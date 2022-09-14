Explore Underrated New Haven This Fall

New Haven, Connecticut, is full of charm and gorgeous in the fall. According to a new article from Fodor's Travel, it is one of the most underrated and picturesque in the Northeast.

Fodor's Travel says travelers should visit New Haven for cozy fall fun, including pumpkin patches, ghost tours, apple picking, and unbelievable fall foliage.

“There's nothing like the charm of Connecticut in Fall. And New Haven isn't just home to Yale University — there are plenty of fall-focused activities to embark on here in autumn,” the travel website reported.

Fodor's Travel recommends skipping overcrowded Fall destinations and heading to underappreciated spots, such as Westerly, Rhode Island over Newport, the Catskills over the Finger Lakes in New York, and New Haven over Greenwich, Connecticut.

Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes

The best pumpkin patches in the New Haven area are at Lyman Orchards, Bishop Orchards, and Jones Family Farms. Lyman Orchards offers the experience of picking your pumpkins straight from the field to find the perfect one for a Jack O'lantern.

Bishop Orchards and Jones Family Farms offer a more traditional pumpkin patch, with pumpkins stacked high waiting to find a home.

Lyman Orchards and Bishop Orchards also offer apple picking with dozens of varieties of apples. Different apples are ready to pick throughout the season, so you will want to check before you go.

Lyman Orchards is full of fall festivity with a massive corn maze that will take you at least an hour to get through. Lyman's Apple Barrel Market sells the best Apple Cider Donuts and Apple Pie.

Jones Family Farms has a hayride perfect for getting into the Fall spirit. The ride lasts about 20 minutes and goes through the woods on the farm.

Ghost Tour

For thrill-seekers, New Haven has a great ghost tour. The Ghosts of New Haven tour lasts for 90 minutes and focuses on the spooky history of New Haven. Knowledgeable guides will lead you through the Grove Street Cemetary and New Haven Green.

The tour focuses on the spooky history of New Haven as well as stories of the paranormal.

If supernatural sojourns aren't your thing, you might enjoy A Taste of New Haven. This food tour provide a lot of the same history as the ghost tour, but you also get to sample some fantastic food along the way.

Fall Foliage

Fall Foliage in New England is legendary and simply stunning in New Haven. There are plenty of ways to take it all in. You can drive along the Connecticut coastline, hike at Sleeping Giant State Park, or take a stroll through any of New Haven's gorgeous parks.

To see tons of fall color, drive to the top of East Rock Park for a bird's eye view of the city and the fall foliage. The outlook encompasses all of the New Haven area and Long Island Sound. You can even spot Long Island from the top of East Rock Park on a clear day.

If you love to hike, Sleeping Giant State Park is a must-do in the fall. A mile and a half trail leads to the peak of Sleeping Giant and a stone lookout that locals sometimes call ‘The Castle.' This park in nearby Hamden is a favorite in the fall, so go early to ensure parking.

Yale Walking Tour

Yale offers free 1-hour tours of campus Monday-Saturday at noon. The tour is a great way to learn about the history of Yale while enjoying the beautiful autumn weather. The walking tours, led by Yale students, focus on facts about the 320-year-old school and the architecture of the campus.

You must make a reservation ahead of time for the walking tours.

Another great way to see New Haven in the Fall is on a self-guided Yale walking tour. It's an excellent way to explore at your own pace and focus on the things you want to see.

Yale Museums

If you have another hour to spend at Yale, you can visit one of two free on-campus museums. The Yale Center for British Art and The Yale University Art Gallery are worth visiting. The Center for British Art is renowned for its collection of art from the United Kingdom – the largest and most comprehensive outside of Great Britain.

The Yale University Art Gallery is the oldest college art museum in the United States.

Both museums are perfect for art lovers, with a wide range of art from different cultures and periods.

In Conclusion

Whether you're looking for some cozy fall fun or want to explore the city, New Haven is the perfect place to be this autumn. You can enjoy the beautiful fall colors while exploring all the city offers.

