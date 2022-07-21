What to Watch (This Weekend)

There are so many great things to watch at any given time. From the newest movies everyone’s talking about in theaters, to world-renowned TV series making headlines across social media. At times, it can be hard to know what exactly to watch or where to watch it, especially when you consider the sheer number of streaming platforms boasting a ton of great, original content.

That being said, sometimes it’s useful to rely on a guide to help you navigate the intricate web of movies and TV shows that are worth watching. Here are all the movies and TV shows we suggest checking out, as well as where you can currently watch them (whether on streaming or currently playing in theaters).

Thor: Love and Thunder

The movie that currently has everyone’s attention, Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest addition to the MCU, following the Asgardian god of thunder, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), in his fourth character-centric film.

After his traumatic battle with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Thor spends his time piecing his life back together while venturing the universe with the Guardians of the Galaxy. When a vengeful, intergalactic murderer sets out to destroy all the gods, the former King of Asgard must band together with his closest allies — including his ex-girlfriend-turned-superhero, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) — to stop him.

While Love and Thunder may not have been as critically well-received as Thor’s previous outing in Ragnarok, it’s still an immensely enjoyable film, and no doubt required viewing for any fans of the Marvel Universe out there.

Exclusively in theaters

Top Gun: Maverick

The fact that Top Gun: Maverick is still playing in theaters — despite its May release date — just goes to show you how great a movie it actually is.

Thirty years since audiences last saw ‘TOPGUN' pilot Maverick (Tom Cruise) take to the skies, the now aged (albeit still action-addict) Maverick returns to instruct a new generation of talented Navy airmen, including his deceased best friend’s son (Miles Teller).

One of those rare movies actually better than the original film it follows, Top Gun: Maverick may just be the definitive summer blockbuster of 2022. In true Top Gun fashion, it’s a fast-paced thrill ride that we recommend seeing on the biggest, loudest screen you can find.

Exclusively in theaters

Elvis

Few names are as famous or recognizable as Elvis Presley, the undisputed King of Rock and Roll. But as well-known as the name Elvis is across the globe, though, decidedly less well-known is the exact details surrounding his personal life and career that was tragically cut short when he was just 42-years-old.

A stylized biopic centered around one of the greatest musicians of all time, Elvis tells the story of the eponymous singer (Austin Butler) who rises from a local Southern sensation to one of the biggest acts in the history of the music industry. As Presley becomes the dominating force on worldwide radios, however, he also suffers through numerous personal issues, such as drug addiction, infidelity, and his complicated relationship with his controversial manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

A glamorous look at Presley’s rocky career, Elvis offers a fascinatingly human portrayal of its larger-than-life main character, brilliantly brought out by Butler in his breakout performance.

Exclusively in theaters

Stranger Things

Yes, yes, we know. A stereotypical pick, no doubt. But still, there is some credence to the fact that everyone just won’t stop talking about the latest season of Stranger Things.

The fourth and penultimate season of Stranger Things finds the main characters facing their most dangerous threat yet. With a new enemy haunting Hawkins’ residents from the Upside Down, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) must confront her past and rise to the occasion.

With the second half of Stranger Things’ most recent season now available to watch online, there’s no time better to binge the series in its entirety. If you’ve never seen the show, there’s no better time to start. And if you’ve already seen it, watch it again (after all, you'll have plenty of time to kill waiting for the final season to arrive).

Streaming on Netflix

The Sea Beast

One of the newest standout arrivals on Netflix that has caught viewers’ attention is The Sea Beast, a swashbuckling animated adventure that’s a perfect weekend viewing option for audience members of all ages.

Set in a magical world where sea creatures run rampant throughout the oceans, experienced sea captains make a name for themselves by hunting the monsters down. Hoping one day to become the next great monster hunter, a young girl (Zaris-Angel Hator) sneaks aboard the ship of a legendary hunter (Karl Urban), embarking on an adventure beyond her wildest dreams.

