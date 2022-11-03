What Song Would You Play To Prove You Have Great Music Taste?

Do you think that you have impeccable taste in music? What song would you play for someone to prove your case? I love music so much that I'd struggle to pick the perfect tune. Would you?

Redditor u/AkurePhenix asked, “You get one song to prove you have good taste in music; what are you playing?” After weeding through the troll responses, these are the top-voted answers. Wait until you see what song received over 12,000 votes!

Top Songs Countdown 50-30

Number Song Artist Votes
50. Know Your Enemy Rage Against the Machine 229
49. Echoes Pink Floyd 225
48. Interstate Love Song The Stone Temple Pilots 230
47. Eleanor Rigby The Beatles 232
46. Perfect Day Lou Reed 240
45. Fake Plastic Trees Radiohead 246
44. Can't Take My Eyes Off You Franki Valli 248
43. Enjoy the Silence Depeche Mode 256
42. Us and Them Pink Floyd 256
41. Dead Man's Party Oingo Boingo 264
40. When the Levee Breaks Led Zeppelin 275
39. Sultans of Swing Dire Straits 275
38. Yeah Yeah Yeahs Maps 308
37. Holy Diver Dio 311
36. So What Miles Davis 313
35. The Ballad of Bilbo Baggins Leonard Nimoy 361
34. Voodoo Chile (15 Minute Version) Jimi Hendrix 363
33. Good Vibrations The Beach Boys 380
32. Friday Rebecca Black 385
31. Caramelldansen  Caramella Girls 392
30. All Along the Watchtower Jimi Hendrix 410
29. When Dove's Cry Prince 455
28. Mirror in the Bathroom The English Beat 470
27. Head Over Heels Tears for Fears 481
26. Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone The Temptations 485

Top Songs Countdown 25-5

Number Song Artist Votes
25. Wicked Game Chris Isaak 501
24. The Chain Fleetwood Mac 552
23. Once in a Lifetime Talking Heads 563
22. Superstition Stevie Wonder 573
21. Telephone Line Electric Light Orchestra 604
20. Lovesong The Cure 619
19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles James Mandell 625
18. September Earth, Wind & Fire 656
17. Shine On You Crazy Diamond David Gilmour 720
16. Time of the Season The Zombies 761
15. How Soon Is Now? The Smiths 761
14. Gimme Shelter The Rolling Stones 768
13. Don't Fear the Reaper Blue Öyster Cult 778
12. Life on Mars David Bowie 823
11. Where is My Mind Pixies 851
10. The Killing Moon Echo & the Bunnymen 950
9. Coconut Mall Mario Kart Wii 1.0K
8. Age of Consent New Order 1.0K
7. I'd Rather Go Blind Etta James 1.1K
6. God Only Knows The Beach Boys 1.1K

Top 5 Songs Countdown

Number Song Artist Votes
5. This Must Be the Place Talking Heads 1.5K
4. The Star Wars Cantina Music John Williams 2.2K
3. Make a Man Out of You Mulan Soundtrack 2.5K
2. Tunak Tunak Tun Daler Mehndi 3.1K
1. Ain't No Sunshine Bill Withers 3.5K

And if I'm being honest, the entire thread voted to Rick-Roll us and put Rick Astley's “Never Gonna Give You Up” with 12.7K votes! The “Duck Tales Theme” song also garnered 4.1K votes, but I was halfway down the list before I realized that nomination may have been genuine.

If so, it's the sincere number one. What song would you add to this assortment of music? Check out these albums voted as complete bangers for a completely different musical vibe. Or these 80s Rock Gods.

