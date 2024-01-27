Here’s When to DIY or Hire Professionals for Home Projects

Especially if you have an older house, you have a never-ending list of to-do repairs and projects. You want to be independent (and save money), so you’re considering taking the DIY track for everything. But in some cases, going DIY can cost you more money in the long run. With some projects, if you get them wrong, you could end up with a massive disaster on your hands. I’m pretty sure you don’t want to end up with a flooded house or (much worse) get seriously injured.

Your safety is more important than saving money. When it comes to home repairs, knowledge is always power. The key is knowing which projects you can do yourself and when to call in the pros.

1. DIY: Replacing Your Laminate Kitchen Countertop

Replacing your laminate kitchen countertops is one of those transformative kitchen projects you can do yourself. Yes, it’s a lot of work, but going the DIY route will definitely save you money.

2. Call in the Pros: Removing Walls

Open floor plans continue to be on-trend, so maybe you’ve been considering knocking down some walls. If so, make sure you call in the pros. This isn’t something you want to take on yourself. For one thing, the stability of your house’s structure could be at stake!

3. DIY: Building a Fence

It’s a big project, but you can build a fence yourself. Get help from family and friends and plan to spend at least a few days on this. How long it takes will depend on the size of your property.

4. Call in the Pros: Installing an Inground Pool

This one almost goes without saying, but you need to hire a professional company to put in an inground pool. This is a labor-intensive job that requires specialized skills.

5. DIY: Installing Drywall

Putting in drywall might sound intimidating, but it’s not as technical as you’d think. Even though many expert drywall contractors are available, you can do the job yourself if you’re not afraid of a big project.

6. Call in the Pros: Installing a Fireplace

You may be able to install a simple electric fireplace yourself, but with any other type, you must hire experienced professionals. This includes wood-burning fireplaces or gas fireplaces. With gas fireplaces, it’s crucial to choose professionals with years of experience.

7. DIY: Replacing Interior Doors

If you need to replace a door inside your house and don’t want the expense of hiring professionals, go ahead and do it yourself. You need to measure your old door's height and width, which is essential information when you’re shopping for a new one.

8. Call in the Pros: Waterproofing Your Basement

Waterproofing your basement is expensive. Still, it’s an essential investment in the long-term well-being of your home. If you live in an older home, your basement might not be waterproofed.

9. DIY: Painting Walls

Painting the walls is one of the most obvious DIY projects. Maybe you’re like me and you even enjoy painting walls! If there are a lot of rooms that need painting, you might want to hire professionals. If you don’t mind painting in stages over a longer period, you could still consider doing it yourself.

10. Call in the Pros: Installing or Adjusting Electrical Wiring

Whenever it comes to directly touching and adjusting electrical wiring, stay on the safe side and bring in certified electricians. You could end up seriously injured (or even dead) if you get too involved with electrical wiring.

11. DIY: Hanging Your TV

Today’s flatscreen TVs are so lightweight and well-designed that you can usually hang them on the wall yourself. This is a great way to free up more space if you have a small home. To hang your TV, you’ll need the right TV mount and a stud finder.

12. Call in the Pros: Installing a Built-In Wet Bar

If you just want a dry bar, you can easily do that yourself. If you want a built-in wet bar, you should bring in the professionals because it will require new plumbing.

13. DIY: Changing Electrical Fixtures

Tired of an old light fixture or two in your home? You can change those to new ones yourself. Just make sure you carefully read the manuals that come with the fixtures you purchase and take all the necessary safety precautions.

14. Call in the Pros: Doing Masonry Work

Masonry is a complex trade that takes years to master. Don’t attempt to do this kind of task yourself — pay a skilled professional to do the job right.

15: DIY: Putting Up Wallpaper

Wallpaper may seem old-school, but it’s trendier than you think. It’s fairly easy to learn how to put up wallpaper. Just make sure you know what you’re doing before you start.

16: Call in the Pros: Installing Skylights

Skylights are pretty tricky to install, so you should hire a professional for the job. It takes a lot of training and experience to become qualified for safe and correct skylight installation. You should also be aware that not every roof will allow for skylights.

17: DIY: Installing Door Hardware

If you don’t mind a DIY project, think about installing your door handles and hinges, and maybe even locks. You can also add fancy elements to the outside of your front door, like a brass knocker.

18: Call in the Pros: Installing New Siding

If you need to put new siding on your house, it’s time to contact a reputable contractor. This is a big investment in your home’s property value, and installing siding is a task that needs people with training and experience.

19. DIY: Insulating Walls

Feeling a little chilly, even when the heat’s on? Maybe you need some new insulation in those walls. You can do this project yourself, and it should go a long way in cutting your heating bill.

20. Call in the Pros: Pouring Concrete for a Foundation

Are you planning a new home addition? Don’t even think about trying to pour the foundation yourself. Creating a new foundation for an addition is one of the biggest pieces of the project.

21. DIY: Tiling Your Bathroom

If your bathroom is looking a little dingy, new tiling is one of the best ways to transform the space. If your bathroom is pretty small, you might be able to get this DIY project done in a weekend.

22. Call in the Pros: Making Your Bathroom Bigger

If you want to expand your bathroom, you’ll need help from home improvement specialists and plumbers. Installing new plumbing requires specialist knowledge and experience, and tearing down walls calls for professionals, too.

23. DIY: Replacing a Toilet

If you need to replace your toilet, you don’t have to pay a plumber’s enormous hourly rates. You can put in your new toilet yourself. As with any other DIY job, take some time reading articles and watching videos to do it right.

24. Call in the Pros: Running a Gas Line

Gas lines are something you should never mess around with as a DIYer. You need experienced professionals to run a gas line. Remember that gas is flammable and explosions are always a big danger.