldansen Caramella Girls 392 30. All Along the Watchtower Jimi Hendrix 410 29. When Dove's Cry Prince 455 28. Mirror in the Bathroom The English Beat 470 27. Head Over Heels Tears for Fears 481 26. Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone The Temptations 485

Top Songs Countdown 25-5

Number Song Artist Votes 25. Wicked Game Chris Isaak 501 24. The Chain Fleetwood Mac 552 23. Once in a Lifetime Talking Heads 563 22. Superstition Stevie Wonder 573 21. Telephone Line Electric Light Orchestra 604 20. Lovesong The Cure 619 19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles James Mandell 625 18. September Earth, Wind & Fire 656 17. Shine On You Crazy Diamond David Gilmour 720 16. Time of the Season The Zombies 761 15. How Soon Is Now? The Smiths 761 14. Gimme Shelter The Rolling Stones 768 13. Don't Fear the Reaper Blue Öyster Cult 778 12. Life on Mars David Bowie 823 11. Where is My Mind Pixies 851 10. The Killing Moon Echo & the Bunnymen 950 9. Coconut Mall Mario Kart Wii 1.0K 8. Age of Consent New Order 1.0K 7. I'd Rather Go Blind Etta James 1.1K 6. God Only Knows The Beach Boys 1.1K

Top 5 Songs Countdown

Number Song Artist Votes 5. This Must Be the Place Talking Heads 1.5K 4. The Star Wars Cantina Music John Williams 2.2K 3. Make a Man Out of You Mulan Soundtrack 2.5K 2. Tunak Tunak Tun Daler Mehndi 3.1K 1. Ain't No Sunshine Bill Withers 3.5K

And if I'm being honest, the entire thread voted to Rick-Roll us and put Rick Astley's “Never Gonna Give You Up” with 12.7K votes! The “Duck Tales Theme” song also garnered 4.1K votes, but I was halfway down the list before I realized that nomination may have been genuine.

If so, it's the sincere number one. What song would you add to this assortment of music? Check out these albums voted as complete bangers for a completely different musical vibe. Or these 80s Rock Gods.

