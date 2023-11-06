What We Know About Porsche Going Electric in 2025

While it's news unlikely to make many supercar enthusiasts happy, it is happening — prestigious German automaker Porsche will begin making the majority of their products electric, with some high-profile electric vehicle (EV) offerings slated to arrive in 2025.

Porsche's New 718 Boxster

While Porsche has been playing this one close to the chest, it's known that their engineers are developing a fully electric 718 that will still share an assembly line with the 911, so there will be some crossover between those vehicles' elements.

However, don't expect too many similarities.

Production of the electric 718 Boxster will utilize a new sports car platform expected to integrate ideas from the company's concept electric race car, the 982-generation Cayman-based Mission R. While the next generation 911 is expected to be a best-of-both-worlds gas and electric hybrid vehicle.

So, for now, at least, the crossover of these two vehicles will be limited.

Getting back to the influence of the Mission R racing concept, it's reported that the 2025 electric Boxster and Cayman will be the first iterations of those models to have all-wheel drive. Additionally, the Missions R's high-output dual electric motors and 900-volt fast charging system could turn up in the 2025 Boxster and Cayman designs.

There are likely to be some stylistic similarities as well, given that the Mission R, Boxster, and Cayman could end up sharing similar motor configurations and charging systems.

What's interesting is that a few years back, when the German automaker was first introducing the Mission R concept to the world, as exciting as it was, it was expected to be just another one-off concept by Porsche. Now, it's looking like a critical inspiration behind significant innovations for two of their most acclaimed models.

Porsche Racing

Porsche has had a stake in the race car game for a long time.

They're an exceptionally prolific supplier of custom race cars, with numerous one-make models being driven worldwide. With EV and emissions mandates popping up all over the automotive industry, Porsche announced that they would be outfitting at least 80 percent of their production vehicles with electric motors of sorts by the end of the decade.

So it's only natural that Porsche could use the electric race cars, such as the Mission R, as guinea pigs for electric tech that could one day make it into their production vehicles, like the 2025 Boxster and Cayman, and vice versa.

It's a New Run for a New Type of Porsche

When considering how rapidly technology changes things in the modern world, the Porsche Boxster and Cayman have had 25 and 20-year runs, respectively, which is pretty remarkable.

But all vehicles are bound to the reality of car model cycles, with basically every next-generation production car being announced as either an EV or a hybrid, so an all-electric Boxster and Cayman is not surprising.

It's just another sign that the EV revolution is real and knocking on our door, whether we like it or not.

Source: MotorTrend.