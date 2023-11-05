What You Should Do if You Have Long COVID

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness that can cause many symptoms, from mild to severe. In some cases, people may experience symptoms that last for weeks or even months after recovering from the initial infection. This is known as long COVID.
Though COVID isn't nearly as rampant as it used to be, it's still around. This is especially true for those who have had symptoms for a long time – often months or even years.
What Is Long COVID?
Long COVID is a complex condition that is not fully understood. However, it is believed to be caused by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 virus on the body. Symptoms of long COVID can vary from person to person, but they may include:
- Fatigue
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Cough
- Muscle aches
- Joint pain
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Brain fog
- Sleep problems
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Difficulty concentrating
- Loss of taste or smell
Estimates suggest that up to 30% of people who have had COVID-19 may develop long COVID. The risk of long COVID is higher in people who have had a severe case of COVID-19, but it can also occur in people who have a mild illness.
The best way to determine if you have long COVID is to see a doctor. Resist guessing or assuming you do or don't.
There is no specific test for long COVID, so your doctor will likely ask you about your medical history and symptoms. They may also order tests to rule out other possible causes of your symptoms. Unfortunately, there is no known cure for long COVID. However, treatment can make the symptoms less severe.
For instance, treatments include:
- Medication to relieve pain or fatigue
- Therapy to help with breathing problems
- Occupational therapy to help with daily activities
- Mental health counseling to help with anxiety or depression
Living with long COVID can be challenging, but there are things you can do to manage your symptoms and improve your quality of life.
What Should You Do if You Suspect Long COVID?
Again, the best thing to do is to see a doctor for further diagnosis.
But there are plenty of things you can do on your own.
- Self-assessment: The first step is to assess your symptoms. Please pay close attention to what you feel and where you feel it. Are you experiencing a fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body aches, or gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and diarrhea? Understanding your symptoms can help you determine the appropriate course of action.
- Stay home: If you're not feeling well, it's essential to stay home to avoid spreading illness to others. Going to work, school, or social gatherings while sick can expose others to your illness and worsen the situation. Resting at home also allows your body to recover more quickly.
- Hydration and nutrition: It's vital to stay hydrated and maintain good nutrition when you're sick. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, and clear broths to prevent dehydration. If you have a fever or are experiencing vomiting and diarrhea, replenish electrolytes with oral rehydration solutions. Eat easily digestible foods like toast, rice, applesauce, and bananas. These foods can provide energy without putting too much strain on your digestive system.
- Over-the-counter medications: Over-the-counter (OTC) medications can help alleviate specific symptoms. For example, if you have a fever, you can take acetaminophen or ibuprofen to reduce it. Cough syrups, lozenges, and decongestants can be helpful for respiratory symptoms. However, it's crucial to read the label and follow the recommended dosage instructions. Consult with a healthcare professional if you have doubts or concerns about OTC medications.
- Rest: Your body needs adequate rest to heal. When you're feeling sick, prioritize sleep and relaxation. Adequate rest will help your immune system function optimally, allowing your body to fight off the illness more effectively.
- Contact a healthcare professional: If your symptoms persist or worsen, or if you have concerns about your health, don't hesitate to contact a healthcare professional. They can provide guidance, recommend appropriate treatments, and, if necessary, schedule an appointment to evaluate your condition.
- Isolate yourself as COVID-19 is contagious: If you suspect your illness may be contagious, such as with colds, flu, or COVID-19, take extra precautions to prevent spreading it to others. Isolate yourself in a separate room, use a separate bathroom if possible, wear a mask when interacting with others, and practice good hand hygiene. Inform close contacts and follow public health guidelines for isolation and testing.
- Follow medical advice: If you consult a healthcare professional, follow their recommendations diligently. This may include taking prescribed medications, following specific dietary instructions, or using certain treatments or therapies. Trust in their expertise to help you recover.
- Monitor your symptoms: Keep a record of your symptoms and their progression. This can be helpful for both self-assessment and when consulting with a healthcare professional. If your condition worsens or new symptoms develop, this information will be valuable in determining the appropriate course of action.
- Practice good hygiene: Whether you have a contagious illness or not, maintaining good hygiene is crucial. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and dispose of tissues and other disposable items in a sanitary manner. These practices can help prevent the spread of illness to others in your household.
