What To Do In The Winter When Visiting Zelienople and Butler PA

If you're looking for a quaint and adorable town to visit this winter, look no further than Zelienople and Butler, Pennsylvania. If they're not on your radar yet, they need to be. Both are slightly north of Pittsburgh and well worth a visit.

If you're looking for things to do during the colder seasons, this is our list of the best winter things to do in Zelienople and Butler, PA.

Visit the Maridon Museum

Located in downtown Butler, PA, the Maridon Museum is unique in the fact that it's a Chinese and Japanese art museum located in small-town America. The admission price is almost a steal, considering it packs a punch in the Asian art department, too. When you visit, make sure to check out the miniatures wall, as each piece is fascinating in its own right. Additionally, give yourself at least an hour to mosey around and read about each piece.

Visit a Coffee Shop. Or Three.

If there's one thing Butler PA, doesn't lack, it's coffee shops. On my recent visit, there were three that hit my radar:

Totalus—a wizard-themed coffee shop, not only are the beverages great but the fact that it sells goods from local artisans makes it even better and more deserving of a visit. Add in that it's an “everybody loves everybody” style of service, and you'll be welcome and accepted with open arms.

Vintage Coffeehouse—I love a good, gorgeously cozy coffee shop, and this one ticks all the boxes. Serving hot and cold beverages and freshly made pastries, you can choose whether you want to sit at a table or on a comfy couch and enjoy.

Cannella Cafe—Super popular with the locals, this coffee house/homestyle restaurant is known for its cinnamon rolls and seasonally-themed beverages. When I visited, the cafe still had its Halloween menu with a Hocus Pocus theme that included a homemade pumpkin pie latte made with actual pumpkin and my daughter's favorite, hot apple cider straight from a crockpot.

Stay at a Uniquely Themed B&B

Butler has plenty of cool, unique B&Bs to choose from when planning your overnight visit. My personal choice, however, is Suite Thyme. I adored that the second floor was mine in the most adorable two-story tiny homes.

Themed in a cozy, whimsical, and almost celestial style, the bathroom with its claw-foot tub and twinkling lights over the canopy bed gave me all the happy feelings. Lastly, if you feel like whipping up your favorite meal, its full kitchen has everything you need to cook except the ingredients.

Mom and Pop Shop Till You Drop

I am happy to support local businesses when I travel, especially when they offer well-made goods. Both Zelienople and Butler PA have several spots that hit my radar:

Another Realm—Filled with beautiful crystals, incense, and handmade wearables, this shop is ideal for folks who love exploring nature.

Little Green Bookstore—An adorable bookshop in Zelienople, it's filled with whimsy, beauty, and all the books you could ever need.

Curio—Part art gallery, part art studio, Curio is all about showcasing local talent and encouraging us to be creative.

unOrdinary.—If you love home design, you'll love unOrdinary. Its decor inspiration meets style and creation, and the folks there are happy to help you with both.

The Shops on West Diamond—Three shops in one, you'll find Appalachian Rock Shop, Dorothy's Herb Shop and Herbal Apothecary, Florence Selene Tarot cards, and Path to Unearthed Wellness all under one roof.

Taste Test Some World-Class Candy

If I'm anywhere near Zelienople, I love to stop in Baldinger's and fill bags of candy from all over the world. While not up everyone's proverbial street, my favorite area is the black licorice table filled with candy from every country you can imagine. If you're not a fan of by-the-pound shopping, you'll still enjoy the pre-wrapped, old-school candy section filled with nostalgia.

Disc Golf at Moraine State Park

I'd be doing a disservice to my husband and his love of disc golf if I didn't mention Moraine State Park in Butler County, PA. While the massive park may seem like a haven for outdoor summer activities, its world-class disc golf course can be played any time of year, especially during the chilly months. If you've never played before, I love that all you need to do is purchase two or three starter discs and get out there and play. Additionally, there are no tee times or green fees like in traditional golf.

Take a Foodie Tour

Taking a walk, savoring delicious bites from a local restaurant, and learning about the history of a city is my idea of a fun way to spend an afternoon. ‘Burgh Bits and Bites Food Tour provides all that plus a highly knowledgeable guide that delves into Harmony or Saxonburg, PA (both in Butler County, PA) and the places you're stopping. Available on select afternoons, if you enjoy gastro travel, put this one on your shortlist.