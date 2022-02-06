Looking for things to do when bored at home? Join the club. Whether you're stuck inside because of the cold or quarantining and googling “what to do when bored at home for guys, girls, teens, adults, etc.” doesn't cut it; here are some ideas so you can pass the time enjoyably.

What to Do When You’re Bored at Home: 20 Geeky Activities

Lousy weather, canceled plans, or sickness have you stuck at home? Whether you're by yourself, with a significant other, or with your kids, here's a list of geeky ideas to keep you entertained right in the comfort of your own house.

Play Brain Games: Criminal Minds Puzzles

Thematic puzzles that focus on all things crime and investigation are fun to play. Do your best to remember crime scenes, find witnesses and search for criminals. Test your logic instincts and get your adrenaline fix. It can quickly go from a “what to do when you’re bored activity” to an ongoing hobby.

Plan a Trip

Travel geeks love points and rewards programs and accumulate enough to get free hotel stays and flights. However, one of the best things to do at home is to plan a trip in the future, whether it's a big vacation that takes a bit of planning or some weekend getaways that you can scratch off of your bucket list soon.

Beat the Boredom Box

Whether you're hoping to try a puzzle to give your brain a workout or enjoy a classic game such as chess, backgammon, or snakes and ladders, these activities can come in handy when indoors. Choose from various games that fit what you're in the mood to do.

Check Out On-the-Go Games & Puzzles

There are many benefits to playing games and solving puzzles. First, it can be a fun way to keep your brain active and healthy. They are also excellent for improving problem-solving skills and social skills in kids and teens.

Though it's fun to have time devoted to this when you're home, it's also portable, and you can bring it with you when you travel or have downtime in a waiting room.

Get an Intercambio

If you've never heard of the term Intercambio, it's a Spanish word that means exchange or swap. If you were looking for one at a university, it was used for language learning purposes. You get a partner and learn a language together.

You teach them your native language, and in return, they teach you theirs. I did this while studying for a semester in Spain. It accelerated my ability to practice speaking the language to someone else instead of memorizing vocabulary or repeating common phrases aloud to the wall. Add this to a list of what to do when you’re bored at home for fun.

Read an Ebook Based on a Favorite Movie

It can be a challenge to carve out time to read regularly. So when you know you're going to be home and have nothing to do, bust out an ebook. If you are not sure what to choose, base it on your favorite movies based on books such as Little Women, Lord of The Rings, Harry Potter, The Godfather, Hidden Figures, or many others.

Listen to Podcasts

Listening to podcasts is a convenient way to stay up on the latest news and events. They're also a great source of entertainment with a wide variety of shows. Look up your favorite comedian to see if they host one, tap into some travel shows or get ideas for fun things to do in everyday life listening to the Everyday Bucket List Podcast. You can even organize a room or workout while listening.

Try Wordle

Wordle is a hot craze that is taking over. You can play a game for free online. Though you can probably find a YouTube tutorial to listen to all the game rules, the gist is that players get a certain number of chances to figure out what the five-letter word is. Of course, it has to be a real word—no made-up ones.

When you guess, different colored squares will appear to indicate how close you came to have the letters in the right place, even if it isn't the right word. Hopefully, you can guess correctly with the allotted amount of chances. If not, you can have fun trying and pass the time when you have no clue what to do when you’re home alone.

Go on Pinterest

“Curate a board on Pinterest.” That's what they say. So why not do just that – unleash your inner pinner with the task of filling up some boards. Look for hobbies to try or financial to-do lists you'll finally do or find a recipe for a new cocktail. It's all up to you. Then you can try out some of these ideas the next time you need something to do. At the least, you'll be curating various ideas for others who need inspiration or want something new in their lives.

Make Lego Art

Did you know Legos can turn into a work of art? It’s a fun activity for all ages! You can put the blocks together to look like iconic photos of people like Marilyn Monroe or snap together different pieces to mirror famous impressionist paintings. You can even make a personalized mosaic portrait of yourself.

Though it takes patience and multiple steps, building with Legos can be calming. Whether you do it here and there or become a hard-core hobbyist, it's a way to balance having something challenging yet still relaxing. Plus, there's the bonus of including childlike fun into everyday life.

Try Spiral Art

It doesn't take any unique credentials to do an art activity for fun purposes. You have to be willing to try. If you don't want to invest in art supplies or materials, don't fret. Create your own masterpiece using an online spirograph. It's just like the classic, physical one from years past. Make circles, square waveforms, and other interesting shapes and patterns. It's super user-friendly, and if you don't like what you make, you can just start all over—no mess or clean-up.

Pull Out an Art Set

Get the creative juices flowing! Grab an art kit that comes with multiple supplies. Whether your drawing tool of choice is a colored pencil, crayon, or marker, you get to decide what to use and how things take shape on the page. So use your imagination and have fun.

Paint by Numbers for Kids and Adults

If you're an animal lover, Ifymei Paint by Numbers is perfect for beginners of all ages. Use the canvas, acrylic paints, and other supplies to paint lions, tigers, and bears. Oh my! Plus other animals like dogs, cats, and even elephants.

If painting animals is not your thing, look into the Modern Monet Paint by Numbers Kits. Then, take a stab at painting iconic landmarks or destinations like Venice, Greece, and France's Eiffel Tower.

Get a Stepping Stone Kit

Create your very own stepping stones to level up the garden. Get a kit with paint and other supplies and unleash your inner creative nerd. Make one to put in a set spot or make a bunch to create a pathway.

Bust Out a Coloring Book

Coloring is another activity that can help reduce stress and anxiety. According to WebMD, it helps “relax your brain and quiet your mind.” It goes on to explain that it stimulates different parts of the brain. For example, it can help spark creativity when choosing different colors and triggers logic to kick in as you create forms and shapes. I believe it's one of the best things to do for all ages, especially when you're trying to figure out what to do when you're bored with a friend or alone.

Make Your Own Candles

Making candles is an enjoyable DIY project that's simple, satisfying, and useful. Save money making your own candles and enjoy the process from start to finish. One of the best benefits of making your candles yourself is choosing the size, shape, color, and scent. They are also decorative, provide light and make a great gift. Consider getting a candle-making kit, so you don’t have to wonder what to do when you're bored at home by yourself or with a friend.

Purchase a Hot Sauce Kit

For those of you that like hot sauce, it's the perfect way to add spice and flavor to your meals.

When you get a kit, you can have the ingredients and supplies, such as the little bottles with screw tops, conveniently sent right to you. Whether you make a more mild sauce for everyday use or spice things up for hot wings, hamburgers, breakfast burritos, and more. If you find you have a talent, it could turn into a side hustle.

Take on a Weekend Project

A book called 100 Weekend Projects Anyone Can Do can help reduce your risk of wasting money and signing up for something too advanced. These realistic projects require no advanced skills or fancy equipment. Just get some essential tools and standard materials from your local home improvement shop, a can-do attitude, and some elbow grease.

Install Led Strip Lights

Strip lights are all the rage. Change the room's mood or make it more festive using LED strip lights with the push of a button. They're easy to install and usually come with a remote control to change the color and brightness. Brighten up your living room, kitchen, or dorm room.

Make a Tool Rack

Though DIYs can get messy, it's often worth the time and energy to carry them out, especially when it affects everyday life. It can also be enjoyable to make your space less messy in the long run. Consider making a tool rack if you can never find your hammer when you need it or your screwdrivers tend to go missing. Create it yourself with wood or find one to assemble from your local home store.

