What Song Would You Play To Prove You Have Great Music Taste?

Do you think that you have impeccable taste in music? What song would you play for someone to prove your case? I love music so much that I'd struggle to pick the perfect tune. Would you?
Redditor u/AkurePhenix asked, “You get one song to prove you have good taste in music; what are you playing?” After weeding through the troll responses, these are the top-voted answers. Wait until you see what song received over 12,000 votes!
Top Songs Countdown 50-30
|Number
|Song
|Artist
|Votes
|50.
|Know Your Enemy
|Rage Against the Machine
|229
|49.
|Echoes
|Pink Floyd
|225
|48.
|Interstate Love Song
|The Stone Temple Pilots
|230
|47.
|Eleanor Rigby
|The Beatles
|232
|46.
|Perfect Day
|Lou Reed
|240
|45.
|Fake Plastic Trees
|Radiohead
|246
|44.
|Can't Take My Eyes Off You
|Franki Valli
|248
|43.
|Enjoy the Silence
|Depeche Mode
|256
|42.
|Us and Them
|Pink Floyd
|256
|41.
|Dead Man's Party
|Oingo Boingo
|264
|40.
|When the Levee Breaks
|Led Zeppelin
|275
|39.
|Sultans of Swing
|Dire Straits
|275
|38.
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs
|Maps
|308
|37.
|Holy Diver
|Dio
|311
|36.
|So What
|Miles Davis
|313
|35.
|The Ballad of Bilbo Baggins
|Leonard Nimoy
|361
|34.
|Voodoo Chile (15 Minute Version)
|Jimi Hendrix
|363
|33.
|Good Vibrations
|The Beach Boys
|380
|32.
|Friday
|Rebecca Black
|385
|31.
|Caramelldansen
|Caramella Girls
|392
|30.
|All Along the Watchtower
|Jimi Hendrix
|410
|29.
|When Dove's Cry
|Prince
|455
|28.
|Mirror in the Bathroom
|The English Beat
|470
|27.
|Head Over Heels
|Tears for Fears
|481
|26.
|Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone
|The Temptations
|485
Top Songs Countdown 25-5
|Number
|Song
|Artist
|Votes
|25.
|Wicked Game
|Chris Isaak
|501
|24.
|The Chain
|Fleetwood Mac
|552
|23.
|Once in a Lifetime
|Talking Heads
|563
|22.
|Superstition
|Stevie Wonder
|573
|21.
|Telephone Line
|Electric Light Orchestra
|604
|20.
|Lovesong
|The Cure
|619
|19.
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|James Mandell
|625
|18.
|September
|Earth, Wind & Fire
|656
|17.
|Shine On You Crazy Diamond
|David Gilmour
|720
|16.
|Time of the Season
|The Zombies
|761
|15.
|How Soon Is Now?
|The Smiths
|761
|14.
|Gimme Shelter
|The Rolling Stones
|768
|13.
|Don't Fear the Reaper
|Blue Öyster Cult
|778
|12.
|Life on Mars
|David Bowie
|823
|11.
|Where is My Mind
|Pixies
|851
|10.
|The Killing Moon
|Echo & the Bunnymen
|950
|9.
|Coconut Mall
|Mario Kart Wii
|1.0K
|8.
|Age of Consent
|New Order
|1.0K
|7.
|I'd Rather Go Blind
|Etta James
|1.1K
|6.
|God Only Knows
|The Beach Boys
|1.1K
Top 5 Songs Countdown
|Number
|Song
|Artist
|Votes
|5.
|This Must Be the Place
|Talking Heads
|1.5K
|4.
|The Star Wars Cantina Music
|John Williams
|2.2K
|3.
|Make a Man Out of You
|Mulan Soundtrack
|2.5K
|2.
|Tunak Tunak Tun
|Daler Mehndi
|3.1K
|1.
|Ain't No Sunshine
|Bill Withers
|3.5K
And if I'm being honest, the entire thread voted to Rick-Roll us and put Rick Astley's “Never Gonna Give You Up” with 12.7K votes! The “Duck Tales Theme” song also garnered 4.1K votes, but I was halfway down the list before I realized that nomination may have been genuine.
If so, it's the sincere number one. What song would you add to this assortment of music? Check out these albums voted as complete bangers for a completely different musical vibe. Or these 80s Rock Gods.
More From Wealth of Geeks
- 8 Controversial Comedies That Could Never Get Made Today
- 10 Movies Fans Watched Once and Refused to Watch Again
- Top 5 TV Show Cancellations That Still Frustrate Disappointed Fans
This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.