Tomo Marjanovic on What The Healthcare Industry Can Learn From Entrepreneurs

When we think about any business ownership or management model in the healthcare industry, we naturally assume that the business is in the hands of medical experts and doctors.

However, a new breed of entrepreneurs without medical backgrounds is disrupting the status quo by adding value to traditional patient care practices, and Tomo Marjanovic is one of them.

Finding The Perfect Balance Between Body and Mind

Marjanovic, an accomplished entrepreneur and an autodidact in endocrine health and hormone therapy, is the founder and owner of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic—a holistic clinic dedicated to helping individuals find the perfect balance between body and mind.

As he explains, the healthcare industry is guilty of neglecting the doctor-patient relationship due to practices that recognize patients only as sick people who need treatment rather than valued customers that deserve exceptional service and respect.

“Doctors and hospitals have failed to recognize and act upon the importance of creating a meaningful connection between healthcare providers and those seeking treatment,” he says. “Unfortunately, this disconnect can result in medical errors, inadequate patient experiences, and a lack of trust.”

One of the remedies for this problem is to focus more on the customer experience. As Marjanovic explains, entrepreneurs always strive to create unique and memorable customer experiences to build meaningful relationships, as should healthcare providers.

Instead of dedicating a bare minimum like most healthcare providers usually do, they should strive to ensure their patients are comfortable and informed throughout their treatment process. Additionally, they should take the time to get to know each patient personally and build relationships by creating personalized treatment plans and answering any questions or concerns they have.

Relationship Building

Marjanovic points out that by focusing on relationship-building, healthcare providers can create a positive environment of trust, respect, and understanding that will ultimately benefit all parties involved.

The issue of subpar customer service is partly responsible for me getting into the healthcare industry,” says Marjanovic. “There’s a pattern of doctors trying a one-size-fits-all approach instead of working with a patient’s unique needs.”

When he dove deeper into the research, he discovered that many other healthcare institutions had the same problem. For example, the average doctor-patient visit lasts only 13-16 minutes on average —a timeframe that is not nearly long enough to provide meaningful care and build trust between healthcare providers and patients.

This means that even if doctors can diagnose correctly within this limited time frame, they still have no chance of effectively addressing the emotional needs of their patients.

Putting Patients First

When Tomo Marjanovic started Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic, he wanted to provide a patient-first model and focus on patient care over profit. As a result, Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic is all about a holistic approach to wellness and well-being that helps its patients live a life filled with confidence, energy, focus, and joy.

To stay true to their mission, the Aspire team specializes in several areas of treatment, such as medical weight loss, sexual enhancements, hormone replacement therapy for men and women, and a few other regenerative medicine solutions. Most importantly, they offer personalized treatments tailored to each patient's needs.

“We take patients' health and well-being seriously here at Aspire, and that's why we take time to cater to our patient’s needs and don't offer one-size-fits-all treatments. One of the main problems with one-size-fits-all treatments is that they can overlook important details about an individual patient's unique circumstances, leading to a lack of personalized care that can compromise the quality of treatment and ruin the chances of a successful outcome.”

By taking a page from Marjanovic's entrepreneurial handbook, other healthcare clinics and businesses could improve patient experience and outcomes.

As Tomo Marjanovic puts it: “I believe that if more organizations adopt a patient-first mindset as we have here at Aspire Rejuvenation clinic, then we can really start making a difference in people’s lives.” And isn't that an important part of proper health care?

