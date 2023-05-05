What’s This TV Show? Wrong Answers Only

What do you do when you can't quite remember the title of that legendary TV show or movie you want to binge? You could ask your pop-culture-buff cousin, but you don't really want to play the “How's your life” game with them.

There is one resource that has all the answers you seek and one that won't require you to endure tedious small talk: Twitter.

That's where one inquisitive TV watcher led with a simple question: Does anyone remember the name of that 1980s show starring Ted Danson in a bar in Boston?

Remember, Wrong Answers Only

Of course, the answer to the poster's question is Cheers, and plenty of respondents provided that correct answer. Other posters (with either a keen sense of troll-ery or a seriously warped grasp of popular culture) provided other answers:

Charles in Charge, I think. — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) May 5, 2023

What is, Charles in Charge? To quote the great Alex Trebeck, “What is not Charles in Charge.”

Archie place — Big Jeff (@bigjeffd) May 5, 2023

This commenter is referring to Archie Bunker's Place, a 1979 sitcom that ran for four seasons. Archie Bunker's Place might fit the original poster's description, but it falls squarely in the “wrong answers” category.

Becker — His Lordship, Sir Jeff of Cunningham (@Docziggy) May 5, 2023

Becker does star Ted Danson, but he's primarily operating in a doctor's office (not a bar), and Becker aired in the 1990s, not the 1980s. Again, wrong answer.

Frasier — LepsLair is Heisenberg (@lepslair) May 5, 2023

Nice answer, jokester. If anyone's going to make the jokes around these parts, it's Kelsey Grammer.

Dallas? — Joel Keith (@MayNotBeJoking) May 5, 2023

Dallas aired from the late 1970s through the early 90s, so it falls in the right era. But, as far as we can tell, Ted Danson never came near a Dallas set. Furthermore, Dallas is decidedly not in Boston. As far as wrong answer go, this one might be the wrongest.

Beers? — Secrecy Envelope (no check plz) (@bigstape) May 5, 2023

And the award for most creative answer goes to Beers. It's not a bad name for a Cheers reboot, actually. We'll talk with Ted's agent and see if he's on board for Beers: Cheers Returns. Don't hold your breath, but hold onto your beer.

Cheers to Cheers

In all seriousness, Ted Danson's Cheers remains one of the most timeless sitcoms ever to grace the airwaves. If you haven't seen it, find Cheers on your streaming device, sit back, crack a cold one, and enjoy some good ol' camaraderie.

