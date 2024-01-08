When You Get an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Author: Brandon Morgan
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ikran Mount
For anyone who has spent time watching Avatar, what's the most memorable part of the film? Personally, for me, it's an all-out battle near the end, in which the Na'vi mount their Ikran and fly against the RDA over the Hallelujah Mountains. Like many of you, it's a moment I wanted to recreate in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. And you can, to some extent, with your very own Ikran. Here is when you get an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora!

How To Get an Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To unlock the Ikran flying mount in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you must progress through the main campaign until the story mission “Take Flight,” in which you will climb the Ikran Rookery to tame an Ikran. This quest is easily one of the most memorable story quests in any video game I have played in recent years. It's captivating beyond belief. And at the end of the arduous climb, full of gorgeous vistas and heart-racing leaps, you'll wind up with a flying companion that comes to you at every beck and call.

You will only receive one Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Unfortunately, you don't get to choose which one bonds with you, though you can customize their coloring and name during the bonding process. Later on, however, you can customize their armor and paint scheme.

How to Customize Your Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

As you progress through the game, exploring every nook and cranny throughout the world of Pandora, you will inevitably stumble upon cosmetic items for yourself and your Ikran. For the latter, they're often tucked away up high, somewhere in the floating mountains. That's where I've found many of my Ikran cosmetics in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, in baskets and shrines set up by the Na'vi. These, once discovered, unlock unique paint schemes and occasionally pieces of armor, like the headpiece you see in the screenshot above.

Alternatively, if you don't mind microtransactions, especially cosmetic ones, Ubisoft Connect does sell Ikran cosmetics for around $5. These vary in quality and aesthetic, but it's your money to spend as you choose.