A beautifully-crafted, warm-hearted, family-film, The Sea Beast is a fresh, inventive movie that utilizes its original concept to tell an emotional story about family and friendship in the unlikeliest of places.

Streaming on Netflix

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

It’s always fun to see a successful animated TV series receive a feature-length film continuation. The Bob’s Burgers Movie is one such example of this, a movie you can now find streaming on HBO Max.

When a massive sinkhole forms in front of their restaurant, Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) search for ways to make ends meet. Meanwhile, the Belcher kids get involved in a local murder investigation, hoping to clear an innocent man’s name and save their family’s business.

Retaining many of the fan-favorite qualities viewers had known and loved with the TV series, The Bob’s Burger Movie perfectly measures up to the tone and humor of the original show. It’s a lighthearted, emotional, and exciting adventure film centered around the dysfunctional Belcher family, and a welcome addition to the Bob’s Burgers’ universe.

Streaming on HBO Max

Fire Island

Loosely inspired by the premise of Pride and Prejudice, Fire Island is a fascinating contemporary take on Jane Austen’s famous novel, reimagined as a modern gay story following a friend group on vacation.

Taking a week long trip to Fire Island off the coast of Long Island, a close group of friends spend their days hanging out at the beach and partying with other vacationers in the area. Discovering his best friend (Bowen Yang) has his eye on a friendly, wealthy vacationer (James Scully), Noah (Joel Kim Booster) does his best to set them up together, only for their various social differences to get in the way.

There have been many adaptations of Pride and Prejudice over the years, but Fire Island might just be the most unique, turning Austen’s novel on its head and adapting it to a modern setting with modern topics and themes at its center.

Streaming on Hulu

No Time to Die

The twenty-fifth and most recent entry in the James Bond series, No Time to Die features the final adventure for Daniel Craig’s iteration of the alluring gentleman super spy in perhaps his most audacious outing yet.

Having officially retired from MI6, James Bond is called back into service one last time to stop a vengeful terrorist (Rami Malek) who plans on using a DNA-based nanobot weapon to seize control of the world.

With Craig having announced No Time to Die would mark his final appearance as Bond ahead of time, the filmmakers were granted a ton of creative liberties, killing off long-running characters unexpectedly and rewriting Bond’s canon in ways fans had never seen before. It’s one of the most plot twist-filled 007 films yet, and a fitting farewell for the Craig-led James Bond series.

Streaming on Prime Video

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

An underrated hit that landed on Disney+ a few months back, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is a surprisingly entertaining blend of live-action and animated footage that follows the adventures of Disney’s beloved cartoon duo, Chip and Dale.

In a world where animated characters and real-life people live side by side, former partners Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) reunite after a bitter falling out years prior. Searching for a lost colleague (Eric Bana), Chip and Dale learn to put aside their differences for the sake of their friend’s life, all the while narrowly avoiding the wrath of a bitter, power-hungry, grown-up version of Peter Pan (Will Arnett).

Containing references to everything from fan-favorite Disney characters like Pumbaa, Flounder, and Lumière to the recent film adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is a wonderfully fresh take on the famous chipmunks, wrapped up in an enthralling mystery reminiscent of Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Streaming on Disney+

The Imagineering Story

One of the earliest series added to Disney+ when the platform first launched in 2019 was the enthralling documentary miniseries, The Imagineering Story. Narrated by award-winning actor Angela Bassett, the series walks viewers through some of the most famous attractions across the Disney properties.

A comprehensive history of Disney’s theme parks over the years, The Imagineering Story offers audiences a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most brilliant and innovative minds employed at Disney, explaining at length how certain rides came to be.

Although Disney+ has no shortage of documentaries in its catalog, The Imagineering Story has to be one of the best. Whether you’re a Disney fan or not, hearing the level of commitment and thought that goes into any one of Disney’s rides just proves why they’re the leading pioneer in theme parks across the globe. We’d be surprised if you didn’t find yourself booking a vacation to any one of their parks after viewing.

Streaming on Disney+

