When Does The Clone Wars Get Good?

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is an animated series set in the prequel era. Specifically, it is between Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

If you are an avid fan of the franchise, you are likely thinking of watching this series. But before that, you have to ask: “Is it good, and when does it start to get really good?”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is the most Star Wars out of all the shows and films that came out, so it is good. However, the beginning seasons are just okay, going by Star Wars standards. According to the general consensus, it starts to get really good in Season 3.

Why would you want to watch a cartoon? First and foremost, while it is an animated series, Clone Wars is not made exclusively for kids. It contains some mature themes. That shows that its target demographics are kids — since it aired on Cartoon Network — as well as adults who were already fans of the franchise.

Now, the problem is finding the balance between the two. So while kids may get excited over the first few episodes, they are mostly mediocre for adults.

Thankfully, the show became better as the show progressed. It is agreed upon by the viewers that Season 3 is The Clone Wars' turning point. After that, the rest is history.

Is Season 1 of Clone Wars Worth Watching?

The Clone Wars Season 1, by a long shot, is the worst of all its seasons. The inaugural season has failed to hit like every other Star Wars show or film.

That is not to say the first season is unwatchable, though. It's okay at best due to the lack of complexity. That could be attributed to it being aimed at kids when most of the critics are adults.

If you want to enjoy watching a Star Wars show with your brain off, The Clone Wars is a good pick. And if you want to learn everything canon in the Star Wars galaxy, you have to watch it.

The verdict is The Clone Wars Season 1 is worth watching. However, it should not be on your priority list.

Is Clone Wars Better Than the Movies?

Many people misjudge The Clone Wars because it is animated and not live-action. But after watching it, they come to the same conclusion. Many people agree that Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series is the best Star Wars content.

That said, The Clone Wars is indeed better than the movies.

One reason for this is the pacing. TV shows don't have to cram a lot of storylines in limited amounts of time. So, The Clone Wars had better pacing with a more natural build and release of tension.

Aside from that, the writing is generally better in The Clone Wars — at least when compared to the prequel trilogy.

Does the Clone Wars Series Get Better?

Perhaps you have already started watching The Clone Wars without checking the internet if you can skip seasons. So, you are stuck with Season 1 and Season 2.

Season 1 is good, but it is quite bland. So, you may be tempted to drop the series off. But hang in there; the series gets better.

The show starts to pick up momentum in Season 3. Season 4 is really, really good. And the last three seasons are exceptionally great.

Which Clone Wars Episode Is the Best?

According to many viewers and IMDb ratings, the best Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode is Season 7's “Victory and Death.” It is to be expected, as it is the finale of the series.

The final 10 minutes of this episode will keep you on the edge of your seat. It is chillingly melancholic. You will see Anakin's fall to the Dark Side, but you will also see hope, symbolized by the owl circling above.

As such, it sets up Episode III so well that even if you have already watched it, you would want to watch it again.

Why Is Clone Wars So Good?

The storytelling in The Clone Wars was done so well. It featured already-established characters like Anakin Skywalker and Obi-wan Kenobi and new characters like Ahsoka Tano. And the series showed their character development so nicely.

Furthermore, TV series are not as pressured as films to cram storylines in just two to three hours. So, The Clone Wars expanded the lore behind Star Wars. Of course, the viewers love that.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 3 and 4 are good. Then, Seasons 5, 6, 7 are exceptional. These are the seasons that will make you crave more episodes, or just Star Wars content in general.