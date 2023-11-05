What You Should Do if You Have Long COVID

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness that can cause many symptoms, from mild to severe. In some cases, people may experience symptoms that last for weeks or even months after recovering from the initial infection. This is known as long COVID.

Though COVID isn't nearly as rampant as it used to be, it's still around. This is especially true for those who have had symptoms for a long time – often months or even years.

What Is Long COVID?

Long COVID is a complex condition that is not fully understood. However, it is believed to be caused by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 virus on the body. Symptoms of long COVID can vary from person to person, but they may include:

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Cough

Muscle aches

Joint pain

Headache

Dizziness

Brain fog

Sleep problems

Anxiety

Depression

Difficulty concentrating

Loss of taste or smell

Estimates suggest that up to 30% of people who have had COVID-19 may develop long COVID. The risk of long COVID is higher in people who have had a severe case of COVID-19, but it can also occur in people who have a mild illness.

The best way to determine if you have long COVID is to see a doctor. Resist guessing or assuming you do or don't.

There is no specific test for long COVID, so your doctor will likely ask you about your medical history and symptoms. They may also order tests to rule out other possible causes of your symptoms. Unfortunately, there is no known cure for long COVID. However, treatment can make the symptoms less severe.

For instance, treatments include:

Medication to relieve pain or fatigue

Therapy to help with breathing problems

Occupational therapy to help with daily activities

Mental health counseling to help with anxiety or depression

Living with long COVID can be challenging, but there are things you can do to manage your symptoms and improve your quality of life.

What Should You Do if You Suspect Long COVID?

Again, the best thing to do is to see a doctor for further diagnosis.

But there are plenty of things you can do on your own.