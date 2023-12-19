‘What We Do in the Shadows’ to End After Season 6

The mockumentary comedy-horror FX series What We Do in the Shadows will end after season six. The show starring Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal is based on the 2014 movie of the same name.

The official description of What We Do in the Shadows reads: “What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, the Guide (Kristen Schaal).” At the end of season five, Guillermo began transitioning into a vampire — a secret he kept from his master, Nandor.

Variety reports, “Since its debut, the series has garnered 21 Emmy nominations, winning for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes in 2022. This year, it won Best Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.”

The Final Season of What We Do in the Shadows Will Have to Address Guillermo's Transition into a Vampire

Of all the hilarious characters on What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey Guillén's Guillermo (pictured above, right) has the most unresolved story arc at the end of season five. The 33-year-old actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly for the magazine's 2023 Pride issue about playing the fan-favorite familiar turned vampire slayer turned vampire. Guillén said:

“I love playing Guillermo de la Cruz, getting to see how he's grown over the last five seasons. We started with Guillermo being very submissive and quiet. It was important to me that we didn't make him feel too much like he was a slave to [his vampire,] Nandor [played by Kayvan Novak]. And being one of the only people of color on the show, I was like, ‘That doesn't sound like the direction we should be taking.' And the writers and everyone agreed. But the whole story with Guillermo is that he's more than meets the eye. Sometimes we categorize people so easily because of the way they look — their background, their education, their financial status — and you can't underestimate anybody.

Guillén continued, “The reason the fans really cheer for Guillermo is because they see themselves represented in him. We're all go-getters and we're all meant to thrive, and we should be cheering each other on.”

